PBL's Andrew Zenner named to IHSBCA 2A All-State Team

PAXTON — Andrew Zenner of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School baseball team was selected as a member of the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association 2A All-State Team.
The John A. Logan College-bound pitcher/first baseman ended the 2017 season with an 8-0 record, a 0.00 earned-run average and 77 strikeouts on the mound en route to being named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team.
At the plate, Zenner hit .370 with a team-high 45 runs batted in.
In the regional semifinals against Iroquois West, he hit three home runs — including two grand slams — and produced 10 RBIs, which put him in an 11-way tie for sixth in the IHSA’s all-time list for single-game RBIs.
Thanks in part to Zenner’s individual contributions, the PBL baseball team finished the 2017 season with a record of 29-4. The Panthers’ 29 wins were the school’s most wins since its 29-8 campaign in 2003.
