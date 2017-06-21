Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball loses 8-2 to Shelby County

WINDSOR -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team lost 8-2 on Wednesday to Shelby County.

The Indians led 2-1 after four innings, but Shelby County scored four runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth.

In the first inning, Cole Eshleman hit a one-out single and advanced to third base on a single by Mark Miller before scoring on a passed ball to give Ford-Iroquois a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third inning, the Indians extended their lead to 2-0 as Mike Lewis singled to right field before crossing home plate on a double to left field hit by Dalton Coplea.

Miller took the loss on the mound for the Indians, allowing seven runs -- one earned -- on four hits while striking out a batter through two innings. Tommy Cook allowed one run on two hits while striking out three batters and walking one through three innings and Andrew Zenner struck out two batters and yielded one hit through one inning.

Shelby County 8, Ford-Iroquois Indians 2

F-I 101 000 0 -- 2 7 3

SHE 001 043 x -- 8 7 1

W -- Overbeck, 5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, ER, 3 K, BB. L -- Mark Miller, 2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, ER, K, 0 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Dalton Coplea 1-3, 2B, RBI. Cole Eshleman 1-3, R. Mark Miller 1-3. Luis Rodriguez 1-3. Ty Clark 2-2. Mike Lewis 1-2, R.

Shelby County -- Hutchinson 3 R. Park R. Weman 2-4, 2 2B, RBI. Hill 2-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Theis 1-2, R. Taylor Weman 1-2, RBI, R. Francison 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs.