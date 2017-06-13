Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team defeats Decatur 6-2

FORSYTH -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team defeated Decatur 6-2 on Tuesday.
The Indians scored a run in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead as Ben McClure led off with a single to center field before Nick Tabor sent him home with an RBI single to right field.
In the fourth inning, Ford-Iroquois scored to extend its lead to 2-0 as Cole Eshleman hit a one-out double to left field before Mark Miller belted an RBI two-bagger to right field.
After Decatur scored in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut its deficit to 2-1, the Indians scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Dalton Coplea hit a one-out single and Andrew Zenner was hit by a pitch before Jaxson Coplea belted a two-out RBI single to right field.
Eshleman then hit an RBI single to left field.
In the ninth inning, the Indians scored two runs to extend their lead to 6-2.
Jaxson Coplea led off with a walk and Eshleman singled to left field before Mike Lewis hit a one-out RBI single to left field. Eshleman crossed home plate as McClure reached base via fielder's choice.
Ford-Iroquois finished the game producing 13 hits as Eshleman hit 4-for-4 while Dalton Coplea went 2-for-2.
Tommy Cook won on the mound for the Indians, allowing two runs -- none earned -- on two hits while striking out three batters and walking two through six innings.
Miller allowed no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one batters through 1 2/3 innings while Eshleman allowed no runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter through 1 2/3 innings.
Ford-Iroquois indians 6, Decatur 2
F-I 001 102 002 -- 6 13 2
DEC 000 101 000 -- 2 5 2
W -- Tommy Cook, 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. L -- Allsap, 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BB.
Ford-Iroquois -- Dalton Coplea 2-2, R. Ty Clark 1-3. Andrew Zenner R. Jaxson Coplea 1-3, RBI, R. Cole Eshleman 4-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Mark Miller 1-4, 2B, RBI. Mike Lewis 1-4, RBI. Ben McClure 1-4, RBI, R. Luis Rodriguez 1-4, 2B. Nick Tabor 1-3, RBI.
Decatur -- Schrimpser 1-2. Hickman 1-3. Allsap 1-3. Brown R. Kirkland 1-2, RBI, R. Fox 1-3.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.