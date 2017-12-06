Cole Eshleman chosen as Ford County Record Co-Athlete of the Year for 2016-17

PAXTON -- Cole Eshleman has played a big part in a successful run for Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School athletics.
During his junior and senior seasons, the Panthers compiled a combined 119-30 record in football, boys basketball and baseball -- all teams on which Eshleman participated.
The football team reached the second round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs twice while the boys basketball and baseball teams combined to win four regional championships, including two round-of-16 appearances for boys basketball, while the baseball team won its second and third consecutive Sangamon Valley Conference titles and increased its win streak in the conference to 41 games.
“Looking back at that, not a lot of schools get to have a whole lot of success like that year-in and year-out, and to be a part of a group like that was special," Eshleman said.
This year, PBL's football, boys basketball and baseball teams posted a combined record of 59-14, with Eshleman playing key roles for each team.
For the football team, Eshleman caught three touchdown passes against Momence, tying a school record with Shane Moline (Moweaqua Central A&M, 1993).
Eshleman had 35 catches for 561 yards and six touchdowns en route to, along with quarterback Dalton Coplea and fellow wideout Zenner, being named to the all-SVC team.
His contributions helped the Panthers post a 9-2 record and set a school record for points scored in a season with 432.
En route to being named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team in baseball, Eshleman hit .321 with a home run and 22 RBIs as the Panthers finished the 2017 season with a record of 29-4. The Panthers' 29 wins were the school's most since its 29-8 campaign in 2003.
Eshleman also averaged 10.8 points per game heading into the PBL boys basketball team's sectional championship game and was named to the all-SVC second team.
It was not just the victories that Eshleman will remember from the past two years.
“You spend two years with those guys, and you grow closer to them, and it's almost like your family on and off the field," Eshleman said. "Getting to spend two years playing every day, winning a bunch of games, having a lot of success, and then you get the community behind you – it was a heck of a ride, that's for sure. I'm going to miss it.”
Eshleman is playing for the Eastern Illinois Baseball League's Buckley Dutchmasters. His father, Trent, serves as a general manager for the team and his brother, Jay, plays for the team as well and played for the Kankakee Community College baseball team after graduating from PBL in 2014.
“I'm a little guy, so I have a better shot at baseball to begin with," Cole Eshleman said. "Baseball's just always been something that's in my family. Jay played baseball in college. My dad, Trent, played baseball in college. It's always been something that we've taken very seriously in our house.”
Last December, Eshleman signed a letter of intent to play ball for Lindenwood.
“I was very excited when I got an offer," Eshleman said. "As a freshman, I have to work my way there, but getting to be around it for another four years – and (around the Dutchmasters) for as long as I can play on Sundays – is going to be fun.”
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Mitch McNutt
He led GCMS's football team in rushing with 1,325 yards and 21 touchdowns. For the boys basketball team, he averaged 12.5 points per game en route to being named to the all-Heart of Illinois Conference first team and first defensive team.
Dalton Coplea
As the PBL football team's quarterback, he broke and tied several school records en route to helping the Panthers set a single-season record for most points scored with 432, a record previously set in 1993.
As a member of the school's boys basketball team, He averaged 5.3 points and 4.6 assists per game heading into the PBL boys basketball team's sectional championship game and was selected as an all-SVC honorable mention. He also hit .366 with 21 RBIs and a team-high 43 runs scored for the PBL baseball team en route to being named to the all-SVC first team.
Liberty Jamison
The PBL girls basketball player finished the 2016-17 season averaging 12.3 points per game , making 31 percent (123-for-402) of her shots from the floor -- including 26 percent (51-for-199) from 3-point range -- and 67 percent (73-for-109) of her free-throw attempts. She was named to the all-SVC first team and was selected as a special mention for the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's Class 1A/2A all-state team.
Jamison's season continued via the IHSA Three-Point Showdown as she made eight 3-pointers in the regional round. By draining nine treys in the sectional round,
Jamison became only the fourth PBL girls basketball player to advance to the state competition. Jamison made five 3-pointers in the state preliminaries at Redbird Arena in Normal.
She also helped the PBL cross country team advance to sectionals as a team with a 25th-place finish individually at regionals.
Luke Fitton
He averaged 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game heading into the PBL boys basketball team's sectional championship game. Fitton was named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team. For the baseball team, he had 53 strikeouts, a 4-2 record and a 5.07 ERA on the mound.
Kody Harrison
He finished second individually at the Twin Valley Conference Tournament to help the PBL boys cross country team win the conference title. Harrison also competed in the IHSA Class 1A state boys track and field meet in the 1,600-meter run.
Nick Schultz
The GCMS boys track and field athlete finished the IHSA Class 1A state meet with a fourth-place medal in the high jump and ninth-place medal in the triple jump.
Caleb Bleich
The GCMS boys track and field athlete finished the IHSA Class 1A state meet with a ninth-place medal in the long jump. He also scored a team-high 18 goals for Fisher/GCMS’s soccer team.
Evie Ellis
As a PBL cross country runner, she became the second female runner in PBL history to advance to the IHSA state finals. She would finish 73rd in state before running for the track and field team.
Delanie Dykes
The GCMS girls track and field athlete earned the sixth-place medal the IHSA Class 1A state meet in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:20.67. Dykes also qualifed for state in the 400-meter dash as well. Dykes also was part of GCMS's state-bound 4x800 and 4x400 relays.
Shannon Carlson
She helped the PBL cross country team advance to sectionals as a team with a 29th-place finish individually at regionals before running for the track and field team.
Ariana Gentzler
She was named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference second team after leading the PBL girls basketball team in rebounds with 202 total (7.21 per game). Gentzler also competed in the long jump at the Illinois Prep Top Times Meet for the track and field team.
Jonathan Muller
He won a fourth-place medal in the long jump at the 2017 Illinois Prep Top Times Meet for the PBL boys track and field team and recorded 17 1/2 tackles and 332 rushing yards for the football team as well.
Logan Davis
The GCMS baseball player hit .386 with 13 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and 21 runs scored at the plate as of May 14. On the mound, he had an ERA of 0.98 with 23 strikeouts and three saves. Davis also competed in the IHSA sectionals as a member of the golf team.
Jaxson Coplea
En route to being named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference second team, the PBL baseball player hit .377 with 22 RBIs.
Keaton Krumwiede
En route to being selected as an all-Sangamon Valley Conference honorable mention, the PBL baseball player hit .234 with 19 RBIs. He also recorded seven wins and a 1.72 ERA with 23 strikeouts on the mound.
Cooper Johnson
En route to being named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team, the PBL baseball player hit .432 with two home runs and 40 RBIs. On the mound, he had a 6-0 record with a 3.32 ERA and 24 strikeouts.
Kaleb Denault
En route to being named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team, the PBL baseball player hit .381 with two home runs and 34 RBIs.
Jacob Parrish
The PBL wrestler finished the 2016-17 season with a record of 23-8 and was one match victory away in the IHSA Class 1A Clinton Sectional from qualifying for the state meet. He also had an interception and 22 tackles for the football team.
Tucker Cribbett
He averaged 13.6 points per game and made 61 3-pointers for GCMS's boys basketball team. He also hit .361 with 17 RBIs for the baseball team.
Bryce Barnes
He averaged 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for GCMS's boys basketball team.
Sam Baillie
The GCMS football player had team-highs with 108 tackles, seven sacks and nine catches for 275 yards.
Keanan Crabb
The junior running back tied a single-game school record for rushing touchdowns with four in week eight against Watseka/St. Anne. Crabb ran for 1,246 yards and 14 touchdowns en route to being selected as a member of the all-SVC offensive team.
Tyler Adkins
The senior football player was selected to the all-SVC offensive team as a lineman. He also hit .240 for the baseball team.
Jared Trantina
The GCMS football player added 615 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had six sacks for a Falcons defense that produced several shutouts through the season.
Jaxson Coplea
The junior PBL football player was selected to the all-SVC offensive team as a lineman. He also hit .377 for the baseball team en route to being named to the all-SVC second team.
Alex Pippin
The junior PBL football defensive end had 50 tackles including 14 for a loss of yards, and three sacks along with five forced fumbles en route to being selected to the all-SVC defensive team.
Lane Timmons
After recording 18 1/2 tackles, including four for a loss of yards, for PBL’s football team, the junior was given a most valuable player award as a member of the Bloomington Youth Hockey Midget age 18-and-under team. As a goaltender, Timmons helped his team win the Northern Illinois Hockey League’s President’s Cup, as it took a 25-8-7 record into the Wolves Cup game on Sunday, Feb. 26. Timmons’ team defeated the Joilet Jaguars 4-2 in the Wolves Cup at the Inwood Ice Arena in Joliet.
Alec Johnson
He had a team-high 12 assists for Fisher/GCMS’s soccer team, earned a trip to sectionals in the IHSA Three-Point Showdown and had 10 RBIs and a .239 batting average for the baseball team.
Brendan VanAntwerp
He finished seventh individually at the Twin Valley Conference Tournament to help the PBL boys cross country team win the conference title, and ran for the track and field team as well.
Alec St. Julien
He finished eighth individually at the Twin Valley Conference Tournament to help the PBL boys cross country team win the conference title, and ran for the track and field team as well.
Megan Moody
The GCMS girls golfer qualified for the IHSA Class 1A sectional round before playing for the girls basketball and softball teams.
Kelsey Vaughn
She was named to the PBL Volleyball Classic’s all-tournament team as she helped the host Panthers win the tournament. Vaughn was named to the all-SVC first team, and would be named to the all-SVC team in softball as well.
Emily Graves
The PBL girls track and field school-record holder for highest height in the pole vault qualified for her first ever state meet in the event.
Claire Retherford
The GCMS girls track and field athlete qualified for the IHSA Class 1A state meet in the discus.
Makenzi Bielfeldt
The GCMS girls basketball player was selected as an honorable mention for the all-Heart of Illinois Conference team and an honorable mention for the HOIC's all-defensive team. Bielfeldt also was on the softball and volleyball teams.
Jacey Goin
The GCMS girls track and field athlete helped the team's 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams each qualify for the state meet. She also had 144 assists for GCMS’s volleyball team.
Katelyn Riffle
She had 163 kills for PBL’s volleyball team en route to being named to the all-SVC first team.
Katelyn Crabb
The PBL volleyball player was chosen as an honorable mention for the all-Sangamon Valley Conference team.
