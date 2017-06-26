Buckley Dutchmasters split doubleheader with Royal Giants; Walder hits walk-off homer in game two

Ryne Scheiwe, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters tries to tag a baserunner out at first base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.

BUCKLEY -- It is often said that records do not matter when two rival sports teams match up.

In recent years, however, the Buckley Dutchmasters and Royal Giants have been two of the top teams in the Eastern Illinois Baseball League.

At least one of the two teams won at least a share of the EI League's regular-season title in each of the past nine years. In each of the past two years, the two teams met in the EI League Jamboree's championship game.

They met in the EI League Tournament Championship Series in three of the past five years, and one of the two teams reached the title series in each of the past six seasons.

When the two teams met on Sunday, however, there was -- at least record-wise -- a clear favorite, as Buckley entered the doubleheader against Royal with a five-game lead in the EI League standings.

After the two teams split the twinbill -- with Royal winning 14-7 and Buckley taking a 7-6 edge in game two -- the Giants remained in second place, five games behind the Dutchmasters.

“I think anytime Buckley and Royal are playing, records really don't matter. We know each other so well. It's going to be two competitive teams playing good, competitive baseball," Dutchmasters player/manager Brock Niebuhr said. "Today, they exploded on us in the first game and had a big inning late to secure a win, but it's just competitive baseball all day long. It's fun to be a part of.”

Game 2

Royal and Buckley went into the bottom of the seventh inning tied at 6-6.

Jonny Walder saved the Dutchmasters from the possibliity of getting swept by hitting a walkoff home run in the leadoff spot.

Walder finished the second game hitting 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored after producing two hits in game one.

“It was big for us," Niebuhr said. "Jonny swung the bat well all day and came through (in a big way).”

Buckley claimed the early lead at 4-0 through three innings before Royal came back with a five-run fourth inning to take a 5-4 lead. The Dutchmasters regained the advantage in the fifth via two runs before the Giants tallied the tying run in the sixth off Niebuhr, who pitched in relief.

Buckley finished the game with seven hits as Ryne Scheiwe (1-for-3) and Trey Russell (1-for-2, double, run) each drove in two runs. Robb Wicks went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored, Jake Stewart went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Josh Krumwiede went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Niebuhr struck out four batters and walked one while allowing one earned run on one hit. Kyle Flessner allowed five runs -- four earned -- on five hits while striking out two batters and walking one through three innings as the Dutchmasters' starting pitcher while Mark Walther yielded one hit, one walk and one hit batsman while striking out five batters through two innings pitched.

“It was back-and-forth," Niebuhr said. "It was a tremendous baseball game. It was a lot of fun to be a part of, and we were fortunate to come out on top.”

Game 1

In the second inning, Royal's Blake Hoveln hit the first of his two home runs to give his team a 1-0 lead. After Cody Flowers got on base with a bunt single and Aaron Schlueter singled, Brandon Sparks hit an RBI single to send Flowers across home plate. In the bottom of the second inning, Drew Schrodt hit a two-out single to left field and Ryne Scheiwe reached base on an error before Rob Winnicki sent Schrodt home with an RBI single to cut the Dutchmasters' deficit to 2-1. After Kevin Bird reached base on an error with two outs in the top of the third inning, Hoveln homered to left field to extend the Giants' lead to 4-1. Trey Russell led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a double for Buckley. Schrodt reached base on an error to put runners on the corners before Russell crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly ball hit by Scheiwe, cutting the Dutchmasters' deficit to 4-2. Buckley tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Robb Wicks doubled to left field with two outs before Schrodt sent Dylan Post -- who ran as a courtesy for Wicks -- across home plate. Scheiwe then hit a bloop single to center field to send Schrodt home for the tying run. Buckley had runners on first and third base after Winnicki reached base on a fly ball that was dropped in center field, but Jay Eshleman grounded out to end the inning. Royal regained the lead with two runs in the seventh inning. Nick Meredith singled with one out before Bird got on base via infield single with two outs. Kyle Pool, who allowed allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six batters through 6 2/3 innings, was then relieved by Andy Davis. After Hoveln walked to load the bases, Schlueter reached base on an error that resulted in the go-ahead run crossing home plate. Davis then walked Schlueter to send an insurance run home. The Dutchmasters scored to cut their deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of hte seventh inning. Jake Stewart led off the inning with a bunt single before Josh Krumwiede and Walder each singled to load the bases. Wicks drew a bases-loaded walk with one out to send Stewart across home plate. Schrodt struck out and Scheiwe hit into a fielder's choice to end the inning with three baserunners stranded. "We made some mistakes here and there. In that first game, if you ask our hitters, they'd love to have a few at-bats back," Niebuhr said. "We feel like we left some runs on the field, but all-in-all, we put together good at-bats most of the day, and we were fortunate to come out with a split.” The Giants (6-6) scored eight runs in the eighth inning. Sparks led off with a single and Ty Brown was hit by a pitch before Meredith hit a two-RBI double to left-center field. Following Meredith's hit, Davis was relieved by Jimmy Brandt. After Bird walked, Hoveln hit into a fielder's choice at home plate. Flowers drew a bases-loaded walk before Schlueter hit an RBI single to center field. With the bases still loaded, Jake Cribbett hit a grand-slam home run past the left-field fence. The Dutchmasters' bats responded with two runs in the bottom of hte eighth inning. Eshleman walked and Stewart reached base on an error to put runners on the corners with one out before Krumwiede hit a sacrifice fly ball to send Eshleman across home plate. Walder then hit an RBI double. Buckley finished game one producing 11 hits, including two each from Walder, Schrodt and Winnicki. Brandt was relieved by Max Bolliger with two outs in the eighth inning. Bolliger allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out one batter and walking one through 1 2/3 innings. “For the most part, we swung the bats pretty well all day long. Defensively, we weren't great. The pitching wasn't what it needed to be today. Fortunately, our offense picked us up and kept us in the first game for a while," Niebuhr said.

Up next

The Dutchmasters will host their archrivals, the Paxton Swedes, at 1 p.m. next Sunday.

In its last meeting with Paxton, Buckley swept the Swedes via 6-1 score in game one and 7-4 outcome in game two on June 11.

“We felt like we left a lot of runs on the field offensively. Hopefully, we can put together good at-bats and take care of some things there, but more so, we've really got to clean up our pitching – kind of what we're going to be going forward, getting our guys in solidified roles and succeeding in those roles," Niebuhr said.

"We've got some things to clean up, but it's going to be another fun one next week. We're looking forward to seeing another good crowd out here.”

Buckley's rivalry with Royal will be resumed with a July 23 doubleheader in Gifford.

“We're looking forward to it. Buckley-Royal is a lot of fun," Niebuhr said. "There are good crowds. I really wish we could have put our best foot forward today in front of a big crowd at home, but that happens. You tip your cap to them. They played well enough to take care of us in game one. It was a lot of fun to be a part of.”

Game 1

Royal Giants 14, Buckley Dutchmasters 7

ROY 022 000 280 -- 14 15 3

BUC 010 102 120 -- 7 11 2

W -- Haake. L -- Kyle Pool, 6.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 K, BB.

Royal (6-6) -- Meredith 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Wolken 1-5. Bird 2-4. Hoveln 2-5, 2 HR. Flowers 2-4. Schlueter 3-4, 2 RBIs. Cribbett 1-5, GS HR. Sparks 2-5, RBI.

Buckley (10-2) -- Jake Stewart 1-3. Josh Krumwiede 1-4. Jonny Walder 2-5, 2B, RBI. Trey Russell 1-5, 2B. Robb Wicks 1-3, 2B, 2 BB. Drew Schrodt 2-3, 2B, RBI. Ryne Scheiwe 1-4, 2 RBIs. Rob Winnicki 2-5, RBI.