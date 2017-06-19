Buckley Dutchmasters improve to 9-1 with doubleheader sweep of Gifford-Flatville

Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely at home plate during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.

GIFFORD -- Robb Wicks made up for lost time.

The Buckley Dutchmasters catcher/third baseman missed his team's doubleheader sweep against the Paxton Swedes on Sunday, June 11, due to being at a wedding in Northwest Iowa.

On Sunday, June 18, Wicks hit two RBI doubles to help lead the Dutchmasters to a 4-3 victory in game one against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats. Another RBI hit by Wicks in game two was one of the keys to Buckley's 7-2 victory in game two.

“I was just excited to get up to the plate," Wicks said. "I was a little antsy, but sometimes, that's not a bad thing. I attacked the baseball, and it just worked out.”

Game 1

Wicks was not the only Dutchmaster who hit two doubles in game one.

After Josh Krumwiede drew a one-out walk in the first inning, Jonny Walder hit an RBI two-bagger -- the first of his two game-one doubles -- to left field to send Krumwiede across home plate for the go-ahead run.

“I was seeing the ball pretty well," Walder said. "The ball was coming into me. See the ball, hit the ball – you do what you've got to do.”

Walder, a 2016 Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School graduate, finished his first season with Lincoln Land Community College last spring. He hit .302 with 40 RBIs and six home runs for the Loggers, who finished their season with a 39-10 record.

“I thought we could have done a little better than we did," Walder said. "We didn't get the outcome we wanted, but overall, it was a pretty good season for all of us.”

Wicks sent Walder home with the first of his two RBI doubles to left field to extend Buckley's lead to 2-0.

Gifford-Flatville (4-6) scored two runs to tie hte game in the bottom of the first inning.

Ryne Bundy was hit by a pitch with one out before Marty Mennenga singled to right field. Both runners advanced into scoring position on the throw to third base on Mennenga's hit before Chris Deaville hit a two-RBI single to left field.

“I was proud of the way our guys played. I thought we battled the whole day," Giflats player/coach Dan Plecki said.

"Buckley's got a really good pitching staff. I thought we hit pretty well, all things considered, but two or three runs a game is never going to guarantee you a win in this league, but we had the effort. A couple of bad bounces didn't go our way, but that's baseball.”

Dan Plecki reached base on a Buckley error to put runners on second and third base, but was picked off at second base to end the inning.

The two runs scored by Gifford-Flatville would be the only two earned runs allowed by Dutchmasters starting pitcher Kyle Pool, who pitched a complete game, striking out two batters and allowing three runs on six hits and no walks.

“After (the first inning), he settled in. He was his usual self," Dutchmasters head coach Brock Niebuhr said. "He was good.”

Buckley regained the lead in the third inning as Walder hit a one-out double to center field before Wicks sent Walder home with a two-bagger to center field to give the Dutchmasters a 3-2 lead.

Wicks and Walder both hit 3-for-4 in game one.

“They had a huge day in game one," Niebuhr said. "Offensively, I'd say they carried us that first game. Lineup-wise, it's starting to come together. We're starting to get pretty close.”

The Giflats went 1-2-3 in the third inning as Mike Plecki and Bundy each flied out to center field by Grady struck out swinging.

Mennenga -- who hit 3-for-4 -- led off the fourth inning with a double to right field.

Dan Plecki then hit a one-out single to left field to put runners on first and third base, but Mason Joop grounded into a 4-6-3 inning-ending double play as Krumwiede threw to Jay Eshleman at second base before Eshleman threw to Ryne Scheiwe at first base.

A couple of 1-2-3 innings for the Giflats kept the score at 3-2 before Dan Plecki reached base on an error with one out in the seventh. Mason Joop then grounded into another double play.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Auggie Loschen singled to right field, but was caught stealing second base by a throw from the catcher Wicks to shortshop Jay Eshleman. Mike Plecki then grounded out to Krumwiede to end the inning.

Buckley (9-1) then scored what would be an important insurance run in the top of the ninth inning.

Jay Eshleman -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-3 -- led off with a single to center field before advancing to second base on a wild pitch and to third base on a sacrifice bunt by Tucker Runyon.

Krumwiede -- who entered Sunday's doubleheader hitting .312 with nine RBIs -- singled to center field to send Eshleman across home plate and extend Buckley's lead to 4-2.

“You go to the end – you don't take your foot off the gas. We count on Krumwiede with guys in scoring position," Wicks said. "We count on the fact that he's going to get a base hit with runners in scoring position. When a guy like that comes up in that situation, he starts licking his chops."

Krumwiede's RBI hit turned out to result in the game-winning run as Gifford-Flatville scored a run of its own in the bottom of the ninth inning.

"We're striving for extra runs, because we know we're probably going to need them. Gifford hit the ball hard all day," Wicks said. "You've got to keep battling after it and get as many runs as you can because you're going to give them up, too, especially in this league.”

Grady reached base on an error with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning before crossing home plate on a single to center field by Mennenga.

Mennenga tried to advance to second base on his hit, but Walder threw from center field to Eshleman, who tagged Mennenga for the Giflats' second out.

“I like our guys being aggressive. There were several times where they were actually safe, and not out," Dan Plecki said.

"Those are judgement calls, and there's nothing we can do about it, but I always expect our guys to take the extra base and hustle and do those kind of things. If we're doing those kind of things, eventually the balls are going to fall our way. We'll get a good break, but today wasn't our day.”

Pool's 105th pitch of the game resulted in Deaville flying out to Trey Russell in left field to end the game.

“He threw a great game," Wicks said. "If you keep them at three or less runs, you're probably going to get a win with our team. He goes out there and does that every day, so hat's off to Kyle for another great game.

“The whole lineup battled all the way through. It wasn't one or two guys. The whole lineup got through, saw plenty of pitches and sent information down the lineup. It was a good team win.”

Game 2

In the second inning, the Giflats took a 1-0 lead as Chris Deaville singled to left field to lead off the inning. After Bundy bunted into a fielder's choice, Joop hit an RBI single.

Buckley tied the game in the third inning as Cole Eshleman led off with a single to center field and advanced to third base on a passed ball. After Dylan Post walked, he stole second base as Eshleman crossed home plate on the sequence for the tying run.

In the fifth inning, the Dutchmasters took a 3-1 lead.

Krumwiede walked with one out before Robb Wicks hit a two-out fly ball to left field that, according to the umpires' call, landed in fair territory, resulting in Krumwiede crossing home plate for the go-ahead run.

“It was a foul ball. There's no mistaking it. It was a foul ball," Dan Plecki said. "I think there were quite a few calls that didn't go our way and not very many that did go our way."

“It was a big two-out hit," Niebuhr added. "We came up and did some nice things with two outs. I thought we played good baseball and got the big hits when we needed them.”

Drew Schrodt then reached base on an error, which resulted in Wicks crossing home plate.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Loschen walked before Dylan Grady grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

The Dutchmasters then added another run to their lead in the top of the sixth inning.

Runyon hit a leadoff double to left field before Jay Eshleman -- who ran as a courtesy for the catcher Runyon -- advanced to third base on an error and crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly ball hit by Cole Eshleman.

“I thought we played really good baseball today. We manufactured runs and had some big, timely hits when we needed them," Niebuhr said. "We ran the bases and played defense. I thought we played really good baseball all day long.”

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Mennenga and Mike Plecki each singled to put runners on first and second base with nobody out before Buckley made a pitching change.

Dutchmasters starter Kyle Flessner -- who picked up the win in his first Eastern Illinois Baseball League start -- finished his outing with one strikeout and one walk while allowing two runs -- none earned -- on six hits.

“Congratulations to him," Niebuhr said. "I thought he did a really nice job, for the most part, throwing strikes and challenging hitters and putting it in play, and we played good defense behind him.”

With Andy Davis on the mound in relief, Dan Plecki hit into a fielder's choice for the first out, but an error resulted in Mennenga crossing home plate. Deaville then flied out to Post at center field before Ryne Bundy lined out to Schrodt at right field to end the inning.

“The pitching was good," Niebuhr said. "The defense was good, and the offense did enough.”

Krumwiede -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-3 -- led off the seventh inning with a single to center field before Wicks walked with one out to put runners on first and second base.

Schrodt then belted a fly ball past the left-field fence for a three-run homer that extended Buckley's lead to 7-2.

“Drew unloaded there in the seventh inning to break it open," Niebuhr said. "Today, he squared up some balls that he knew he just missed, and finally got the one he wanted and didn't miss it.”

It was Schrodt's second home run in as many weeks, as he entered Sunday's doubleheader with five RBIs through 22 at-bats.

“That's been huge for us – that big run production," Niebuhr said. "We won't necessarily count on home runs, but we'll count on run production from that spot. He's taking care of us right now.”

Jimmy Brandt went to the mound for the Dutchmasters in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Josh Oliveras popped out to Brandt for the Giflats' first out before Brandt struck out Joop and Loschen to close the game.

“I think that's the best he's looked since coming back off the surgery," Niebuhr said.

Up next

The Dutchmasters will host the Royal Giants at 1 p.m. next Sunday.

“There were a lot of positives and a lot of bright spots, and hopefully, we can continue to ride that momentum," Niebuhr said. “We had another great crowd today. It was a fun Father's Day. Hopefully, everybody enjoyed coming to see good baseball.”

The Giflats, meanwhile, will host the Champaign Dream.

“Buckley's a really good team. We were close there. If we're in both of those games, then we're doing a good job. We had our opportunities, and we didn't take advantage of them," Dan Plecki said.

"That's the name of this game – you've got to take advantage of the opportunities. We could have had a couple of bounces go our way, but didn't, and it resulted in two losses.”

Game 1

Buckley Dutchmasters 4, Gifford-Flatville Giflats 3

BUC 201 000 001 -- 4 11 3

GF 200 000 001 -- 3 6 1

W -- Kyle Pool, 9 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. L -- Matt Jenkins, 6.2 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB.

Buckley -- Tucker Runyon 1-4. Josh Krumwiede 1-4, RBI, R. Jonny Walder 3-4, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R. Robb Wicks 3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs. Drew Schrodt 1-4. Jay Eshleman 2-3, R.

Gifford-Flatville -- Marty Mennenga 3-4, RBI, R. Chris Deaville 1-4, 2 RBIs. Dan Plecki 1-3. Auggie Loschen 1-3.

Game 2

Buckley Dutchmasters 7, Gifford-Flatville Giflats 2

BUC 001 021 3 -- 7 7 2

GF 010 001 x -- 2 6 3

W -- Kyle Flessner, 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, K, BB. L -- Benaitis, 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, ER, 4 K, 4 BB.

Buckley (9-1) -- Josh Krumwiede 2-3, 2 R. Robb Wicks 1-2, RBI, 2 R. Drew Schrodt 1-4, 3 RBIs, R. Rob Winnicki 1-4. Cole Eshleman 1-1, RBI, R.

Gifford-Flatville (4-6) -- Ryne Bundy R. Dylan Grady R. Marty Mennenga 3-4, RBI, R. Chris Deaville 1-4, 2 RBIs. Dan Plecki 1-3. Auggie Loschen 1-3.