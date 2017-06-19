Ford-Iroquois Indians season stats (June 19, 2017)

SENIOR LEGION
Ford-Iroquois season stats
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Keaton Krumwiede .571/7
Kyle Giroux .500/2
Dalton Coplea .455/11
Cole Eshleman .429/14
Jake Watts .400/5
Nick Tabor .375/8
Mark Miller .333/21
Mike Lewis .294/17
Ryan Drayer .250/4
Ben McClure .235/17
Jaxson Coplea .222/9
Ty Clark .188/16
Andrew Zenner .167/12
Luis Rodriguez .167/12
Nathan Garard .125/8
Tyler Buhrmeister .125/8
NAME .277/177
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Kyle Giroux .750/4
Dalton Coplea .571/14
Keaton Krumwiede .571/7
Nick Tabor .500/10
Cole Eshleman .429/14
Ty Clark .409/22
Jake Watts .400/5
Mark Miller .391/23
Ben McClure .381/21
Jaxson Coplea .300/10
Tyler Buhrmeister .300/10
Mike Lewis .294/17
Andrew Zenner .286/14
Ryan Drayer .250/4
Tommy Cook .250/8
Luis Rodriguez .214/14
Nathan Garard .125/8
NAME .371/205
Triples
Name 3Bs
Mark Miller 1
Ben McClure 1
TEAM 2
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Dalton Coplea 1
Cole Eshleman 1
Mark Miller 1
Mike Lewis 1
Andrew Zenner 1
Luis Rodriguez 1
TEAM 6
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Andrew Zenner 3
Mark Miller 3
Mike Lewis 3
Jaxson Coplea 2
Nick Tabor 2
Ben McClure 1
Cole Eshleman 1
Dalton Coplea 1
Luis Rodriguez 1
Nathan Garard 1
Ty Clark 1
TEAM 19
Runs scored
Name Rs
Dalton Coplea 4
Cole Eshleman 3
Mark Miller 3
Ty Clark 3
Andrew Zenner 2
Ben McClure 2
Jaxson Coplea 2
Nathan Garard 1
Tommy Cook 1
TEAM 21
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Dalton Coplea 4
Ty Clark 1
TEAM 5
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Cole Eshleman 0.00/1.2
Andrew Zenner 1.00/7
Mark Miller 3.00/2.1
Tommy Cook 3.34/14.2
Keaton Krumwiede 5.25/1.1
Jake McKinley 7.00/5
Jake Schippert 7.00/12
TEAM 4.29/44
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Andrew Zenner 1-0
Tommy Cook 1-1
Jake McKinley 0-1
Jake Schippert 0-2
TEAM 2-4
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Tommy Cook 9
Andrew Zenner 7
Jake Schippert 6
Jake McKiney 3
Keaton Krumwiede 3
Cole Eshleman 1
Mark Miller 1
TEAM 30
JUNIOR LEGION
Ford-Iroquois season stats
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Braydon Bouse .579/19
Ethan Catt .571/7
Ryan Drayer .474/19
Dalton Busboom .400/10
Alex Barney .364/11
Ben Jarboe .333/15
Caleb Atwood .333/15
Cameron Flint .333/3
Tanner Sobkoviak .313/16
Trey VanWinkle .300/20
Graham Eighner .292/24
Nathan Garard .286/7
Brady Gaddis .263/19
Keaton Krumwiede .263/19
Austin Gooden .250/8
Cole Stone .235/17
Caden Giroux .111/9
TEAM .333/237
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Ethan Catt .667/9
Braydon Bouse .609/23
Dalton Busboom .571/14
Ryan Drayer .565/23
Alex Barney .533/15
Nathan Garard .500/12
Caleb Atwood .467/15
Graham Eighner .393/28
Trey VanWinkle .364/22
Ben Jarboe .353/17
Austin Gooden .333/9
Cameron Flint .333/3
Keaton Krumwiede .333/21
Cole Stone .316/19
Tanner Sobkoviak .313/16
Caden Giroux .273/11
Brady Gaddis .250/20
TEAM .419/279
Triples
Name 3Bs
Keaton Krumwiede 3
Trey VanWinke 1
Ben Jarboe 1
Austin Gooden 1
Ryan Drayer 1
TEAM 7
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Ryan Drayer 4
Ben Jarboe 2
Braydon Bouse 2
Ethan Catt 1
Alex Barney 1
Caleb Atwood 1
Graham Eighner 1
Austin Gooden 1
Keaton Krumwiede 1
Brady Gaddis 1
TEAM 15
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Braydon Bouse 7
Ryan Drayer 7
Alex Barney 5
Ben Jarboe 5
Austin Gooden 4
Keaton Krumwiede 4
Trey VanWinkle 4
Brady Gaddis 3
Ethan Catt 3
Graham Eighner 3
Nathan Garard 3
Caleb Atwood 2
Cole Stone 2
Cameron Flint 1
Dalton Busboom 1
Tanner Sobkoviak 1
TEAM 55
Runs scored
Name Rs
Graham Eighner 12
Braydon Bouse 8
Ryan Drayer 8
Trey VanWinkle 6
Alex Barney 5
Ethan Catt 5
Brady Gaddis 4
Cole Stone 4
Dalton Busboom 3
Keaton Krumwiede 3
Austin Gooden 2
Nathan Garard 2
Ben Jarboe 1
Caleb Atwood 1
TEAM 64
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Cole Stone 5
Ethan Catt 3
Trey VanWinkle 3
Brady Gaddis 2
Graham Eighner 2
Nathan Garard 2
Alex Barney 1
Braydon Bouse 1
Caden Giroux 1
Caleb Atwood 1
Keaton Krumwiede 1
TEAM 22
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Keaton Krumwiede 0.00/0.1
Graham Eighner 0.81/11
Ryan Drayer 1.03/8.2
Alex Barney 2.45/11
Caden Giroux 3.37/5.1
Cole Stone 4.82/9.1
Brady Gaddis 5.4/1.2
Ben Jarboe 12.27/3.2
Austin Gooden 16.2/5
TEAM 4.33/56
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Graham Eighner 2-0
Ryan Drayer 1-0
Cole Stone 1-0
Austin Gooden 1-0
Alex Barney 1-1
Caden Giroux 0-1
TEAM 6-2
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Ryan Drayer 18
Graham Eighner 16
Alex Barney 13
Cole Stone 9
Brady Gaddis 4
Ben Jarboe 3
Caden Giroux 3
Austin Gooden 2
Keaton Krumwiede 1
TEAM 69
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.