Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball wins 4-1 over Post 76 Wheaton

WHEATON -- The Ford-Iroquois Senior Legion baseball team won 4-1 Friday over Post 76 Wheaton.

The Indians scored two runs to take a 2-1 lead in the first inning. Dalton Coplea reached base on an error and Ty Clark was hit by a pitch before Coplea advanced to third on an error and crossed home plate on an Andrew Zenner groundout for the tying run. Jaxson Coplea then hit an RBI single to center field.

In the fifth inning, Dalton Coplea reached base on an error and Clark walked before Zenner hit a two-out double to center field to send Coplea and Clark across home plate.

Zenner was the winning pitcher, striking out seven batters and walking none while allowing one earned run on five hits.

Ford-Iroquois Indians 4, Post 76 Wheaton 1

P76 100 000 0 -- 1 5 7

F-I 200 020 x -- 4 4 1

W -- Andrew Zenner, 7 iP, 5 H, ER, 7 K, 0 BB. L -- Pastore, 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 4 K, BB.

Post 76 -- Sottille 1-3. Donahue 1-3, R. Muchlfeir 2-3. Atkinson 1-3, RBI.

Ford-Iroquois -- Dalton Coplea 2 R. Ty Clark 2 R. Andrew Zenner 1-3, 2B, 3 RBIs. Jaxson Coplea 1-3, RBI. Mark Miller 1-3. Ben McClure 1-3.