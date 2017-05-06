Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball sweeps Decatur Gold

PAXTON -- In game one of a Sunday doubleheader against Decatur Gold, the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team won 10-6.

The Indians rallied after Gold took a 6-0 lead in the first inning. They started their rally with two runs in the second inning.

Braydon Bouse walked to lead off the inning before Dalton Busboom singled to center field and Caleb Atwood drew a walk to load the bases. Trey VanWinkle hit a ground ball that resulted in an error, on which a run was scored.

Alex Barney grounded into a fielder's choice, on which Busboom crossed home plate.

In the third inning, Graham Eighner reached base on an error and Brady Gaddis doubled to center field before Bouse sent both runners home with a single to center field to cut the Indians' deficit to 6-4.

Ford-Iroquois then took the lead at 9-6 with five runs in the fourth inning.

Barney reached base on an error and Cole Stone singled on a line drive to center field before Eighner doubled to center field to send the tying run across home plate. Bouse then singled to center field to send Eighner across home plate for the go-ahead run.

Busboom singled to center field before Atwood hit a double to right field to send Bouse and Busboom home.

In the fifth inning, Barney led off with a walk and Tanner Sobkoviak singled to center field before Eighner hit a two-out RBI single to center field.

The Indians produced 10 hits as Eighner, Bouse, and Busboom each had two hits.

Barney was credited with the win on the mound, allowing no runs on four hits while striking out five batters and walking one. Austin Gooden allowed six earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

The Indians won 7-1 in game two over Decatur Gold.

On the mound, Eighner pitched a complete game, allowing one run -- none earned -- on five hits and two walks while striking out eight batters.

At the plate, Ford-Iroquois produced 14 hits as Eighner, VanWinkle, Gooden each hit 2-for-4 while Bouse and Ethan Catt each went 2-for-3.

After Decatur Gold took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, the Indians scored four runs to take a 4-1 lead.

Ben Jarboe hit a one-out triple to center field and Bouse sent him home with a line-drive single to center field for the tying run. After Sobkoviak singled to right field, Catt hit an RBI single to right field to send Bouse home for the go-ahead run.

VanWinkle singled to right field before Gooden doubled on a fly ball to right field to send Catt and VanWinkle across home plate.

In the sixth inning, Ford-Iroquois scored three runs to extend its lead to 7-1.

Bouse led off with a single to center field before Catt singled on a line drive to center field. With two outs, Gooden tripled to right field to send Bouse and VanWinkle across home plate before scoring on a passed ball.

JUNIOR LEGION

Game 1

Ford-Iroquois Indians 10, Decatur Gold 6

DEC 600 000 0 -- 6 9 4

F-I 022 510 x -- 10 10 0

W -- Alex Barney 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 5 K, BB. L -- Reis Kendrick 5 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 5 ER, K, 3 BB.

Decatur Gold -- Ty Martin 1-4, R. Mike Fiala 1-2, R. Caleb hermann 1-4, RBI, R. Tanner Falk 1-4, 2B, RBI, R. Reis Kendrick 1-3, RBI. Cade Baker R. Andrew Lung 1-3, 3B. Nate Cook 2-2. Colby Osborne R. Kyle Goeckner 1-3, 2B, RBI.

Ford-Iroquois -- Cole Stone 1-4, R. Graham Eighner 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Brady Gaddis 1-4, 2B. Ethan Cait R. Braydon Bouse 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Dalton Busboom 2-4, 2 R. Caleb Atwood 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. Alex Barney RBI, 2 R. Tanner Sobkoviak 1-3.

Game 2

Ford-Iroquois Indians 7, Decatur Gold 1

DEC 010 000 0 -- 1 5 1

F-I 040 003 x -- 7 14 2

W -- Graham Eighner, 7 IP, 5 H, R, 0 ER, 8 K, 2 BB. L -- Tanner Heick, 5.2 IP, 14 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 6 K, 0 BB.

Decatur Gold -- Colby Osborne 1-2. Tanner Falk 1-2. Reis Kendrick R. Tanner Heick 2-3. Will Aubert 1-3, 2B RBI.

Ford-Iroquois -- Trey VanWinkle 2-4, 2 R. Austin Gooden 2-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBIs, R. Graham Eighner 2-4. Dalton Busboom 1-3. Caden Giroux 1-3. Ben Jarboe 1-3, 3B, R. Braydon Bouse 2-3, RBI, 2 R. Tanner Sobkoviak 1-3. Ethan Catt 2-3, R.