Brock Niebuhr has 'big shoes to fill' as PBL High School's new head baseball coach

Buckley Dutchmasters head coach Brock Niebuhr, left, and Tucker Runyon discuss matters during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.

PAXTON -- Brock Niebuhr knows he has "big shoes to fill."

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board approved the hiring of Niebuhr as the high school's head baseball coach at last Wednesday's meeting.

Niebuhr succeeds a 22-year run in which Pat Prina and Rick Johnson led the Panthers to a combined 453 wins. Johnson's PBL squads won a IHSA Class 2A regional championship in 2016 and last spring.

“I'm looking forward to it. It's exciting," Niebuhr said. “Coach Prina and coach Johnson were there for a long time, so the kids have a lot of familiarity right now with their coaches.

"I'm just trying to come in and maintain what's been built. PBL's had a lot of success in baseball, especially recently. Hopefully, we can carry on that tradition going forward.”

Niebuhr said he will not differ a lot from the previous coaching regimes.

“I'm going to have my own spin. Everybody coaches a little bit different way, but I'm still trying to accomplish the same thing," Niebuhr said. "I don't think that, fundamentally, anything's going to be too different. Each coach has their own individual thing. We'll try and get used to it and get it going as soon as we can.”

Niebuhr, a physicial education teacher at PBL, has served as a volunteer assistant for the high school baseball team for what he estimated to be four years.

In 2011, Niebuhr was hired by PBL to be an assistant coach for the football team.

“I've been trying to help out within the (baseball) program," Niebuhr said. "I feel like I have a pretty good idea of what high school kids are able to do."

Although last year's PBL team went 29-4 en route to its regional title, the Panthers are saying goodbye to eight seniors, including six -- Andrew Zenner, Cooper Johnson, Kaleb Denault, Cole Eshleman, Dalton Coplea and Luke Fitton -- who are moving on to play baseball at the collegiate level.

The Panthers' junior varsity team started its 2017 season with a 13-2 record as of late April.

"I actually tried to help out more at the JV level this past year, which I think will be a benefit going forward because we'll be able to build a relationship with those guys a little bit," Niebuhr said. "I'm really looking forward to it, but at the same time, it's going to be a challenge, and I'm going to try my best to be as successful as we can.”

Niebuhr also has spent more than a decade as a member of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League's Buckley Dutchmasters.

With Niebuhr as the team's player/coach, the Dutchmasters won EI League Tournament titles in 2012, 2015 and 2016.

“I think this is huge. I have an opportunity here to coach multiple personalities. I'm coaching men here," Niebuhr said. "We're treating people like me, and able to have tough conversations.

"You're not always going to like it, but as long as everybody's on the same page and we're more concerned about the name on the front of the jersey than the one on the back – I've learned a lot during my time in Buckley, the people who have been around before me and with me. I've learned so much here. I'm going to try to utilize their knowledge and bring that to PBL baseball."

Niebuhr also was named the EI League's Most Outstanding Pitcher in 2013 and 2014.

"In Buckley, there's a lot of baseball knowledge. You look around the dugout, whether it's guys who are playing in college right now or guys who are now a few years out of college, and we've got good hitters and good pitchers," Niebuhr said.

"Obviously, Trent (Eshleman) has been a guy whom I've worked alongside with now for quite a while. He has a ton of baseball knowledge, and I appreciate that. Hopefully, I can utilize all that information going forward.”

Last April, Niebuhr was hired as PBL High School's athletic director, effective July 1. For now, at least, Niebuhr said he thinks he can handle the double duty of being a head coach and athletic director.

“I've got to be able to do a really good job of managing the time," Niebuhr said. "The district's giving me an opportunity to show that I can do both, but if the time comes when it's too cumbersome, then we'll have to make a change, but I'm really hoping that's not the case because I think I can do the jobs. I know it's going to be a lot of work, but I'll do the best I can.”