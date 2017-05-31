Mahomet Diamond Dogs 12U sweeps Twin County Royals

12U
Game 1
Mahomet Diamond Dogs 6, Twin County Royals 2
TC 010 010 -- 2 4 6
MDD 410 01x -- 6 6 1
Twin County pitching -- Aiden J. 2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Cole P. 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.
Diamond Dogs pitching -- McHale, 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 5 BB.
Twin County hitting -- Gavin S. 1-3, R. Ty G. 1-2, 2B. Mason U. 1-2. Braden B. 1-2, R.
Diamond Dogs hitting -- Primmer 2-3, R. Seal 1-3, R. Hardeb 1-3, RBI, R. Selk RBI, R. Harvey R. McHale 1-2. Reed 1-2, R.
Game 2
Mahomet Diamond Dogs 9, Twin County Royals 8
TC 251 00 -- 8 8 4
MDD 301 32 -- 9 12 3
Twin County pitching -- Keagan B. 3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 K, BB. Jeremiah A. 1.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, K, BB.
Diamond Dogs pitching -- Harvey, 5 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 4 BB.
Twin County (4-4) hitting -- Peyton H. 1-3, R. Aiden J. R. Keagan B. 1-2, 2 RBIs. Ty G. 1-3. Jeremiah A. 1-3, R. Mason B. 2-3, RBI, 2 R. Mason U. R, 2 BB. Cole P. 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. Braden B. 2 RBIs, R.
Diamond Dogs hitting -- Primmer 2-4, RBI, R. Seal 3-3, 2 R. Hardeb 1-3, RBI, R. Selk 2-3, RBI, 3 R. Johnson 1-3, 2 RBIs. Harvey 1-3, 2 RBIs. McHale 1-3. Kutemeier 1-1, R, 2 BB. Reed R. Zimmerman RBI.
