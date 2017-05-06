Buckley Dutchmasters split twinbill with Champaign Dream in rematch of championship series

Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.

BUCKLEY -- So far, the 2017 Eastern Illinois Baseball League season is following a familiar pattern for at least two teams.

The Buckley Dutchmasters and Champaign Dream met Sunday in a rematch of last year's EI League Championship series. In the summer of 2016, the Dream had to forfeit its first four games due to several players still playing for Parkland College's baseball team in a deep run through the NJCAA Division II Tournament.

This year, Champaign once again had to forfeit its first four games as several of its players helped Parkland College reach the semifinals of the NJCAA Division II World Series.

Last year, the Dream split its first non-forfeit doubleheader with the then-undefeated Dutchmasters.

Buckley entered Sunday's doubleheader still undefeated at 4-0. The Dutchmasters won game one 6-3 before Champaign took game two by a score of 14-12.

“It's a good win for us," Dutchmasters coach Brock Niebuhr said after game one. "At the end of the year, we expect them to be a team that can make a postseason run, so to get one on them early in the year like this is good. We played pretty well. It was a good team win.”

Game 1

The game was a pitcher's duel for the first three innings as Buckley's Kyle Pool struck out two batters to get around an error at third base in the first inning.

A leadoff single would result in a runner left stranded in the second inning as Drew Schrodt caught two fly balls in right field and Jake Stewart made a running catch in center field in the second out.

"Stewart and Schrodt were both really good out there tracking balls down," Niebuhr said.

After Pool struck out Champaign's leadoff runner in the third inning, Stewart made another running catch for the second out.

“Jake's quick, and he tracks the ball well. He just gets the balls that most guys can't get to," Pool said. "When you have defense like that behind you, it really makes you want to go out on the mound every weekend.”

After a two-out single and an error in center field led to a Dream (1-5) runner advancing into scoring position, Pool struck out the next batter to end the inning.

Champaign's leadoff runner got on base via an error at second base in the fourth inning before an RBI double sent the runner home for the go-ahead run. Two groundouts and a flyout later, however, a runner was left stranded on second base.

Buckley (5-1) took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning via three runs scored.

Stewart led off the inning with a double and Walder hit a one-out single to put runners on the corners. Walder stole second base before Trey Russell hit a two-RBI single to send Stewart and Walder home, giving the Dutchmasters a 2-1 lead.

With two outs and Russell on second via stolen base, Robb Wicks sent Russell across home plate with an RBI double.

“Trey's been a player of the year in this league. Robb Wicks is one of the better hitters in this league," Niebuhr said. "When they came up in a big spot, they were able to come through for us in the clutch, like they've done in the past, and we'll count on them to continue to do it in the future. They've been in the league a long time. They get it done when it matters.”

A two-out single and a Buckley error put a runner in scoring position for the Dream in the top of the fifth inning, but he would be left stranded as Russell made a diving catch in left field for the third out.

“Trey made some really nice plays in left field," Niebuhr said.

Russell's fifth-inning diving catch was not the only big play he made in left field.

In the top of the sixth inning, a Champaign hitter belted a base hit off the left-field fence, but Russell threw the ball to second base on the hit to force the runner out via tag.

“Both of those plays were tremendous," Pool said. "He made an amazing diving catch, and then played that (hit) perfectly off the wall and made a great throw to second to keep him off base. That really helps.”

Meanwhile, in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Dutchmasters added two insurance runs to extend their lead to 5-1.

Jay Eshleman walked to lead off the inning and Stewart got on base via a bunt single before both runners advanced into scoring position via wild pitch. Walder then hit a two-RBI double to left field.

“We put together some really good at-bats," Niebuhr said. "Jonny Walder came up with a big swing for us.”

Champaign's first two batters in the seventh inning walked before Pool struck out the following batter. A fielder's choice in the next at-bat put runners on the corners with two outs before Stewart caught a fly ball in center field.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Dream produced a two-out double before Schrodt caught a fly ball in right field for the third out.

Pool was relieved from the mound after the eighth inning. He finished his outing with six strikeouts and two walks and allowed no earned runs -- one unearned -- on six hits.

“Those guys do a good job of putting the bat on the ball. I had a lot of good defensive plays behind me today. That always helps," Pool said.

“We kicked the ball around a little early, but Kyle Pool was his usual self," Niebuhr added. "He pitched around a couple of mistakes made defensively. Kyle was really good again. Kyle does what he does week-in and week-out. He throws strikes. He's around the plate. He works down. He works fast. You can't ask for much more than that. It was a great outing by him, and we're going to count on him to do that all year for us.”

Pool's performance on the mound followed an eight-inning shutout performance against Gifford-Flatville the previous Sunday, in which he struck out nine batters and walked two while yielding two hits.

“We've been pitching pretty well, getting ahead in the counts and stuff and getting out of jams when they come along," Pool said. "We've got a lot of great guys, and a couple of new guys coming in that have some pretty good stuff. It looks like it's going to shape up into a pretty good year.”

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Walder led off with a walk and advanced to second base on a passed ball. As Russell popped up into foul territory, Walder tagged second base and advanced to third base on the sacrifice fly.

Walder then crossed home plate on a Tucker Runyon single to extend Buckley's lead to 6-1.

In the top of the ninth inning, Dutchmasters relief pitcher Jimmy Brandt yielded a hit-by-pitch and a double before first baseman Rob Winnicki caught an infield fly ball. A 4-3 groundout resulted in the second out, but a Dream runner crossed home plate in the process.

After Brandt allowed an RBI double and a walk in the next two at-bats, Niebuhr relieved him on the mound.

On his first, and only, pitch, Niebuhr forced the ending of the game via a 6-3 groundout.

The Dutchmasters finished the game producing eight hits as Stewart went 3-for-4 while Walder hit 2-for-3 and Russell, Runyon and Wicks each produced a hit.

Game 2

Buckley took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning as Max Garey and Jay Eshleman each hit an infield single and Josh Krumwiede singled to right field to send Garey home.

After Champaign scored 10 runs in the top of the third inning, the Dutchmasters tallied two runs in the bottom of the third to cut their deficit to 10-3.

Russell led off the bottom of the third inning with a single to right field and Runyon walked before Garey singled on a line drive to right field to send Russell across home plate. Jay Eshleman then sent Garey home with an infield single.

A three-run fourth inning cut Buckley's deficit to 10-6.

Krumwiede doubled to left field to lead off the inning before Walder hit a single to right field and Russell lined a base hit to left field, on which Krumwiede, Walder and Russell all scored on an error by the Dream's left fielder.

After a two-run homer led to Champaign extending its lead to 12-6 in the top of the fifth inning, an RBI single and an RBI double led to two more runs for the Dream in the sixth inning.

Buckley tried to rally in the seventh inning as it scored six runs.

Jay Eshleman and Stewart each walked to put runners on first and second base before they each advanced into scoring position on a Krumwiede groundout. With two outs, Russell singled to send Eshleman and Stewart across home plate.

Runyon singled to center field before Wicks hit a three-run homer to left field. After Garey singled to left field, Dylan Post hit an RBI triple to center field.

The game ended, however, as Eshleman grounded out to shortstop for the third out.

The Dutchmasters produced 18 hits at the plate as Russell hit 4-for-5, Garey went 3-for-5, Eshleman went 2-for-3 and Krumwiede and Post each hit 2-for-5.

Max Bolliger took the loss on the mound for Buckley as he allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out a batter through 2 1/3 innings. The Dutchmasters would then use four relief pitchers.

Ethan Krumwiede allowed four earned runs on four hits and one walk through one-third of an inning before Niebuhr yielded two runs on three hits while striking out three batters through 2 1/3 innings.

Rob Winnicki allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out a batter through one inning while Wicks struck out two batters and walked one through one inning.

Up next

The Dutchmasters will travel to Paxton for a 1 p.m. doubleheader against the Swedes next Sunday.

Game 1

Buckley Dutchmasters 6, Champaign Dream 3

CHA 000 100 002 -- 3 8 1

BUC 000 320 10x -- 6 8 3

W -- Kyle Pool, 8 IP, 6 H, R, 0 ER, 6 K, 2 BB.

Buckley -- Jake Stewart 3-4, 2B. Jonny Walder 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. Trey Russell 1-4, 2 RBIs. Tucker Runyon 1-3. Robb Wicks 1-4, 2B, RBI.

Game 2

Champaign Dream 14, Buckley Dutchmasters 12

CHA 00(10) 022 0 -- 14 18 4

BUC 012 300 6 -- 12 18 0

W -- Farmer, IP, 4 H, 2 ER, K, BB. L -- Max Bolliger, 2.1 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, K, BB.

Champaign (1-5) -- Tom Kenney 2-3, HR 2 R. McConnell 1-2, RBI, R. Jon Goebel 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Chez 2-2, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs, R. K. Brown 2-5. S. Judah 1-4, RBI, R. C. Hamilton 2-4, 2 2B, R. M. Crook 2-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Tanner Russell 1-3, R. N. Niswonger 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Joe Kenney 3-3, 3 RBIs, 3 R.

Buckley (5-1) -- Jake Stewart 1-4, R. Josh Krumwiede 2-5, 2B, RBI, R. Jonny Walder 1-5, R. Trey Russell 4-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Tucker Runyon 1-3, R. Rob Winnicki 1-4. Dylan Post 2-5, 3B, RBI. Robb Wicks 1-1, HR, 3 RBIs. Max Garey 3-5, RBI, 3 R. Jay Eshleman 2-3, RBI, R.