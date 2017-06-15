Nathan Lawler hired as PBL High School girls basketball coach; Brock Niebuhr hired as high school's baseball coach

- Our Sites
PAXTON — The hires of Brock Niebuhr as high school head baseball coach and Nathan Lawler as junior high special education teacher/high school head girls basketball coach were approved at Wednesday’s Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board meeting.
Rachel Hurliman’s resignation as junior high math teacher and high school head girls basketball coach was also approved at the meeting.
The board also approved Jill Schrodt and Cara Tweedy as volunteer coaches for the high school cheerleading and volleyball teams, respectively.
More coverage to come.
