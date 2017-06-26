Ford-Iroquois Indians season stats (June 26, 2017)

FORD-IROQUOIS SEASON STATS
As of June 26
JUNIOR LEGION
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Braydon Bouse .600/25
Ethan Catt .571/7
Alex Barney .500/14
Ryan Drayer .462/26
Keaton Krumwiede .400/25
Tanner Sobkoviak .381/21
Graham Eighner .370/27
Caleb Atwood .357/14
Nathan Garard .333/12
Caden Giroux .308/13
Dalton Busboom .308/13
Trey VanWinkle .300/20
Ben Jarboe .292/24
Cole Stone .286/21
Austin Gooden .250/8
Brady Gaddis .250/24
Cameron Flint .125/8
TEAM .365/304
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Ethan Catt .667/9
Alex Barney .650/20
Braydon Bouse .633/31
Caleb Atwood .591/22
Dalton Busboom .550/20
Ryan Drayer .533/30
Nathan Garard .526/19
Keaton Krumwiede .483/29
Graham Eighner .452/31
Caden Giroux .438/16
Tanner Sobkoviak .435/23
Cole Stone .375/24
Trey VanWinkle .364/22
Austin Gooden .333/9
Ben Jarboe .308/26
Brady Gaddis .240/25
Cameron Flint .125/8
TEAM .460/366
Triples
Name 3Bs
Keaton Krumwiede 3
Trey VanWinkle 1
Austin Gooden 1
Ryan Drayer 1
Ben Jarboe 1
TEAM 7
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Ryan Drayer 5
Ben Jarboe 3
Alex Barney 2
Braydon Bouse 2
Graham Eighner 2
Austin Gooden 1
Brady Gaddis 1
Caden Giroux 1
Caleb Atwood 1
Cole Stone 1
Ethan Catt 1
Keaton Krumwiede 1
TEAM 21
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Ryan Drayer 11
Braydon Bouse 10
Nathan Garard 8
Ben Jarboe 7
Keaton Krumwiede 7
Alex Barney 6
Austin Gooden 4
Caleb Atwood 4
Graham Eighner 4
Tanner Sobkoviak 4
Trey VanWinkle 4
Brady Gaddis 3
Cole Stone 3
Ethan Catt 3
Cameron Flint 2
Caden Giroux 1
Dalton Busboom 1
TEAM 82
Runs scored
Name Rs
Graham Eighner 17
Braydon Bouse 10
Alex Barney 9
Ryan Drayer 9
Cole Stone 8
Keaton Krumwiede 8
Trey VanWinkle 6
Ethan Catt 5
Nathan Garard 5
Brady Gaddis 4
Ben Jarboe 3
Dalton Busboom 3
Tanner Sobkoviak 3
Austin Gooden 2
Caden Giroux 2
Caleb Atwood 2
Cameron Flint 2
TEAM 99
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Cole Stone 8
Graham Eighner 6
Nathan Garard 4
Ethan Catt 3
Trey VanWinkle 3
Brady Gaddis 2
Braydon Bouse 2
Caleb Atwood 2
Alex Barney 1
Caden Giroux 1
Cameron Flint 1
Keaton Krumwiede 1
TEAM 34
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Keaton Krumwiede 0.00/6
Ryan Drayer 0.80/8.2
Graham Eighner 1.34/15.2
Alex Barney 1.90/11
Caden Giroux 2.62/5.1
Brady Gaddis 3.50/2
Cole Stone 3.75/9.1
Ben Jarboe 7.0/5
Austin Gooden 12.6/5
TEAM 2.98/68
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Graham Eighner 3-0
Austin Gooden 1-0
Cole Stone 1-0
Keaton Krumwiede 1-0
Ryan Drayer 1-0
Alex Barney 1-1
Caden Giroux 0-1
TEAM 8-2
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Graham Eighner 25
Ryan Drayer 18
Alex Barney 13
Cole Stone 9
Keaton Krumwiede 8
Ben Jarboe 5
Brady Gaddis 4
Caden Giroux 3
Austin Gooden 2
TEAM 87
SENIOR LEGION
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Keaton Krumwiede .400/10
Kyle Giroux .400/5
Mark Miller .386/44
Cole Eshleman .343/35
Luis Rodriguez .313/32
Ty Clark .303/33
Dalton Coplea .300/20
Ryan Drayer .286/7
Jaxson Coplea .280/25
Andrew Zenner .273/33
Mike Lewis .241/29
Ben McClure .208/24
Jake Watts .200/15
Nathan Garard .200/10
Nick Tabor .188/16
Tyler Buhrmeister .167/12
Tommy Cook .125/16
TEAM .281/366
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Dalton Coplea .588/34
Kyle Giroux .571/7
Ben McClure .457/35
Ty Clark .452/42
Mark Miller .413/49
Jaxson Coplea .400/30
Keaton Krumwiede .400/10
Tommy Cook .391/23
Luis Rodriguez .378/37
Cole Eshleman .351/37
Nick Tabor .350/20
Andrew Zenner .342/38
Nathan Garard .333/12
Ryan Drayer .286/7
Tyler Buhrmeister .286/14
Jake Watts .250/16
Mike Lewis .241/29
TEAM .391/440
Triples
Name 3Bs
Ben McClure 1
Mark Miller 1
TEAM 2
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Cole Eshleman 3
Andrew Zenner 2
Dalton Coplea 2
Luis Rodriguez 2
Jaxson Coplea 1
Mark Miller 1
Mike Lewis 1
TEAM 12
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Andrew Zenner 6
Jaxson Coplea 6
Luis Rodriguez 6
Mark Miller 6
Cole Eshleman 4
Ben McClure 3
Mike Lewis 3
Dalton Coplea 2
Nathan Garard 2
Nick Tabor 2
Ty Clark 2
Jake Watts 1
Kyle Giroux 1
Ryan Drayer 1
TEAM 45
Runs scored
Name Rs
Dalton Coplea 9
Mark Miller 7
Ty Clark 6
Cole Eshleman 5
Jaxson Coplea 5
Luis Rodriguez 4
Andrew Zenner 3
Ben McClure 3
Jake Watts 3
Tommy Cook 3
Nathan Garard 2
Mike Lewis 1
Nick Tabor 1
TEAM 52
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Dalton Coplea 4
Ty Clark 1
TEAM 5
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Andrew Zenner 1.27/11
Tyler Buhrmeister 1.66/21
Mark Miller 2.86/7.1
Tommy Cook 3.84/23.2
Keaton Krumwiede 5.25/1.1
Cole Eshleman 5.72/3.2
Jake McKinley 7.00/12
Jake Schippert 7.00/12
TEAM 3.88/92
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Tyler Buhrmeister 3-0
Andrew Zenner 1-0
Jake McKinley 1-1
Tommy Cook 1-2
Mark Miller 0-2
Jake Schippert 0-2
TEAM 6-7
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Tommy Cook 16
Tyler Buhrmeister 11
Andrew Zenner 9
Jake Schippert 6
Jake McKinley 4
Keaton Krumwiede 3
Cole Eshleman 2
Mark Miller 2
TEAM 53
