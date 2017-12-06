Buckley Dutchmasters sweep Paxton Swedes; Pool fans seven in game one; Schrodt hits go-ahead homer in game two

Cole Eshleman (4) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward second base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.

PAXTON -- Whenever a team faces its archrival, a tie -- or a split in the case of a doubleheader -- is never satisfactory.

After the Buckley Dutchmasters won 6-1 in game one of their Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader, Buckley's ace pitcher, Kyle Pool, expressed his team's goal.

"We don't like to split," Pool said. “It's always good to come into Paxton and get game one. Hopefully, we can get game two, too."

The Dutchmasters are accustomed to having the upper hand over their US-45 rival, as they entered Sunday's doubleheader having won 13 of their last 14 games over the Swedes since 2013.

Following game one, however, Paxton took a 4-2 lead into the fifth inning of game two.

“Paxton has a formidable squad," Dutchmasters head coach Brock Niebuhr said. "They said they were going to get younger and better, and they've done that.”

A three-run homer by Drew Schrodt gave Buckley a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning. The Dutchmasters would then complete the sweep via a 7-5 game-two victory.

“It's always good to come into Paxton and get two," Schrodt said. "There's no better feeling than that.”

With its two wins on Sunday, Buckley extends its winning streak over Paxton to seven games.

"We're not over the hump yet, but I think we're a lot closer, and I thought we could be competitive with (the Dutchmasters) today, and we were," Swedes head coach Mark Prina added. "It shows that we're closer. We haven't quite caught them yet, but we're a lot closer.”

Game 1

Paxton (3-5) also held a 1-0 lead after the first inning of game one.

Tanner Regez hit a triple to center field with one out for the Swedes before crossing home plate on a sacrifice fly ball hit to right field by Mark Strebin.

Buckley (7-1) took the lead with two runs in the third inning.

Caleb Jacobs walked to lead off the third inning before Dalton Coplea drew another walk to put runners on first and second base. Eshleman scored the tying run as Josh Krumwiede hit a potential double-play ground ball that resulted in an error by Strebin.

It was one of three errors committed by Paxton in game one.

"What shot us in the foot today was our defense," Prina said. “We were competitive with them today. We very easily could have won both of those games."

Jonny Walder walked to load the bases before Coplea scored on a wild pitch for the go-ahead run.

“That was big for us. We took advantage of a couple of mistakes, and I thought we put together good at-bats, too. Carver and Pool are two of the best pitchers in the league," Niebuhr said. "We knew going in that Carver was going to be tough to beat, so if they make a mistake behind him, we've got to take advantage of it.”

Three of the four walks surrendered by Adam Carver, the Swedes' starting pitcher, were in the third inning. Carver pitched all nine innings for Paxton, striking out 12 batters while allowing six runs -- four earned -- on nine hits.

“Adam pitched a great game again. He deserved to win, or at least to be closer (to a win)," Prina said.

According to the Dutchmasters' GameChanger account, Carver threw 152 pitches through his nine innings on the mound.

"Carver's really good, but I thought we put together really good at-bats," Niebuhr said. "Even guys who made outs made (Carver) work for everything. He didn't have too many quick innings, especially early. We put a lot of pressure on him and made him throw a lot of pressure pitches, so we're really happy with the quality at-bats we had in the first game.”

Meanwhile, Pool, Austin Mendell and Jimmy Brandt combined to pitch a two-hitter for the Dutchmasters.

After Pool yielded a leadoff double to Dalton Webber in the second inning -- and Dalton James, who reached base via fielder's choice, stole second base with two outs -- Pool struck out Jacob Bender to end the inning.

From there, Pool retired the next 11 Paxton batters, starting with a 1-2-3 third inning in which Pool struck out Prina and Regez. In the fourth inning, Strebin and Brian Paul grounded out before Pool struck out Webber.

“We didn't hit it really well in the first game," Prina said.

After a 1-2-3 fifth inning, Andy Bunton and Prina each grounded out to lead off the sixth inning before Regez was hit by a pitch and Strebin reached base on a Pool throwing error to put runners on first and second base. Pool then struck Brian Pool out swinging to end the inning.

After striking out Webber looking to lead off what would be a 1-2-3 seventh inning, Pool was relieved by Mendell.

“(Carver and I) both did a good job of getting outs," Pool said. "He had some defense behind them that didn't make plays, and the defense I had just got it done. It worked out in our favor."

Pool finished the game with seven strikeouts and no walks while allowing one earned run on two hits through his seven innings on the mound.

"My curveball was working for me, and I had a little more command with my fastball, so I was able to locate and put it where they weren't going to touch it," Pool said.

The Dutchmasters extended their lead to 5-1 with three runs in the fifth inning.

Krumwiede singled to center field before a bobble by James resulted in Krumwiede reaching second base. Walder singled on a line drive to right field to put runners on the corners before Rob Winnicki hit a ground-ball RBI single to left field to send Krumwiede across home plate with one out.

Schrodt then sent Walder home via a sacrifice bunt before Ryne Scheiwe singled on a line drive to left field to send Winnicki across home plate.

“It was good baseball today," Niebuhr said. "We took advantage of a couple of mistakes in the first game.”

In the sixth inning, the Dutchmasters added another run as Jay Eshleman hit a leadoff double to left field before Dalton Coplea got on base via bunt single and Krumwiede grounded into a fielder's choice to send Eshleman home.

“That was kind of just a messy inning," Prina said. "They got a bunch of seeing-eye singles, and they executed their bunt, and we didn't get an out on the bunt. That just kind of got a little bit messy.”

With Mendell pitching, Jacob Bender grounded out to lead off the eighth inning and Bunton struck out before Prina walked. Logan Johnson lined out to Coplea at center field to end the inning.

Brandt relieved Mendell in the ninth inning, striking out Strebin before Brian Paul reached base on an error. Webber flied out to Schrodt in right field before Alan Paul struck out to end the game.

Walder went 2-for-4 for the Dutchmasters while Coplea, Krumwiede, Trey Russell, Winnicki, Scheiwe, Jacobs and Jay Eshleman each produced a hit.

Game 2

After Prina led off the first inning by reaching base via catcher's interference and stole second base, Strebin hit a one-out single to left field as Prina crossed home plate on an error by Russell in left field.

The Swedes extended their lead to 2-0 with a run in the second inning as James singled to right field to lead off the inning before Carver -- who finished the game hitting 3-for-4 -- belted a base hit to left field and Bender reached base via bunt single to load the bases. James tallied a run on a Bunton groundout.

"We got on top of them early," Prina said.

Meanwhile, Buckley left runners stranded in scoring position in each of the first three innings.

Krumwiede singled to center field and Russell was hit by a pitch with two outs, but Winnicki lined out to left field in the first inning. Schrodt led off the second inning with a ground-rule double to left field and reached third base on a sacrifice bunt by Jay Eshleman, but Cole Eshleman grounded out and, after Luis Rodriguez was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Dylan Post struck out.

In the third inning, Russell singled to center field and Winnicki reached base via catcher's interference with two outs before Schrodt popped out to Strebin at shortstop.

“We had an off day at the plate, but we came together and got enough runs to get the job done," Schrodt said. "They've got good pitchers, but we got enough runs to win.”

The Swedes' starting pitcher, Alec Thomas, pitched a complete game, allowing seven runs -- five earned -- on 10 hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

"We scuffled a little bit offensively early in the game," Niebuhr said. "Give (Thomas) credit – he kept us at bay – but he finally got one up, and we took advantage of it.”

The Dutchmasters tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning.

Jay Eshleman led off the inning with a single to left field before Cole Eshleman reached base on a fielder's choice. With one out, Rodriguez hit a fly ball to left field that was not caught by Johnson, which resulted in Buckley having runners on the corners.

Cole Eshleman crossed home plate as Post grounded out before Rodriguez scored the tying run on a passed ball.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Paxton took a 4-2 lead.

James reached base on an error to lead off the inning and stole second base before Carver hit an RBI single to left field to send James home for the go-ahead run.

With two outs, Prina belted an RBI base hit to left field to send Carver across home plate.

"In the second game, we swung the bats a lot better," Prina said.

Walder led off the top of the fifth inning with a single on a ground ball to left field. With one out, he was caught in a pickle, but escaped back to first base.

After Winnicki scored on a hard ground ball to left field, Schrodt belted a 1-0 pitch past the left-field fence for a three-run homer.

“I got the right pitch to hit, and I hit it hard, and it went over," Schrodt said. "I was given the perfect opportunity to hit one out there. I was hitting the ball solid all day, and I finally got a good pitch that I could hit over.”

Schrodt finished the game hitting 2-for-4 after going hitless in game one at Memorial Field, where he played baseball for Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School before graduating in 2014.

“I'm excited for Drew. He scuffled last week," Niebuhr said. "You could see all day long that he was getting closer, and he squares that ball up. To get one out here – especially for this being where he's from – is big. I'm excited for him. Obviously, that's huge for us."

Strebin struck out to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning for Paxton and Webber struck out before Johnson singled to center field and James reached base on an error by Cole Eshleman at shortstop.

At that point, Andrew Zenner was relieved on the mound by Kyle Flessner. Zenner would be credited with the win, as he struck out four batters and walked none while allowing four runs -- one earned -- on seven hits through 4 2/3 innings.

With Kyle Flessner on the mound, Johnson and James advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch, but Carver grounded out to Walder at first base to end the inning.

With two outs in the top of the sixth inning, Krumwiede walked and Walder hit an infield single, Russell smacked a fly ball off the right-field fence for a two-RBI double to send Krumwiede and Walder home to extend Buckley's lead to 7-4.

“We did a good job of coming back in that second game. We got down early, but we didn't give up, and we came through and got the win," Niebuhr said. “Game two was a battle. It was good baseball, and those were two quality wins for us.”

Bender walked and Bunton grounded into a fielder's choice before Rodriguez was replaced at the catcher position in the bottom of the sixth inning.

“Luis battled for us as long as he could. It was hot, and his hand was cramping. When your hand's cramping, there's nothing you can do about it," Niebuhr said. "He battled and found a way to get through it as long as he possibly could.”

Jay Eshleman replaced Rodriguez at the catcher position.

“That's why you love a guy like Jay Eshleman. He understands what he is. He's a role player, but he'll fill any role that any team would ever need," Niebuhr said. "He's a leader. He communicates. We've got five catchers on the roster, and by the end of the day, we're using him behind the dish. Hat's off to him for getting it done going back there.”

Prina walked and Flessner struck Regez out looking before Mark Walther took over on the mound for Buckley. Strebin grounded into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

Pinch-hitting for Webber to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning, Mark Miller singled.

“He got a nice pinch hit there. He gave us a little rally there at the end," Prina said.

Miller advanced to second base via a wild pitch. After James was hit by a pitch, Carver hit an RBI single to center field.

“We kept fighting back. If we keep fighting like that and battling, we'll make our own breaks, but defensively, we've got to clean it up," Prina said. "Our pitching is good enough to win, and we should have won that second game, but we just didn't catch the ball.”

Bender hit a ground ball to Cole Eshleman at shortstop, who stepped on the second-base bag before throwing to the first baseman Walder to complete the double play and end the game.

"Jacob hit a good ball," Prina said. "They just had it played up the middle, and it ended up being a double play. If that gets through, who knows? We were right there.”

Up next

The Dutchmasters, who are in first place in the EI League, will travel to Gifford next Sunday to face the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.

“We're almost at the halfway point, so standings-wise, some of this stuff starts to matter, and finding ways to win close games is huge for us," Niebuhr said.

The Swedes, meanwhile, will face the Champaign Dream at Parkland College in Champaign next Sunday. Their rematch with the Dutchmasters is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Scheiwe Field in Buckley.

“We'll just keep plugging away," Prina said. “We'll go back to work next week. It doesn't get easy in this league. Every weekend's a tough game. We'll keep battling away and try to find ways to get wins. We'll definitely be looking forward to seeing them again. Hopefully, it'll be two more good games.”

Game 1

Buckley Dutchmasters 6, Paxton Swedes 1

BUCK 002 031 000 -- 6 9 2

PAX 100 000 000 -- 1 2 3

W -- Kyle Pool, 7 IP, 2 H, ER, 7 K, 0 BB. L -- Adam Carver 9 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 12 K, 4 BB.

Buckley -- Dalton Coplea 1-4, R. Josh Krumwiede 1-5, RBI, R. Jonny Walder 2-4, R. Trey Russell 1-5. Rob Winnicki 1-5, RBI, R. Drew Schrodt RBI. Ryne Scheiwe 1-4, RBI. Caleb Jacobs 1-3. Cole Eshleman R. Jay Eshleman 1-3, 2B, R.

Paxton -- Tanner Regez 1-2, 3B, R. Dalton Webber 1-4. Mark Strebin RBI.

Game 2

Buckley Dutchmasters 7, Paxton Swedes 5

BUCK 000 232 0 -- 7 10 4

PAX 110 200 1 -- 5 9 2

W -- Andrew Zenner, 4.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, ER, 4 K, 0 BB. L -- Alec Thomas, 7 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. S -- Mark Walther, IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 2 BB.

Buckley (7-1) -- Dylan Post RBI. Josh Krumwiede 1-3, R. Jonny Walder 2-4, 2 R. Trey Russell 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. Rob Winnicki 1-3, R. Drew Schrodt 2-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs, R. Jay Eshleman 1-2. Cole Eshleman 1-4, R. Luis Rodriguez R.

Paxton (3-5) -- Mark Prina 1-2, RBI, R. Mark Strebin 1-4. Mark Miller 1-1, R. Logan Johnson 1-4. Dalton James 1-3, 2 R. Adam Carver 3-4, 2 RBIs, R. Jacob Bender 1-3. Andy Bunton RBI.