Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball season stats (June 12, 2017)

FORD-IROQUOIS INDIANS
Junior Legion season stats
As of Tuesday, June 13
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Ethan Catt .571/7
Braydon Bouse .529/17
Ryan Drayer .500/14
Dalton Busboom .400/10
Ben Jarboe .357/14
Trey VanWinkle .353/17
Nathan Garard .333/3
Alex Barney .300/10
Austin Gooden .286/7
Graham Eighner .286/21
Cole Stone .250/16
Brady Gaddis .235/17
Caleb Atwood .222/9
Keaton Krumwiede .214/14
Tanner Sobkoviak .214/14
Caden Giroux .125/8
TEAM .323/198
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Ethan Catt .667/9
Ryan Drayer .611/18
Braydon Bouse .571/21
Dalton Busboom .571/14
Nathan Garard .571/7
Alex Barney .462/13
Caleb Atwood .417/12
Trey VanWinkle .389/18
Austin Gooden .375/8
Ben Jarboe .375/16
Graham Eighner .375/24
Keaton Krumwiede .313/16
Cole Stone .294/17
Brady Gaddis .235/17
Caleb Giroux .222/9
Tanner Sobkoviak .214/14
TEAM .412/233
Triples
Name 3Bs
Keaton Krumwiede 2
Ryan Drayer 1
Trey VanWinkle 1
Austin Gooden 1
Ben Jarboe 1
TEAM 6
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Ryan Drayer 3
Ben Jarboe 2
Ethan Catt 1
Braydon Bouse 1
Alex Barney 1
Caleb Atwood 1
Austin Gooden 1
Graham Eighner 1
Keaton Krumwiede 1
Brady Gaddis 1
TEAM 13
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Braydon Bouse 7
Alex Barney 5
Ben Jarboe 5
Austin Gooden 4
Ryan Drayer 4
Trey VanWinkle 4
Ethan Catt 3
Graham Eighner 3
Caleb Atwood 2
Cole Stone 2
Keaton Krumwiede 2
Nathan Garard 2
Dalton Busboom 1
TEAM 44
Runs scored
Name Rs
Graham Eighner 8
Braydon Bouse 7
Ryan Drayer 6
Alex Barney 5
Ethan Catt 5
Trey VanWinkle 5
Cole Stone 4
Brady Gaddis 3
Dalton Busboom 3
Austin Gooden 2
Nathan Garard 2
Ben Jarboe 1
Caleb Atwood 1
Keaton Krumwiede 1
TEAM 53
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Cole Stone 3
Ethan Catt 3
Brady Gaddis 2
Nathan Garard 2
Trey VanWinkle 2
Alex Barney 1
Braydon Bouse 1
Caden Giroux 1
Graham Eighner 1
Caleb Atwood 1
TEAM 17
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Ben Jarboe 0.00/2
Caden Giroux 0.00/3
Keaton Krumwiede 0.00/0.1
Graham Eighner 0.63/11
Ryan Drayer 0.80/8.2
Alex Barney 1.90/11
Cole Stone 4.00/7
Austin Gooden 12.6/5
TEAM 2.62/48
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Graham Eighner 2-0
Ryan Drayer 1-0
Alex Barney 1-0
Austin Gooden 1-0
Alex Barney 1-1
TEAM 6-1
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Ryan Drayer 18
Graham Eighner 16
Alex Barney 13
Cole Stone 7
Ben Jarboe 3
Ausitn Gooden 2
Caden Giroux 2
Keaton Krumwiede 1
TEAM 62
