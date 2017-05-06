Eastern Illinois Baseball League capsules (June 5, 2017)

Central Illinois Legends 10-7, Gifford-Flatville Giflats 9-16
COLFAX -- Gifford-Flatville outhit Central Illinois 14-10 in game two while Marty Mennenga pitched a complete game for the Giflats, giving up four earned runs on 10 hits while striking out four batters and walking four.
In a game-one losing effort, the Giflats produced 13 hits as Dylan Grady hit 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Matt Davis hit 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored while Dan Plecki drove in five runs and hit two doubles.
Grady took the loss on the mound, allowing one run on one hit and one walk thorugh one inning.
EI STANDINGS
Team W-L
Buckley 5-1
Central Illinois 3-3
Gifford-Flatville 3-3
Paxton 3-3
Royal 3-3
Champaign 1-5
EI SCORES
SUNDAY, June 4
Buckley Dutchmasters 6-12, Champaign Dream 3-14
Central Illinois Legends 10-7, Gifford-Flatville Giflats 9-16
Paxton Swedes 6-6, Royal Giants 3-9
EI SCHEDULE
SUNDAY, June 11
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes
Central Illinois Legends at Champaign Dream
Royal Giants at Gifford-Flatville Giflats
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.