Eastern Illinois Baseball League capsules (June 5, 2017)

Central Illinois Legends 10-7, Gifford-Flatville Giflats 9-16

COLFAX -- Gifford-Flatville outhit Central Illinois 14-10 in game two while Marty Mennenga pitched a complete game for the Giflats, giving up four earned runs on 10 hits while striking out four batters and walking four.

In a game-one losing effort, the Giflats produced 13 hits as Dylan Grady hit 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Matt Davis hit 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored while Dan Plecki drove in five runs and hit two doubles.

Grady took the loss on the mound, allowing one run on one hit and one walk thorugh one inning.

EI STANDINGS

Team W-L

Buckley 5-1

Central Illinois 3-3

Gifford-Flatville 3-3

Paxton 3-3

Royal 3-3

Champaign 1-5

EI SCORES

SUNDAY, June 4

Buckley Dutchmasters 6-12, Champaign Dream 3-14

Central Illinois Legends 10-7, Gifford-Flatville Giflats 9-16

Paxton Swedes 6-6, Royal Giants 3-9

EI SCHEDULE

SUNDAY, June 11

Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes

Central Illinois Legends at Champaign Dream

Royal Giants at Gifford-Flatville Giflats