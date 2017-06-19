Paxton Swedes swept in doubleheader by Champaign Dream

PAXTON -- The Paxton Swedes were swept in a Sunday Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.

In game one, the Dream won 12-1.

"It went downhill in a hurry," Swedes head coach Mark Prina said.

The Dream finished game one with 13 hits.

Adam Carver took the loss on the mound for Paxton and left the doubleheader with a shoulder injury after a collision with Mark Prina. His status for the rest of the season is unknown.

The Swedes scored their only run in the eighth inning as Curtis Norman hit a one-out triple and crossed home plate on an Alan Paul two-out double.

Champaign, which scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second and fifth inning each and one each in the sixth and seventh innings, tallied three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to force the 10-run rule.

The Swedes finished the game with five hits, including a 3-for-4 day from Alan Paul, who hit three doubles.

The Swedes were also playing without center fielder Dalton James, who had a torn groin muscle, in game two. Due to injuries, and absences of other players, Paxton played with only nine players in the second game.

"I'm going to be on the phone all week to try to find guys to play," Prina said.

The Dream won game two 11-1 in five innings.

After walking to lead off the first inning, Prina crossed home plate for the Swedes' only run. During that same inning, Alan Paul singled to produce Paxton's lone hit of the game.

From there, the Dream scored two runs in the first and third innings each, four in the second inning and three in the fifth to force the 10-run rule again.

The Swedes (3-7) will host the Central Illinois Legends next Sunday.

Game 1

Champaign Dream 12, Paxton Swedes 1

PAX 000 000 01 -- 1 5 1

CHA 320 021 13 -- 12 13 0

L -- Adam Carver.

Paxton -- Mark Prina 3 BB. Curtis Norman 1-3, 3B. Alan Paul 3-4, 3 2B. Jacob Whitehead 1-3. Jacob Bender BB. Adam Carver BB.

Champaign -- Kenney 2-3, 2B, 2 R. Kenney 1-5, R. Brown 3-5, 2 2B, 2 R. Hamilton 3-5, 3B. Stokowski 1-4, 2 R. Namoff 1-3. Taylor 2-4, 2B, HR.

Game 2

Champaign Dream 11, Paxton Swedes 1

PAX 100 00 -- 1 1 1

CHA 242 03 -- 11 9 1

L -- Mark Miller.

Paxton (3-7) -- Alan Paul 1-3. Brian Paul 2 BB. Jacob Bender BB. Mark Prina BB. Tanner Regez BB. Curtis Norman BB.

Champaign (5-5) -- Joe Kenney 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB. Tom Kenney 1-2, R, 2 BB. Brown R, BB. 1-3. Niswonder 2-3, 2 R. Taylor 1-3, 3B, R. Russell 2-3, 2 R. Namoff 1-2, 2 R.