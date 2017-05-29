Area college catchup (May 29, 2017)

Brea Walker -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley standout allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walk while striking out one batter through 6 2/3 innings for Illinois Wesleyan in a 6-0 loss to Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday that eliminated the Titans in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The loss ended IWU's season with a record of 37-15. In a 2-1 loss Friday to St. John Fisher, Walker (17-5) allowed two runs -- none earned -- on five hits while striking out four batters and walking two.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point standout finished 17th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase wit ha time of 9:28.99 for Augustana College in Friday's NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Jonny Walder -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball standout finished his 2017 Lincoln Land Community College season, which ended May 21, hit .302 with six home runs and 40 RBIs.