Former PBL head baseball coach Rick Johnson selected for Ford County Record Co-Coach of the Year Award

Rick Johnson, former Paxton-Buckley-Loda head baseball coach, is given the Rostradamus Cup in recognition for being selected as a Ford County Record Co-Coach of the Year for 2016-17.

PAXTON -- At least in terms of winning percentage, Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys' athletics saved its best for last in a 2016-17 school year in which it went a combined 59-14 in three sports.

During the fall of 2016, PBL finished its football season with a 9-2 record -- an 81.8 winning percentage -- and a second-round playoff appearance in Class 3A under head coach Jeff Graham. The following winter, PBL's boys basketball team went 21-8 -- a 72.4 winning percentage -- and reached the Class 2A sectional semifinals under Adam Schonauer.

After leading PBL's baseball team to a 29-4 record -- an 87.8 winning percentage, with the school's most wins in that sport since 2003 -- head coach Rick Johnson was selected for the Ford County Record's Co-Coach of the Year Award.

“We've had several programs do very well this year," Johnson said. "I'm pretty honored by getting this because we've got so many good coaches in our system. It's as much of a tribute to the kids.”

En route to the end of its 29-win season, the Panthers baseball team won their third consecutive Sangamon Valley Conference title -- and increased its win streak in the conference, which started in 2014, to 41 games -- and claimed its second straight IHSA Class 2A regional championship.

“I'm pretty proud of that. I'm only a small part of all that success we've had. Obviously, the kids are the biggest part of that. Guys like (assistant coach) Daron Johnson have been around helping me for quite a while now," Rick Johnson said.

"I've always have to give (assistant coach) Pat (Prina) credit for being a good mentor and being able to give us some hints on our hitting and stuff. I'm pretty excited about that. It's more of a reflection on the kids. They've done such a good job.”

The Panthers entered the season with seven returning starters from the previous year's team.

“At the beginning of the year, I told the kids, 'This is your team. I'm just here to give you a little direction,'" Johnson said. "Fortunately, it was a pretty mature bunch of kids. From time to time, we just had to make sure that we were all focused on the same goals. They did a good job of keeping their focus, so my hat's off to those guys.”

Eight of PBL's baseball players were seniors last spring, including five members of the all-SVC first team.

Six seniors -- Andrew Zenner, Cooper Johnson, Kaleb Denault, Cole Eshleman, Dalton Coplea and Luke Fitton -- are moving on to play baseball at the collegiate level.

“That was a pretty close class for me with most of my kids being seniors this year. We're going to miss that class," Rick Johnson said. "They've carried us a lot. Hopefully, some of the younger guys will start filling their roles.”

Prior to last spring, Johnson's PBL Junior High School baseball won its first IESA regional title since 2009 the previous fall.

“It's been a great year. How else could I finish," Johnson said. "It's pretty sweet looking back.”

The 2016-17 school year was Johnson's last. He has been retired for, according to his estimation, a week and a half.

“It's been OK. It's nothing unusual because I never really worked in the summers before, but I imagine that, come the first week of August – whenever junior high baseball and school starts up next fall – it'll kind of hit me. I've been working on staying busy and trying to get into a regular exercise routine, taking a walk every day.

“One of my biggest objectives is not getting fat – trying to maintain the health I have and trying not to gain too much weight. It'd be easy to sit around and eat Ho-Hos all day long.”

Johnson has found ways to keep himself busy. He is now doing part-time work at antique store in Paxton -- performing duties such as refurbishing, painting or “whatever they want me to do."

“That keeps me entertained," Johnson said. "I'm developing an interest in that. It'll be a lot of fun. I have a lot of fun. I have a lot of time to visit my grandkids and stuff like that. Before I know it, it'll be the end of August again, and it'll be football season.”

Come football season, Johnson will return to the sports scene as a referee.

“I thought about getting certified to referee baseball, but if I do anything, I'll umpire softball. My future's so open right now. Whatever opportunities come around, I'm just going to try to take it one at a time and see where it leads me.”

Under Johnson, the PBL Junior High baseball team posted a record of 157-58 since 2006. From 2007-16, the high school team went 204-109, with the 2007 season being the only one in which the Panthers finished under .500.

In Johnson's time as a coach with the PBL High School baseball program, including his 11 years as an assistant under Prina, the Panthers won 453 games.

Johnson has been a baseball coach since 1982, and even in retirement, he has not stayed away from the game.

Starting next week, he will work at an all-skills baseball camp at the University of Illinois. In July, he will return to UI for its advanced skills camp.

Logan Johnson, Rick's son and the head baseball coach at Lindenwood University in Belleville, has a baseball camp at Lindenwood University in Belleville

Logan also said Rick is welcome to coach with him.

“That's always a nice option to have in the back of my mind," Johnson said. "I just want to make sure I'm not getting in the way.”

“We'll kind of see how that all plays out and how busy I can stay. I've had a lot of people say, 'I want you to retire. You'll be too busy to do anything. You'll be so busy all the time.' We'll see. It's been a lot of fun so far.”