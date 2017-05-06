Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Baseball

Twin County Royals 12U baseball wins two against Clinton

Mon, 06/05/2017 - 3:23am | The Ford County Record
12U
Game 1
Twin County Royals 12, Clinton 2
CLI 000    41x    -- 5    7    5
TC 061   (11)x  -- 18 12  2
Clinton pitching -- Harrold, 2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 0 ER, K, 4 BB. White, 2 IP, 9 H, 12 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 3 BB.
Twin County pitching -- Keagan B., 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Aiden J., IP, H, ER, 2 K, 3 BB.
Clinton hitting -- Cross 2-3. Harrold 1-3, R. Thayer 2-2, 2B, 2 R. Carter 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. Rich RBI. Sterr RBI, R. 
Twin County hitting -- Aiden J. 2-2, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Ephraim J. 3-4, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Keagan B. 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Gavin S. 3-4, 2B. Cole P. 1-2, 2 R. Ty G. 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Mason B. R. Peyton H. 1-3, R. Mason U. RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. Braden B. 2 R.
Game 2 
Twin County Royals 12, Clinton 2
CLI 000   02    -- 2    0    6
TC 027   12    -- 12  9    3
Clinton pitching -- Thayer 4 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 2 ER, 4 K, BB. Cross 0.0 IP, H, 2 R, ER, 0 K, BB.
Twin County pitching -- Gavin S., 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K, BB. Mason B., IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 3 BB.
Clinton hitting -- Rich R. Sterr R, 2 BB. 
Twin County hitting -- Aiden J. 1-3, RBI, R. Ephraim J. 2-3, RBI. Keagan B. 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Gavin S. 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Cole P. 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Ty G. 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. Mason B. RBI, 2 R. Peyton H. R. Mason U. 2-3, 3 RBIs, R. Braden B. R. 
Categories (3):Prep Sports, Baseball, Sports

Comments

The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments