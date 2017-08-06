Twin County Royals split doubleheader with Twin City Arsenal

Game 1
Twin City Arsenal 5, Twin County Royals 1
TCA 000 104 -- 5 6 0
TCR 000 100 -- 1 3 7
Twin County pitching -- Mason B. 3 IP, H, 0 R, 2 K, BB. Aiden J. 2 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Keagan B. IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, K, 0 BB.
Twin City pitching -- Thomas 6 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 K, 2 BB.
Twin County hitting -- Ephraim J. R. Keagan B. 1-2. Gavin S. 1-2, RBI. Ty G. 1-2.
Twin City hitting -- Kenelutz 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Clark 1-2, RBI, R. Brent 2-3, RBI. Jones 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. Redman 1-3. Oday R. Mcbeese R.
Game 2
Twin County Royals 1, Twin City Arsenal 0
TCA 000 00 -- 0 2 0
TCR 010 0x -- 1 4 1
Twin City pitching -- Mcbeese 3 IP, 4 H, ER, K, 3 BB. Jones IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB.
Twin County pitching -- Cole P. 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB. Gavin S. 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, BB.
Twin City hitting -- Felsbead 1-2. Glazebrook 1-2.
Twin County hitting -- Aiden J. 1-3. Ephraim J. 1-2. Keagan B. 1-2. Cole P. R, BB. Peyton H. 1-2, RBI.
Comments
