Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball claims 9-4 victory at Rantoul

Ethan Catt, left, of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team swipes third base during Thursday's game against Rantoul.

RANTOUL -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team defeated Rantoul 9-4 on Thursday to improve its record to 3-0.

The Indians went into the sixth inning tied at 4-4 before scoring a run to take the lead at 5-4.

Ethan Catt walked with one out before advancing to second base on a passed ball and stealing third base. Cole Stone sent Catt across home plate for the go-ahead run with an RBI single to right field.

In the seventh inning, Ford-Iroquois added two insurance runs to extend its lead to 7-4.

Alex Barney led off the inning with a double to center field before Ryan Drayer reached base on an error in center field. Barney and Drayer advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch before a sacrifice fly ball hit to left field by Ben Jarboe sent Barney across home plate.

Drayer crossed home plate as Brody Gaddis reached base on another Rantoul error.

Two more runs scored in the ninth inning extended the Indians' lead to 9-4.

Barney walked to lead off the inning before Drayer singled to left field to put runners on first and second base. With one out, Jarboe doubled on a fly ball to left field to send Barney across home plate.

Drayer then scored on a wild pitch with two outs.

Ford-Iroquois started the game with a 2-0 lead via two runs in the top of the first inning.

Stone hit a leadoff single to center field and Graham Eighner reached base on an error before Drayer hit a ground ball on which another error resulted in Stone crossing home plate. Dalton Busboom then singled to left field to send Eighner across home plate.

After Rantoul scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-2 lead, Ford-Iroquois tallied two runs in the top of the third inning to regain the lead at 4-3.

Eighner led off the inning with a single to left field and Keaton Krumwiede doubled on a line drive to right field to put runners in scoring position before Brayden Bouse sent Eighner home for the tying run with a single to left field.

After Busboom walked, Jarboe sent Krumwiede across home plate with a single to left field.

Rantoul tied the game with a run in the bottom of the third inning.

The Indians finished the game producing 11 hits as Ben Jarboe led the offense by hitting 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Stone hit 2-for-6 while Eighner (1-for-5, double, two runs), Krumwiede (1-for-5, double, run), Bouse (1-for-3, RBI), Drayer (1-for-4, two runs), Busboom (1-for-1, RBI), Tanner Sobkoviak (1-for-2) and Barney (1-for-1, double, two runs) each produced a hit.

On the mound, Stone earned the win for Ford-Iroquois, striking out seven batters and walking one while allowing four earned runs on seven hits through seven innings. Drayer struck out five batters and walking one while allowing no runs on one hit through two innings.

The Junior Indians will travel to Clinton on Saturday for a 10 a.m. doubleheader.

Ford-Iroquois Indians 9, Rantoul 4

F-I 202 001 202 -- 9 11 3

RAN 301 000 000 -- 4 8 5

W -- Cole Stone, 7 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 7 K, BB.

Ford-Iroquois (3-0) -- Cole Stone 2-6, RBI, R. Graham Eighner 1-5, 2B, 2 R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-5, 2B, R. Brayden Bouse 1-3, RBI. Ryan Drayer 1-4, 2 R. Dalton Busboom 1-1, RBI. Ben Jarboe 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs. Tanner Sobkoviak 1-2. Alex Barney 1-1, 2B, 2 R. Ethan Catt R, 2 BB.

Rantoul -- Jacobs R. Baker 1-4. Cargo 1-3, RBI, R. Dillman 1-2. Stewart 2-2, RBI, R. Hoffman 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Curts 1-2, R.