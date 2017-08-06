Ford-Iroquois Senior Legion baseball loses 9-2 to Lincoln

GIBSON CITY -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion lost 9-2 Wednesday to Lincoln in its season opener.

The Indians finished the game producing eight hits as Mike Lewis hit 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Jake Watts and Keaton Krumwiede each went 2-for-4.

Ford-Iroquois trailed 6-0 before scoring a run in the sixth and seventh innings each.

Tommy Cook walked to lead off the seventh inning before Mike Lewis sent him home with an RBI double to center field.

In the sixth inning, Ty Clark walked before Nathan Garard grounded into a fielder's choice, on which he advanced to second base. After advancing to third base on a single to left field hit by Tyler Buhrmeister, Garard scored on a balk.

Lincoln went on to score two runs in the eighth inning and one in the ninth.

Jake McKinley took the loss on the mound for Ford-Iroquois, allowing six runs -- five earned -- on eight hits while striking out three batters and walking one through five innings pitched.

In relief, Cook struck out three batters and walked two while allowing two earned runs on four hits through 2 2/3 innings and Krumwiede allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out three batters through 1 1/3 innings.

SENIOR LEGION

Lincoln 9, Ford-Iroquois Indians 2

LIN 122 100 021 -- 9 15 1

F-I 000 001 100 -- 2 8 4

W -- B. Steiner, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K, 0 BB. L -- Jake McKinley, 5 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 K, BB.

Lincoln -- A. Hopp 3-6, 2 R. N. Arnold 2-4, RBI, R. R. Thomas 1-6, RBI, R. J. Konczyk 4-6, R. K. Fry 1-3, R. A. Blassi 1-2, RBI. B. Steiner 1-4, RBI, R. A. Newton 1-5, 2 RBIs, R. E. Largent RBI, R. B. Eigenbond 1-5, RBI.

Ford-Iroquois (0-1) -- Keaton Krumwiede 2-4. Nathan Garard R. Tyler Buhrmeister 1-4. Tommy Cook R. Mike Lewis 3-4, 2B, RBI. Jake Watts 2-4.