Cole Eshleman chosen as Ford County Record Co-Athlete of the Year for 2016-17

Cole Eshleman receives the Rostradamus Cup in recognition for being named the Ford County Record’s Co-Athlete of the Year award for 2016-17.

PAXTON -- Cole Eshleman has played a big part in a successful run for Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School athletics.

During his junior and senior seasons, the Panthers compiled a combined 119-30 record in football, boys basketball and baseball -- all teams on which Eshleman participated.

The football team reached the second round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs twice while the boys basketball and baseball teams combined to win four regional championships, including two round-of-16 appearances for boys basketball, while the baseball team won its second and third consecutive Sangamon Valley Conference titles and increased its win streak in the conference to 41 games.

“Looking back at that, not a lot of schools get to have a whole lot of success like that year-in and year-out, and to be a part of a group like that was special," Eshleman said.

This year, PBL's football, boys basketball and baseball teams posted a combined record of 59-14, with Eshleman playing key roles for each team.

For the football team, Eshleman caught three touchdown passes against Momence, tying a school record with Shane Moline (Moweaqua Central A&M, 1993).

Eshleman had 35 catches for 561 yards and six touchdowns en route to, along with quarterback Dalton Coplea and fellow wideout Zenner, being named to the all-SVC team.

His contributions helped the Panthers post a 9-2 record and set a school record for points scored in a season with 432.

En route to being named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team in baseball, Eshleman hit .321 with a home run and 22 RBIs as the Panthers finished the 2017 season with a record of 29-4. The Panthers' 29 wins were the school's most since its 29-8 campaign in 2003.

Eshleman also averaged 10.8 points per game heading into the PBL boys basketball team's sectional championship game and was named to the all-SVC second team.

It was not just the victories that Eshleman will remember from the past two years.

“You spend two years with those guys, and you grow closer to them, and it's almost like your family on and off the field," Eshleman said. "Getting to spend two years playing every day, winning a bunch of games, having a lot of success, and then you get the community behind you – it was a heck of a ride, that's for sure. I'm going to miss it.”

Eshleman is playing for the Eastern Illinois Baseball League's Buckley Dutchmasters. His father, Trent, serves as a general manager for the team and his brother, Jay, plays for the team as well and played for the Kankakee Community College baseball team after graduating from PBL in 2014.

“I'm a little guy, so I have a better shot at baseball to begin with," Cole Eshleman said. "Baseball's just always been something that's in my family. Jay played baseball in college. My dad, Trent, played baseball in college. It's always been something that we've taken very seriously in our house.”

Last December, Eshleman signed a letter of intent to play ball for Lindenwood.

“I was very excited when I got an offer," Eshleman said. "As a freshman, I have to work my way there, but getting to be around it for another four years – and (around the Dutchmasters) for as long as I can play on Sundays – is going to be fun.”