Ford-Iroquois Junior Legion baseball splits doubleheader with Clinton

CLINTON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians baseball team split a doubleheader on Saturday at Clinton.

The Indians won game one 5-1 as they produced 10 hits. Braydon Bouse hit 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored while Ryan Drayer went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored and Trey VanWinkle (1-for-3) drove in two runs.

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Brady Gaddis singled to right field and Ryan Drayer doubled to left field before VanVinkle sent both runners home with a single to center field.

In the third inning, Ford-Iroquois added two runs to its lead.

Graham Eighner hit a leadoff single to left field before Bouse belted an RBI double to left field to send Eighner home. Bouse crossed home plate as Gaddis reached base on an error.

After Clinton scored a run in the fourth inning, the Indians tallied a run to extend their lead to 5-1 as Bouse hit a one-out single before Drayer hit an RBI double to left field.

Eighner was the winning pitcher for Ford-Iroquois, allowing one run on no hits and five walks while striking out eight batters through four innings. Caden Giroux struck out two batters and walked two more while allowing no runs on one hit through three innings.

In game two, Clinton and Ford-Iroquois combined to produce six hits as Clinton won 3-1.

Alex Barney took the loss on the mound for the Indians, allowing three earned runs on three hits and five walks while striking out eight batters through five innings.

Jarboe allowed no runs on one hit while striking out one batter and walking one.

Drayer (1-for-2, double, RBI) and Bouse (1-for-2) provided Ford-Iroquois's only two hits.

After Clinton scored its three runs in the second inning, the Indians tallied their lone run in the third inning.

Caleb Atwood and VanWinkle each walked before Eighner reached base on a fielder's choice. With two outs, Drayer hit an RBI double to left field.

Game 1

Ford-Iroquois 5, Clinton 1

F-I 022 010 0 -- 5 10 1

CLI 000 100 0 -- 1 1 2

W -- Graham Eighner, 4 IP, 0 H, ER, 8 K, 5 BB. L -- Thayer, 6 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 7 K, BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Cole Stone 1-3. Graham Eighner 1-4, R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-3, 3B. Ben Jarboe 1-4. Braydon Bouse 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Brady Gaddis 1-4, R. Ryan Drayer 2-3, 2 2B, RBI, R. Trey VanWinkle 1-3, 2 RBIs.

Clinton -- Petersen 1-3. P. West R. C. Wertz RBI.

Game 2

Clinton 3, Ford-Iroquois 1

F-I 001 000 0 -- 1 2 0

CLI 030 000 x -- 3 4 0

W -- Petersen, 5 IP, 2 H, ER, 6 K, 4 BB. L -- Alex Barney, 5 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 8 K, 5 BB. S -- Oswald, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K, BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Trey VanWinkle R. Ryan Drayer 1-2, 2B, RBI. Braydon Bouse 1-2.

Clinton -- L. Mayfield 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs, R. Petersen 1-2. R. Wertz 1-1, R. Wayne 1-2, RBI.