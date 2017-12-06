Paxton Swedes season stats (June 12, 2017)

PAXTON SWEDES SEASON STATS
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Adam Carver .500/14
Jacob Bender .333/12
Dalton James .333/6
Mark Prina .300/20
Dalton Webber .286/14
Logan Johnson .222/18
Tanner Regez .217/23
Mark Miller .214/14
Mark Strebin .214/14
Curtis Norman .200/5
Jeffrey Thompson .167/6
Brian Paul .125/8
Jacob Whitehead .111/9
Alan Paul .077/13
TEAM .228/189
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Curtis Norman .556/9
Adam Carver .533/15
Jacob Bender .429/16
Dalton James .429/7
Mark Prina .417/25
Dalton Webber .333/15
Alan Paul .294/18
Mark Strebin .286/177
Jeffrey Thompson .286/7
Tanner Regez .280/25
Jacob Whitehead .273/11
Jameson Dycus .250/4
Alec Thomas .250/4
Logan Johnson .222/18
Mark Miller .214/14
Brian Paul .125/8
TEAM .319/220
Triples
Name 3Bs
Tanner Regez 1
TEAM 1
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Mark Prina 2
Curtis Norman 1
Adam Carver 1
Tanner Regez 1
Jacob Whitehead 1
Mark Miller 1
TEAM 7
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Mark Prina 6
Adam Carver 5
Mark Strebin 3
Tanner Regez 2
Curtis Norman 2
Alan Paul 1
Andy Bunton 1
TEAM 20
Runs scored
Name Rs
Mark Prina 4
Adam Carver 2
Dalton James 2
Tanner Regez 2
Mark Strebin 2
Dalton Webber 2
Jacob Whitehead 2
Jacob Bender 1
Jameson Dycus 1
Logan Johnson 1
Mark Miller 1
Curtis Norman 1
Alan Paul 1
Alec Thomas 1
TEAM 23
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Dalton James 2
Mark Prina 1
Adam Carver 1
Mark Strebin 1
TEAM 5
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Tyler Lunger 0.00/2
Mark Miller 0.00/0.1
Adam Carver 1.73/26
Charlie Due 7.50/6
Alec Thomas 8.53/12.2
TEAM 4.37/47.1
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Adam Carver 1-1
Charlie Due 0-1
Jeffrey Thompson 0-1
Alec Thomas 0-2
TEAM 1-5
Saves
Name Saves
Tyler Lunger 1
TEAM 1
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Adam Carver 36
Alec Thomas 6
Tyler Lunger 3
Charllie Due 1
Jeffrey Thompson 1
TEAM 47
