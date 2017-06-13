Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team defeats Decatur 6-2

FORSYTH -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team defeated Decatur 6-2 on Tuesday.

The Indians scored a run in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead as Ben McClure led off with a single to center field before Nick Tabor sent him home with an RBI single to right field.

In the fourth inning, Ford-Iroquois scored to extend its lead to 2-0 as Cole Eshleman hit a one-out double to left field before Mark Miller belted an RBI two-bagger to right field.

After Decatur scored in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut its deficit to 2-1, the Indians scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Dalton Coplea hit a one-out single and Andrew Zenner was hit by a pitch before Jaxson Coplea belted a two-out RBI single to right field.

Eshleman then hit an RBI single to left field.

In the ninth inning, the Indians scored two runs to extend their lead to 6-2.

Jaxson Coplea led off with a walk and Eshleman singled to left field before Mike Lewis hit a one-out RBI single to left field. Eshleman crossed home plate as McClure reached base via fielder's choice.

Ford-Iroquois finished the game producing 13 hits as Eshleman hit 4-for-4 while Dalton Coplea went 2-for-2.

Tommy Cook won on the mound for the Indians, allowing two runs -- none earned -- on two hits while striking out three batters and walking two through six innings.

Miller allowed no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one batters through 1 2/3 innings while Eshleman allowed no runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter through 1 2/3 innings.

Ford-Iroquois indians 6, Decatur 2

F-I 001 102 002 -- 6 13 2

DEC 000 101 000 -- 2 5 2

W -- Tommy Cook, 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. L -- Allsap, 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Dalton Coplea 2-2, R. Ty Clark 1-3. Andrew Zenner R. Jaxson Coplea 1-3, RBI, R. Cole Eshleman 4-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Mark Miller 1-4, 2B, RBI. Mike Lewis 1-4, RBI. Ben McClure 1-4, RBI, R. Luis Rodriguez 1-4, 2B. Nick Tabor 1-3, RBI.

Decatur -- Schrimpser 1-2. Hickman 1-3. Allsap 1-3. Brown R. Kirkland 1-2, RBI, R. Fox 1-3.