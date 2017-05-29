Area college catchup (May 29, 2017)

Brea Walker -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley standout allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walk while striking out one batter through 6 2/3 innings for Illinois Wesleyan in a 6-0 loss to Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday that eliminated the Titans in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The loss ended IWU's season with a record of 37-15. In a 2-1 loss Friday to St. John Fisher, Walker (17-5) allowed two runs -- none earned -- on five hits while striking out four batters and walking two.
Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point standout finished 17th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase wit ha time of 9:28.99 for Augustana College in Friday's NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Jonny Walder -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball standout finished his 2017 Lincoln Land Community College season, which ended May 21, hit .302 with six home runs and 40 RBIs.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.