Buckley Dutchmasters Chase Gadau, Alex Mandeville help lead KCC baseball to NJCAA Division II World Series championship game

THURSDAY

Kankakee Community College 13, Parkland College 3. Chase Gadau went 4-for-4 with three RBIs for KCC (49-10-1) while Bryce Butler (double, RBI, two runs) and Dylan Dodd (2-for-4, two RBIs, one run) each hit 2-for-4. Alex Mandeville went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored while Matthew Littrell (1-for-3) drove in two runs and scored two more.

Hayden Stoewer went 1-for-4 while Thomas Wolken went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Colin BeDell went 1-for-4 with a run scored and Nicholas Albanese went 1-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.

For Parkland (50-8-1), Cory Wright (1-for-3), Trystin Raikes (1-for-3, one run), Cole Hamilton (1-for-3, one run), Fahd Shakeel (1-for-3, one run), Brendan Joyce (1-for-2, one run) and Zach Pych (1-for-3) each produced a hit while Jordyn Muffley had an RBI.

KCC will play in the NJCAA Division II World Series championship game at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Enid, Oklahoma.

WEDNESDAY

Kankakee Community College 11, Parkland College 9. Matthew Littrell hit 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored for KCC (48-10-1) while Bryce Butler went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Alex Mandeville (1-for-4, one run) and Hayden Stoewer (1-for-5) each drove in a run while Nicholas Albanese hit 1-for-4 with two runs scored. Colin BeDell scored three runs and Chase Gadau and Thomas Wolken each scored a run.

Brenden Joyce went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored for Parkland (50-7-1) while Cory Wright and Fahd Shakeel each went 2-for-5 with a run scored and Trystin Raikes went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Jordyn Muffley went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Matt Zielonko hit 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, Nick Wisz went 1-for-5 with an RBI and Zach Pych also went 1-for-5. Cole Hamilton scored two runs for the Cobras as well.

MONDAY, May 29

Parkland 16, Pitt (N.C) 12. Twenty runs were scored in the final 21/2 innings of Monday’s NJCAA Division II national baseball tournament game between Parkland and Pitt (N.C.), but the Cobras came away with a 16-12 win.

Fahd Shakeel drove in four runs for Parkland (52-7-1), which benefitted from a nine-run eighth inning. Brendan Joyce crossed home plate four times for the Cobras, while Zach Pych and Nick Wisz each drove in two runs.