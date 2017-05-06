Paxton Swedes split doubleheader with Royal Giants

Adam Carver (23) of the Paxton Swedes swipes second base during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.

GIFFORD -- Although the Paxton Swedes have only one non-forfeit win through its first six Eastern Illinois Baseball League games of the 2017 season, head coach Mark Prina said he thinks his team is "moving in the right direction."

After sweeping a doubleheader via two forfeits by the Champaign Dream the previous weekend, the Swedes split Sunday's twinbill against the Royal Giants, winning 6-3 in game one before losing 9-6 in game two.

"I think we are way better than we have been in the past," Prina said. "We're way more competitive. I think anybody who's been around the past couple of years can tell that already.”

Adam Carver pitched a two-hitter through seven inning for the Swedes (3-3) in game one, striking out 12 batters and walking five while allowing two runs, one earned.

Carver retired his first nine batters, seven of which via strikeout, before walking Royal's first two batters of the fourth inning. Both runners crossed home plate.

“Carver was in control, for the most part," Prina said.

The two runs gave the Giants (3-3) a 2-1 lead. In the top of the third inning, Dalton Webber led off with a single for the Swedes before Jacob Bender connected on a base hit and Mark Prina sent him home with an RBI single.

The Swedes took the lead at 3-2 in the fifth inning as Bender led off with a single and Alec Thomas walked. Both runners crossed home plate as one of them was driven home by an RBI single from Mark Strebin.

In the bottom of the fifth, Carver retired Royal 1-2-3, including one strikeout. In the sixth inning, one single and two walks loaded the bases for the Giants, but Carver got out of the jam via a strikeout and a 5-2-3 double play.

“That was a big key in the game," Prina said. "Carver got out of a couple of jams to do it, but he made the pitches when he needed it.”

In the seventh inning, Prina hit a double and advanced to second on a wild pitch and Strebin walked before Curtis Norman hit a two-RBI single to extend the Swedes' lead to 5-2.

After Carver struck out two batters and forced a 1-3 groundout to strand two Giants on base in the bottom of the seventh inning, Webber hit a leadoff single before scoring another insurance run for Paxton in the top of the eighth.

Tyler Lunger relieved Carver in the bottom of the eighth inning and struck out two batters to end the inning after the leadoff batter scored to cut Royal's deficit to 6-3. In the bottom of the ninth inning, a one-out single resulted in one runner being stranded on base as Lunger struck out one batter and forced another into a 6-3 groundout.

The Swedes finished the game with 10 hits as Bender went 2-for-3 with a run scored while Prina (three RBIs, one run scored) and Webber (two runs scored) each hit 2-for-4.

“We swung the bat well. We hit a lot of hard balls at people today," Prina said. "Our lineup was much better today than it was the first week.”

Game 2

The Swedes took a 3-0 lead in the second inning as Alan Paul and Jacob Whitehead each walked and Logan Johnson singled to load the bases before Carver hit a two-RBI single and Prina drove in a run with a base hit.

Two singles and a hit-by-pitch led to two runs being scored for the Giants in the bottom of the third inning, cutting the Swedes' lead to 3-2.

“Royal's a good-hitting team," Prina said. "They're going to hit people.”

Paxton's starting pitcher, Thomas, struck out Royal's first two batters in the fourth inning before a walk put a runner aboard. In the next at-bat, a ground ball took a funny hop over the head of Swedes shortstop Curtis Norman, resulting in the tying run crossing home plate.

“If that ball does what it's supposed to and stays down, we get out of that inning still up 3-2. That's just a bad break," Prina said. "It happens in baseball – it was just a bad break.”

An RBI single in the next at-bat resulted in the Giants taking a 4-3 lead into the fifth inning.

The Swedes tied the game with a run in the sixth inning as Whitehead hit a two-out double before Carver -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-3 with three RBIs -- belted an RBI single to right field.

Royal scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 9-4 lead thanks in part to three hits -- two of which were infield singles -- and one error.

Thomas also yielded three walks in the sixth inning and allowed one run to score on a wild pitch before being relieved by Mark Miller, who yielded an RBI infield single and two walks.

Thomas finished his outing with three strikeouts and nine runs allowed on nine hits through 6 2/3 innings.

“I probably left Alec in too long. We weren't sure if we had somebody to go to. He still threw it pretty well," Prina said.

"There were a couple of tough plays. If we make those plays, he gets out of that inning tied still, but we didn't make them. They weren't routine plays. They weren't bad mistakes. Those were just tough plays, and we weren't able to make them. They got away from us, and that put it out of reach.”

Despite the five-run deficit, the Swedes still came back in the seventh inning and managed to score two runs.

With one out, Strebin walked and Norman was hit by a pitch before Strebin crossed home plate via a passed ball. Norman would cross home plate as well, but Alan Paul grounded out and Johnson flied out to end the game.

“Kudos to the guys for battling and not giving up," Prina said. "In the last couple of years, our teams would have just folded up and not even competed after that, but we kept competed, and that's a good sign of things to come for the future. If we just keep competing, we'll eventually get the breaks to go our way, and we'll be able to capitalize on some breaks.”

Up next

The Swedes will host their archrivals, the Buckley Dutchmasters, in a 1 p.m. doubleheader next Sunday.

“We'll be ready to go next week. We'll be looking forward to that matchup. Buckley's had our number the last few years because we haven't been able to match up player-to-player with them. We are a lot closer to doing that now, and I think we can match up with them pretty well on the mound and through the order – at least, a lot closer than we have in the past," Prina said.

"They should be two really competitive games next week, and I hope it's that way because that's what the fans want to see. They want to see competitive ballgames between our two teams, and we're going to try to do that for them.”

Game 1

Paxton Swedes 6, Royal Giants 3

PAX 001 020 210 -- 6 10 5

ROY 000 200 010 -- 3 3 2

W -- Adam Carver, 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 12 K, 5 BB. L -- White, 3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 K, 2 BB.

PAX -- Mark Prina 2-4, 3 RBIs, R. Tanner Regez 1-4. Mark Strebin 1-4, RBI, R, SB. Curtis Norman 1-2, 2 RBIs, 3 BB. Brian Paul 1-4. Dalton Webber 2-4, 2 R. Jacob Bender 2-3, R. Alec Thomas R, BB.

ROY -- Brown 1-4, R. Bird 1-3, 2B, RBI. Meredith 1-1.

Game 2

Royal Giants 9, Paxton Swedes 6

PAX 030 001 2 -- 6 7 2

ROY 002 205 x -- 9 10 2

L -- Alec Thomas, 6.2 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 3 K.

PAX -- Mark Prina 1-3, RBI. Mark Strebin 1-3, R. Curtis R. Dalton Webber 1-3. Alan Paul R, RBI. Logan Johnson 1-4, R. Jacob Whitehead 1-2, 2 R. Adam Carver 2-3, 3 RBIs.

ROY -- Brown 1-5, RBI. Flowers 2-3, RBI. Hoveln 1-1, RBI, 2 R. Bird R. Meredith 2-4, 2 RBIs, R. McCann 1-4, 2B, RBI. White 2-4, RBI. Cribbett 1-3. Sparks 2 R, 2 SB, 3 BB.