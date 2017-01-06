PBL's Andrew Zenner named Ford County Record's Co-Athlete of the Year and Male Athlete of the Spring

PBL's Andrew Zenner poses with the Rostie Cup and Rostradamus Cup, which he received in recognition for being named the Ford County Record's Male Athlete of the Spring and Co-Athlete of the Year, respectively.

PAXTON -- On Thursday, Andrew Zenner was given the Ford County Record's Co-Athlete of the Year and Male Athlete of the Spring Awards.

Ten days earlier, Zenner had a day that resulted in signature team and individual accomplishments.

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School senior struck out 10 batters as the Panthers defeated Bismarck-Henning 2-1 to win the IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship. It was PBL's second consecutive regional title.

According to Zenner, he was informed by his head coach, Rick Johnson, that the victory brought his career win total to 30, which broke the school record for career wins by a pitcher.

Zenner ended the 2017 season with an 8-0 record, a 0.00 earned-run average and 77 strikeouts on the mound en route to being named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team.

"I couldn't have done it without my teammates backing me up because there were games where I wasn't on, and they were picking me up -- especially offensively, scoring a bunch of runs for me," Zenner said.

At the plate, Zenner hit .370 with a team-high 45 runs batted in.

In the regional semifinals against Iroquois West, he hit three home runs -- including two grand slams -- and produced 10 RBIs, which put him in an 11-way tie for sixth in the IHSA's all-time list for single-game RBIs.

"Hitting isn't my first thing, but when you've got to go up there and hit, you've got to do it," Zenner said. "I was just trying to contribute any way I could, and it worked out."

Thanks in part to Zenner's individual contributions, the PBL baseball team finished the 2017 season with a record of 29-4. The Panthers' 29 wins were the school's most wins since its 29-8 campaign in 2003.

"We had an all-around good team this year -- hitting-wise and defensive-wise," Zenner said. "It didn't surprise me at all that we won that many games because I knew we had the potential to do that."

A win in the 2A Tuscola Sectional semifinals would have put PBL in the 30-win mark for only the second time since the merger between Paxton and Buckley-Loda in 1990, and first time since its 32-5 mark in 1996.

It did not happen, however, as St. Joseph-Ogden defeated PBL 15-0 in a four-inning contest.

"It was definitely a great season," Zenner said. "It didn't end the way we wanted it to, but overall, it was a pretty good year, I'd say."

It was the second time that the Spartans eliminated PBL from the sectional round. Last year, SJ-O defeated the Panthers in the St. Thomas More Sectional semifinals en route to a second-place finish in the state tournament.

This year, the Spartans are back in the state tournament.

"They're always a good team. Them going all the way to state is not surprising at all," Zenner said. "They're a good team. They're a good-hitting team. They're well-coached. Their postseason success doesn't surprise me."

For Zenner, it was a good year to be a Panther.

Prior to the spring baseball season, Zenner was a member of PBL's football and boys basketball teams.

The football team won its second consecutive SVC title and finished the fall season with a 9-2 record that included a 50-2 win over Aledo Mercer County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

The Panthers set a school record for points scored in a season with 432 as Zenner broke the single-game school record for pass receptions with 11 in week two against Westville. Zenner's 48 receptions -- for 590 yards and 10 touchdowns -- set a single-season school record.

Zenner and fellow senior wideout Cole Eshleman each caught three touchdown passes against Oakwood and Momence, respectively, tying a school record.

Last March, Zenner was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's 1A/2A All-State Fourth Team after recording a team-high 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and 69 3-pointers for the Panthers in 2016-17.

Zenner helped PBL finish its season with a 21-8 record and reach the 2A sectional championship round for the second year in a row.

The Panthers' football, boys basketball and baseball teams finished the 2016-17 school year with a combined record of 59-14 with Zenner playing a key role for each squad.

"The football season was good. In basketball, it was good going back to the sectional championship," Zenner said. "It was a good overall year, for sure, in all three sports."

***

When he was not pitching for the Panthers, Zenner spent most of his games as a first baseman.

Zenner is a fan of the Chicago White Sox, and says he models some of his game after his childhood hero, former White Sox first baseman Paul Konerko.

"When I was little, I would always watch him," Zenner said. "He was my favorite player growing up. I kind of modeled off of him, but then Abreu took over after that."

Konerko retired after the 2014 season, making room for another favorite player in the White Sox's Jose Abreu, another first baseman.

"I like how he hits for power," Zenner said. "I'd say he's probably my favorite player."

Zenner will have plenty of time trying to follow in Konerko's and Abreu's footsteps, as his athletic career will now be focused on baseball as he heads to college.

"I love playing all three sports, but I feel like baseball is the one I've really loved from the beginning," Zenner said. "I always knew I was going to play baseball. I just love the game that much more than the other ones."

Last December, Zenner signed his letter of intent to play baseball for John A. Logan College in Carterville.

"It should be fun going down there," Zenner said. "I've met some of the guys before. They're really good dudes, and it should be fun."

Zenner and fellow members of the PBL High School Class of 2017 will have their graduation ceremony on Friday.

"I'm sure I'll miss it a little bit, for sure, especially the sports side of it -- and all the teachers," Zenner said. "I'm going to miss playing football, basketball and all that kind of stuff with all my good friends, but it's time to go."

SPRING HONORABLE MENTIONS

Cooper Johnson

En route to being named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team, the PBL baseball player hit .432 with two home runs and 40 RBIs. On the mound, he had a 6-0 record with a 3.32 ERA and 24 strikeouts.

Kaleb Denault

En route to being named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team, the PBL baseball player hit .381 with two home runs and 34 RBIs.

Cole Eshleman

En route to being named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team, the PBL baseball player hit .321 with a home runs and 22 RBIs.

Dalton Coplea

En route to being named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team, the PBL baseball player hit .366 with 21 RBIs and a team-high 43 runs scored.

Nick Schultz

The GCMS boys track and field athlete finished the IHSA Class 1A state meet with a fourth-place medal in the high jump and ninth-place medal in the triple jump.

Caleb Bleich

The GCMS boys track and field athlete finished the IHSA Class 1A state meet with a ninth-place medal in the long jump.

Isaac Brucker

The GCMS boys track and field athlete competed in the IHSA Class 1A state meet in the pole vault.

Kody Harrison

The PBL boys track and field athlete competed in the IHSA Class 1A state meet in the the 1,600-meter run.

Garrett Bachtold

The PBL boys track and field athlete competed in the IHSA Class 1A state meet in the pole vault.

Jaxson Coplea

En route to being named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference second team, the PBL baseball player hit .377 with 22 RBIs.

Keaton Krumwiede

En route to being selected as an all-Sangamon Valley Conference honorable mention, the PBL baseball player hit .234 with 19 RBIs. He also recorded seven wins and a 1.72 ERA with 23 strikeouts on the mound.

Logan Davis

The GCMS baseball player hit .386 with 13 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and 21 runs scored at the plate as of May 14. On the mound, he had an ERA of 0.98 with 23 strikeouts and three saves.

Nathan Garard

The GCMS baseball player hit .343 with 22 RBIs at the plate as of May 14. On the mound, he had a team-high 32 strikeouts.

Luke Fitton

The PBL baseball player had 53 strikeouts, a 4-2 record and a 5.07 ERA on the mound.