Twin County Royals 12U baseball team sweeps Saturday doubleheader

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 1:09am | The Ford County Record
Game 1
Twin County Royals 5, Champaign Xpress 4
CHA 000    022    -- 4    7    0
TC 011    102    -- 5    7    2
W -- Keagan B. IP, 2 H, 2 ER, K, BB. L -- Joel, 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 4 BB.
Xpress -- Reid 1-3, R. Mitchell R. Joel 1-3, R. Nolan 2-3, R. Tj 1-2, RBI. Kevin RBI. Riley 1-2. Connor 1-2.
Royals -- Aiden J. 1-3, 2B, R. Ephraim J. 2-3, R. Keagan B. 1-3, 2 RBIs. Gavin S. R. Ty G. 1-1, R. Peyton H. 1-1, RBI. Braden B. 1-2. Cole P. R.   
Game 2
Twin County Royals 9, Champaign Xpress 4
CHA 010    030    -- 4    4    3
TC 520    20x    -- 9    8    4
Twin County pitching -- Cole P. 2 IP, H, ER, K, 2 BB. Aiden J. IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, BB. Ephraim J. IP, H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB. Gavin S. IP, H, 3 R, 0 ER, K, 2 BB. Mason B. IP, H, 0 R, K, 0 BB. 
Twin County hitting -- Keagan B. 1-2, 2B, RBI. Aiden J. 1-3 2 R. Ephraim J. 3 R. Gavin S. 1-1, 2 RBIs, R. Jeremiah A. RBI, R. Ty G. 1-3. Peyton Hutchcraft 1-3, R. Braden B. 1-3, RBI. Mason B. 1-2, R. Cole P. 1-2.
