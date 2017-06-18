Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball loses two at Wheaton

WHEATON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team lost 5-4 Saturday to Moline.

Dalton Coplea hit 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI while Mark Miller went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Tommy Cook pitched a complete game for the Indians, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

Ford-Iroquois took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Dalton Coplea hit a leadoff single to center field, stole second base and advanced to third base on a wild pitch before Ty Clark hit an RBI single to center field. Nick Tabor then singled to left field to send Clark across home plate.

After Moline scored five runs in the third inning to take a 5-2 lead, the Indians tallied two runs in the fifth.

Cole Eshleman and Miller each hit a single to center field before Mike Lewis belted an RBI base hit to right field. Dalton Coplea singled to right field to send Miller across home plate.

The Indians lost 11-3 earlier that day to Elgin Legion.

Ford-Iroquois led 2-1 after the second inning.

Jaxson Coplea and Cole Eshleman each reached base on an error with nobody out before Mark Miller hit an RBI single to right field to send Coplea across home plate for the tying run.

After Ben McClure singled to left field and Nick Tabor was hit by a pitch, Luis Rodriguez sent Miller home with a sacrifice fly ball to right field.

After Elgin scored eight runs in the top of the third inning to take a 9-2 lead, the Indians scored a run in the bottom of the third as Andrew Zenner and Eshleman each singled before Miller hit an RBI single to right field.

Miller and McClure each finished the game hitting 2-for-3 for the Indians.

Jake Schippert took the loss on the mound for Ford-Iroquois, allowing nine runs -- eight earned -- on eight hits and three walks and striking out one batter through six innings. Miller allowed two runs -- one earned -- on three hits in one inning of relief.

Elgin Legion 11, Ford-Iroquois Indians 3

ELG 018 000 2 -- 11 11 2

F-I 021 000 0 -- 3 7 4

W -- Stanci, 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, ER, K, BB. L -- Jake Schippert, 6 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 8 ER, K, 3 BB.

Elgin -- Dominick 2-5, RBI, R. Edgar 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Walsh 1-5, R. Poblock 1-2, RBI, R. Kerber 1-3, 2 R. Watkins 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Stanci 1-3, RBI. Lazovick R. No. 24 1-1, RBI, R. Reuter R.

Ford-Iroquois -- Andrew Zenner 1-3, R. Jaxson Coplea R. Cole Eshleman 1-3. Mark Miller 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. Ben McClure 2-3. Nick Tabor 1-2. Luis Rodriguez RBI.

Moline 5, Ford-Iroquois Indians 4

F-I 200 020 0 -- 4 10 2

MOL 005 000 x -- 5 7 1

W -- Moyer, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, K, 4 BB. L -- Tommy Cook, 6 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 3 K, 3 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Dalton Coplea 3-4, 2B, RBI. Ty Clark 1-4, RBI. Nick Tabor 1-3, RBI. Cole Eshleman 1-4, R. Mark Miller 2-3, R. Mike Lewis 1-4, RBI. Luis Rodriguez 1-3.

Moline -- Monroe 1-3, R. Rossa 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Maffle 1-3, RBI, R. Connor 2-3, 2B, RBI. Griffin 1-2. Parks R. Daniels 1-3, R.