Twin County Royals 12U baseball sweeps Mahomet Diamond Dogs

12U
Game 1
Twin County Royals 16, Mahomet Diamond Dogs 3
MDD 120 0 -- 3 4 5
TCR 952 x -- 16 13 1
Diamond Dogs pitching -- Selk IP, 7 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 0 K, BB. Kutemeier 2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 2 ER, K, BB.
Twin County pitching -- Jeremiah A. 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, BB. Gavin S. IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB.
Diamond Dogs hitting -- Seal 1-2. Harden 1-2, R. Farson 1-2, R. Kutemeier 1-1, 2B, RBI, R. Reed RBI.
Twin County hitting -- Aiden J. 2-2, 2B, 2 R. Ephraim J. 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Keagan B. 3-3, RBI, 2 R. Gavin S. 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Cole P. 2-3, RBI, 2 R. Peyton H. 1-3, RBI, R. Ty G. 1-1, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Mason B. 1-2, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Jeremiah A. 3 RBIs, R. Braden B. RBI.
Game 2
Twin County Royals 6, Mahomet Diamond Dogs 0
MDD 00 -- 0 3 2
TCR 60 -- 6 1 0
Diamond Dogs pitching -- Seal IP, H, 6 R, ER, 0 K, 4 BB.
Twin County pitching -- Cole P. 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, K, BB.
Diamond Dogs hitting -- Selk 1-1. Kutemeier 1-1, 2B. Harrey 1-1.
Twin County hitting -- Aiden J. R. Ephraim J. R. Keagan B. R. Gavin S. R. Peyton H. RBI, R. Ty G. RBI, R. Mason B. RBI. Jeremiah A. 1-1, 2B, RBI. Mason U. RBI.
