KCC baseball wins NJCAA Division II World Series

ENID, Okla. -- Kankakee Community College (54-11-1) won 11-5 Friday over Mercer County in the NJCAA Division II World Series Championship Game on Friday.

Dylan Dodd went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored while Thomas Wolken went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Bryce Butler hit 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Matthew Littrell went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Chase Gadau went 1-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored.

Hayden Stoewer went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored while Alex Mandeville went 1-for-5 with a run scored. Matthew Kingery scored a run while Colin BeDell went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored while Nicholas Albanese went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Colton Carr was the winning pitcher for KCC, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters through six innings.