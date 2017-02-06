KCC baseball wins NJCAA Division II World Series

ENID, Okla. -- Kankakee Community College (54-11-1) won 11-5 Friday over Mercer County in the NJCAA Division II World Series Championship Game on Friday.
Dylan Dodd went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored while Thomas Wolken went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Bryce Butler hit 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Matthew Littrell went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Chase Gadau went 1-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored.
Hayden Stoewer went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored while Alex Mandeville went 1-for-5 with a run scored. Matthew Kingery scored a run while Colin BeDell went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored while Nicholas Albanese went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Colton Carr was the winning pitcher for KCC, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters through six innings.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.