Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball sweeps Shelby County

WINDSOR -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team swept a Sunday doubleheader against Shelby County, starting with a 16-3 victory in game one.

Keaton Krumwiede -- who finished the game hitting 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored -- led off a three-run first inning with a single to center field for the Indians. After Nathan Garard drew a walk, Ryan Drayer doubled to right field to send Krumwiede across home plate.

After Brayden Bouse walked, Caleb Atwood singled to right field to send Garard and Drayer home.

Ford-Iroquois scored two runs to extend its lead to 5-1 in the second inning.

Caden Giroux and Krumwiede each singled before Giroux crossed home plate on a Garard groundout and Graham Eighner scored on a Drayer groundout.

In the fourth inning, the Indians scored two runs as Giroux doubled to left field and Krumwiede singled to center field before Giroux crossed home plate on an error. Eighner scored on a Garard groundout.

Ford-Iroquois scored five runs in the fifth inning to extend its lead to 12-2.

Atwood walked, Ben Jarboe reached base on a fielder's choice, Dalton Busboom was hit by a pitch Tanner Sobkoviak walked to load the bases before Giroux drew a bases-loaded walk to send Jarboe home.

Cole Stone crossed home plate as Krumwiede reached base via fielder's choice. Garard then singled to left field to send Sobkoviak and Krumwiede across home plate before Garard crossed home plate as Drayer reached base on an error.

After Shelby County tallied a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Indians scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Busboom and Sobkoviak each walked before Eighner stole third base and scored on a wild pitch. Krumwiede then hit an RBI single to right field.

Drayer singled on a line drive to center field to send Stone home before Garard crossed home plate on a Bouse RBI single to left field.

Krumwiede was the winning pitcher for the Indians, allowing three runs -- none earned -- on six hits and three walks while striking out seven batters through 5 2/3 innings. Through one-third of an inning of relief, Brady Gaddis allowed no runs on no hits and one walk.

In game two, Ford-Iroquois won 19-2.

Stone led off the first inning with a single before stealing second base and crossing home plate on a Garard single to right field.

In the second inning, the Indians scored four runs.

Alex Barney -- who finished game two hitting 3-for-3 -- led off the inning with a double to right field and Eighner sent him home with a single to center field.

Cameron Flint reached base on an error and Stone walked before Eighner crossed home plate on a wild pitch and Drayer hit an RBI single to left field. Stone then crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

After Shelby County scored its lone two runs in the bottom of the second inning, Ford-Iroquois added a run to its lead in the third inning as Brady Gaddis, Alex Barney and Eighner each singled before Jarboe reached base on an error, resulting in Barney crossing home plate.

The Indians scored two runs in the fourth inning as Bouse and Giroux each singled to left field before Barney belted an RBI single to left field to send Bouse home.

In the fifth inning, Krumwiede walked and Eighner doubled to right field before Sobkoviak hit an RBI single to send Krumwiede home. Eighner then scored on a wild pitch.

Ford-Iroquois then scored nine runs in the sixth inning.

Barney and Krumwiede each walked and Jarboe singled to right field to load the bases before Sobkoviak singled to right field to send Barney across home plate. Krumwiede crossed home plate as Flint reached base on an error before Jarboe scored on a Stone groundout.

Bouse hit an RBI single to left field. After Atwood was hit by a pitch and Barney walked, Krumwiede singled to right field to send Bouse home.

Jarboe then doubled to left field to send Atwood and Barney across home plate. Krumwiede scored as Sobkoviak reached base on an error.

Eighner won on the mound for Ford-Iroquois, allowing two earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out nine batters through 4 2/3 innings. Jarboe struck out two batters and walked one through 1 1/3 innings.

Game 1

Ford-Iroquois Indians 16, Shelby County 3

F-I 320 254 -- 16 12 3

SHE 100 110 -- 3 6 5

W -- Keaton Krumwiede, 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 3 BB. L -- S. Hageman, 4.1 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 2 K, 6 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Keaton Krumwiede 4-5, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Graham Eighner 3 R. Cole Stone 2 R. Nathan Garard 1-3, 4 RBIs, 3 R. Ryan Drayer 2-5, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Braydon Bouse 2-3, RBI. Caleb Atwood 1-2, 2 RBIs, 3 BB. Ben Jarboe R. Dalton Busboom 2 BB. Tanner Sobkoviak 2 R. 2 BB. Caden Giroux 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R.

Shelby County -- Beck 1-2, RBI, R. McGill 1-4. S. Hageman 2 BB. Reed 1-3, RBI, R. Mose 3-3, 2B, RBI. Moore R.

Game 2

Ford-Iroquois Indians 19, Shelby County 2

F-I 141 229 -- 19 19 0

SHE 020 000 -- 2 2 4

W -- Graham Eighner, 4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 9 K, 4 BB. L -- Moore, 4.1 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 5 ER, K, 2 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Cole Stone 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Ryan Drayer 1-2, RBI. Braydon Bouse 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Nathan Garard 1-2, RBI. Caden Giroux 1-1. Caleb Atwood R. Brady Gaddis 1-5. Alex Barney 3-3, 2B, RBI, 4 R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-1, RBI, 3 R. Graham Eighner 3-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Ben Jarboe 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Tanner Sobkoviak 3-3, 3 RBIs, R. Cameron Flint RBI, 2 R.

Shelby County -- McGill 1-3, 2B. Beck R. Walk 1-3, 2B, RBI, R.