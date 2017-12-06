Ford-Iroquois Junior Legion baseball team sweeps Roanoke in twinbill

GIBSON CITY -- The Ford-Iroquois Junior Legion baseball team swept a Sunday doubleheader against Roanoke.

In game one, Ford-Iroquois defeated Roanoke 8-4.

The Indians (6-1) scored two runs in the third inning.

Trey VanWinkle hit a leadoff infield single and Ryan Drayer and Nathan Garard each walked to load the bases. VanWinkle crossed home plate on a Braydon Bouse fly ball before Cole Stone scored on an error.

Ford-Iroquois then scored five runs in the fifth inning.

VanWinkle led off with a single and Graham Eighner walked before Drayer hit a two-RBI triple to center field and crossed home plate on a Garard sacrifice fly. After Bouse and Dalton Busboom each walked, Ben Jarboe doubled to left field to send both runners across home plate.

After Roanoke scored to cut its deficit to 7-1 in the top of the sixth inning, Ford-Iroquois tallied a run in the bottom of the sixth as Eighner and Garard each walked and Drayer singled to left field before Eighner crossed home plate on a double-play ball hit by Bouse.

The Indians finished the game with six hits, including a 2-for-3 performance from Drayer and a 2-for-4 performance from VanWinkle.

Drayer was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 batters and walking one while allowing four runs -- one earned -- on five hits through 6 2/3 innings. Keaton Krumwiede allowed no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out one batters through one-third of an inning.

In game two, the Indians defeated Roanoke 13-3 in five innings.

After Roanoke scored a run in the top of the first inning, Ford-Iroquois tallied five runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Cole Stone and Drayer each walked before Krumwiede tripled on a line drive to left field to send Stone and Drayer across home plate. Nathan Garard hit a single to center field to send Eighner home before Brady Gaddis singled to left field and Alex Barney hit a two-RBI single to center field.

In the bottom of hte second inning, the Indians scored three runs to extend their lead to 8-2.

Drayer reached base on an error and Garard was hit by a pitch before Gaddis reached base on another error, resulting in Drayer crossing home plate. Barney then hit a two-RBI single to center field.

In the third inning, the Indians upped their lead to 9-3 as Ethan Catt hit a leadoff single to left field and stole second and third base before Stone sent him home with a sacrifice ground ball.

In the fourth inning, Ford-Iroquois scored four runs.

Gaddis hit a leadoff single to right field before Barney and Caleb Atwood each walked to load the bases. Catt then hit a two-RBI double to left field.

Austin Gooden walked before VanWinkle tripled to center field to send Catt and Gooden across home plate.

The Indians produced 11 hits as Gaddis and Catt each went 2-for-3 while Barney hit 2-for-2.

Gooden was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out one batter and walking five through four innings. Jarboe allowed no runs on no hits while striking out two batters and walking one thorugh one inning.

JUNIOR LEGION

At Gibson City

Game 1

Ford-Iroquois Indians 8, Roanoke 4

ROA 000 001 3 -- 4 6 2

F-I 002 051 x -- 8 6 3

W -- Ryan Drayer, 6.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, ER, 13 K, BB. L -- Jack Weber, 4.1 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 K, 7 BB.

Roanoke -- Bline 1-4. Wuetrich R. Jake Weber 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs. Woodward 1-4, RBI. Tallyn 2-3, 2B, R. Jack Weber R. Harrter R.

Ford-Iroquois -- Ben Jarboe 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs. Ryan Drayer 2-3, 3B, 2 RBIs, R. Cole Stone R. Braydon Bouse 1-2, RBI, R. Dalton Busboom R, 2 BB. Trey VanWinkle 2-4, 2 R. Graham Eighner 2 R, 2 BB.

Game 2

Ford-Iroquois Indians 13, Roanoke 3

ROA 111 00 -- 3 7 6

F-I 531 4x -- 13 11 2

W -- Austin Gooden, 4 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, K, 5 BB. L -- Ibdel, 3 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 5 ER, K, 2 BB.

Roanoke -- Jake Weber 1-4, 2B, R. Woodward RBI. Bline 1-3. Monge 2-2, R. Ibdel RBI. Tallyn 1-3. Martin 1-2, R. Sander 1-2, RBI. Wuetrich 2 BB.

Ford-Iroquois (6-1) -- Cole Stone RBI, R. Austin Gooden R. Ryan Drayer 1-2, 2 R. Trey VanWinkle 1-1, 3B, 2 RBIs. Keaton Krumwiede 1-3, 3B, 2 RBIs. Graham Eighner R. Nathan Garard 1-2, RBI, 2 R. Brady Gaddis 2-3, 2 R. Alex Barney 2-2, 4 RBIs, R. Caleb Atwood 1-2, R. Ethan Catt 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R.