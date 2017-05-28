PBL baseball 2017 final season stats

PBL BASEBALL FINAL SEASON STATS
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Tommy Quinn 1.00/1
Mitch St. Peter .500/8
Cooper Johnson .432/88
Kaleb Denault .381/84
Jaxson Coplea .377/77
Mason Ecker .375/40
Andrew Zenner .370/100
Dalton Coplea .366/101
Cole Eshleman .321/106
Luke Fitton .253/75
Tyler Adkins .240/25
Keaton Krumwiede .234/77
Luis Rodriguez .208/48
Ben McClure .143/14
Jacob Watts .125/8
TEAM .332/283
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Tommy Quinn 1.00/1
Mitch St. Peter .692/13
Cooper Johnson .592/130
Jaxson Coplea .533/107
Kaleb Denault .521/118
Dalton Coplea .500/137
Mason Ecker .500/51
Andrew Zenner .471/121
Jacob Watts .462/13
Ben McClure .455/23
Cole Eshleman .446/134
Keaton Krumwiede .400/102
Tyler Adkins .387/31
Luis Rodriguez .375/67
Luke Fitton .282/78
TEAM .473/1,127
Home runs
Name HRs
Andrew Zenner 3
Cooper Johnson 2
Kaleb Denault 2
Luke Fitton 1
Cole Eshleman 1
TEAM 9
Triples
Name 3Bs
Cooper Johnson 4
Kaleb Denault 2
TEAM 6
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Cooper Johnson 8
Cole Eshleman 6
Kaleb Denault 6
Luke Fitton 6
Andrew Zenner 4
Jaxson Coplea 4
Keaton Krumwiede 4
Dalton Coplea 3
Ben McClure 1
Luis Rodriguez 1
Mason Ecker 1
TEAM 44
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Andrew Zenner 45
Cooper Johnson 40
Kaleb Denault 34
Cole Eshleman 22
Jaxson Coplea 22
Dalton Coplea 21
Luis Rodriguez 20
Keaton Krumwiede 19
Luis Rodriguez 16
Mason Ecker 9
Mitch St. Peter 2
Tyler Adkins 2
Tommy Quinn 1
Jacob Watts 1
Ben McClure 1
TEAM 255
Runs scored
Name Rs
Dalton Coplea 43
Cole Eshleman 42
Cooper Johnson 38
Andrew Zenner 27
Kaleb Denault 26
Jaxson Coplea 24
Keaton Krumwiede 19
Luke Fitton 17
Luis Rodriguez 16
Mason Ecker 16
Ben McClure 9
Jacob Watts 8
Mitch St. Peter 3
Tyler Adkins 3
Keyn Humes 2
Tommy Quinn 1
TEAM 294
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Kaleb Denault 20
Cole Eshleman 19
Dalton Coplea 19
Cooper Johnson 16
Mason Ecker 14
Jaxson Coplea 11
Luis Rodriguez 9
Andrew Zenner 8
Luke Fitton 7
Keaton Krumwiede 5
Keyn Humes 2
Mitch St. Peter 1
Tyler Adkins 1
TEAM 132
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Andrew Zenner 0.00/51.2
Luis Rodriguez 1.31/5.1
Keaton Krumwiede 1.72/28.1
Mitch St. Peter 1.90/11
Cole Eshleman 2.62/10.2
Cooper Johnson 3.32/27.1
Mason Ecker 3.5/2
Tyler Adkins 3.86/12.2
Kaleb Denault 4.11/17.0
Luke Fitton 5.07/40
TEAM 2.54/206
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Andrew Zenner 8-0
Keaton Krumwiede 7-0
Cooper Johnson 6-0
Tyler Adkins 2-0
Mitch St. Peter 1-0
Luke Fitton 4-2
Kaleb Denault 1-1
TEAM 29-3
Pitching saves
Name SVs/SVOs
Cole Eshleman 2/2
TEAM 2/2
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Andrew Zenner 77
Luke Fitton 53
Cooper Johnson 24
Keaton Krumwiede 23
Mitch St. Peter 12
Tyler Adkins 12
Kaleb Denault 11
Cole Eshleman 10
Luis Rodriguez 3
TEAM 225
Fielding percentage
Name Pct./TC
Mason Ecker 1.00/18
Ben McClure 1.00/2
Tyler Adkins 1.00/2
Jacob Watts 1.00/1
Mitch St. Peter 1.00/1
Jaxson Coplea .980/153
Dalton Coplea .974/38
Luis Rodriguez .973/111
Kaleb Denault .964/28
Luke Fitton .925/53
Cooper Johnson .922/77
Cole Eshleman .918/85
Andrew Zenner .891/55
Keaton Krumwiede .860/50
TEAM .944/677
Fielding putouts
Name POs
Jaxson Coplea 148
Luis Rodriguez 104
Cole Eshleman 72
Cooper Johnson 67
Andrew Zenner 49
Luke Fitton 47
Keaton Krumwiede 43
Dalton Coplea 36
Kaleb Denault 26
Mason Ecker 15
Ben McClure 2
Tyler Adkins 2
Jacob Watts 1
Mitch St. Peter 1
TEAM 616
Assists
Name As
Cole Eshleman 6
Cooper Johnson 4
Luis Rodriguez 4
Mason Ecker 3
Luke Fitton 2
Jaxson Coplea 2
Dalton Coplea 1
Kaleb Denault 1
TEAM 23
Double plays
Name DPs
Cole Eshleman 2
Cooper Johnson 2
Keaton Krumwiede 2
Andrew Zenner 1
Jaxson Coplea 1
Luke Fitton 1
TEAM 10
Comments
