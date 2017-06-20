Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball wins 13-7 over Rantoul

RANTOUL -- The Ford-Iroquois Senior Legion baseball team won 13-7 Tuesday over Rantoul.

The Indians finished the game producing 16 hits as Andrew Zenner hit 5-for-5 with a double and two RBIs while Luis Rodriguez hit 2-for-6 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Mark Miller went 4-for-6 with an RBI and three runs scored and Jaxson Coplea went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBis.

Ford-Iroquois scored six runs to take a 6-2 lead in the fourth inning.

Miller and Tommy Cook each singled and Jaxson Coplea walked to load the bases before Jake Watts hit an RBI single to center field. Jaxson Coplea crossed home plate on an error for the tying run and Dalton Coplea walked before Rodriguez singled to left field to send Cook across home plate for the go-ahead run.

Zenner then singled to center field to send Watts home before Cole Eshleman hit an RBI single to left field. Rodriguez crossed home plate on a fielder's choice ground ball hit by Miller.

The Indians scored three runs in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 9-4.

Rodriguez reached base on an error to lead off before Zenner singled to center field and Nick Tabor walked to load the bases. Rodriguez crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly ball by Miller before Jaxson Coplea sent Zenner and Tabor home with a double to left field.

In the eighth inning, Ford-Iroquois scored three runs to extend its lead to 12-4.

Miller and Jaxson Coplea each singled with nobody out and Ben McClure walked with two outs to load the bases before Rodriguez hit a two-RBI single to center field to send Miller and Watts across home plate. Zenner then singled to center field to send McClure home.

The Indians added antoerh run in the ninth inning as Miller hit a one-out single to left field and Jaxson Coplea each walked to load the bases before McClure drew a bases-loaded walk to send Jaxson Coplea across home plate.

Tyler Buhrmeister was the winning pitcher for the Indians, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out three batters and walking four. In relief, Eshleman allowed three runs on four hits while striking out one batter.

Ford-Iroquois Indians 13, Rantoul 7

F-I 000 603 031 -- 13 16 0

RAN 020 020 030 -- 7 12 2

W -- Tyler Buhrmeister, 7 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 3 K, 4 BB. L -- Purvis, 3 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 4 K, 4 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Dalton Coplea R. Ben McClure RBI, R, 2 BB. Luis Rodriguez 2-6, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Andrew Zenner 5-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Nick Tabor R. Cole Eshleman 1-5, 2 RBIs. Mark Miller 4-6, RBI, R. Jaxson Coplea 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R, 3 BB. Tommy Cook 1-3, R, 2 BB. Jake Watts 1-5, RBI, 2 R.

Rantoul -- King 2-5, 2B, RBI, R. Jones 2-4, RBI, R. Johnson 1-3, R. Braxton 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBIs. Carr 2-4, R. Fitton 2-4, 2 R. Crites 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Wachtel RBI.