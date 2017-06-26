Paxton Swedes swept in doubleheader by Central Illinois Legends

Alan Paul, second from right, of the Paxton Swedes has a Central Illinois Legends player caught in a pickle during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader.

PAXTON -- In 12 of the 14 innings the Paxton Swedes played on Sunday against the Central Illinois Legends, the Legends outscored the Swedes 7-4.

The final outcome of the doubleheader provided a significantly-larger margin as Paxton increased its losing streak to six with a 15-3 loss in an eight-inning game one and a 15-1 defeat in six innings in game two.

“We competed really well with the guys we had here," Swedes player/manager Mark Prina said. “I couldn't be happier with the way we competed today, for the most part. What gets us in trouble is we don't make plays at the right times."

Game 1

Logan Johnson was hit by a pitch and scored a run in a second inning in which Cody Bauman and Jacob Bender each singled and Prina walked as well.

Bauman, who finished game one hitting 2-for-3 and game two with a 1-for-2 performance at the plate, was one of two Paxton-area players who were added to the team this week.

“We picked up a couple more local kids," Prina said. "Cody Bauman had a nice day. Brock Peavler played nicely at the center field for us.

"Brock Peavler will help us in the outfield because he can catch a baseball and can run. We'll sacrifice a little bit of hitting for him to have a guy who can catch it. Pitching and defense is what this game's all about. If you stop them from scoring, you don't have to score so many runs."

Johnson's run gave the Swedes (3-9) a 1-0 lead before Luke Azarelli and Jon Walters each scored a run to give the Legends a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning.

In the fifth inning, Curtis Norman doubled and Alan Paul reached base on an error before crossing home plate to give Paxton a 3-2 lead. Logan Johnson and Bauman each singled in the fifth inning for the Swedes.

Walters led of with a walk before crossing home plate for the tying run in the sixth inning. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Bender led off with a walk for the Swedes before Prina belted a one-out fly ball that hit the top of the yellow fence in right field before bouncing straight up in the air and staying in the park.

Instead of hitting a two-run homer, Prina and Bender -- along with Curtis Norman, who walked with two outs to load the bases -- were each left stranded on base.

“That's just the breaks we're getting right now. It is what it is, but we're going to keep competing. I'm going to try to figure out ways to get this thing turned around. I thought we had it at the beginning of the year, and then guys just quit showing up," Prina said.

"It's time to find new guys, and we'll just go compete and, hopefully, get more local kids, and that'll bring more fans out, hopefully, and we'll get this thing built back up so I can leave it in good hands when I'm done. That's my goal at this point.”

With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, Azarelli walked before Walters hit an RBI double to give the Legends a 4-3 lead.

Charlie Due left the mound after the seventh inning.

“We probably should have been up 5-4, to be honest, if not for a couple of baserunning mistakes," Prina said. "Charlie threw a heck of a baseball game for us, and then it got away from us. The wheels fell off.”

The Swedes' ace pitcher, Adam Carver, was out with a shoulder injury sustained last week.

"Losing Adam is a huge loss, and we can't replace him, but hopefully, we can find a couple of arms to help us," Prina said.

Carver, who has not been ruled out for the season, is a physical therapist.

“He can work on it every day. I've checked in with him every day. He says it's getting a little better. I don't know if he'll be able to pitch this year, but maybe he can get back to where he can hit and play the field again," Prina said.

"We'll just have to see. We don't want to push it because he's still young enough to pitch quite a few years. I know he wants to, so we're just going to be patient with him. He's a guy who has done everything right, but got a bad break.”

A single, a walk and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for the Legends with nobody out in the eighth inning before John Harris and Ted Lingle each reached base on an error.

“If we make the plays on the two ground balls, we're out of that inning at a 4-3 score, still," Prina said.

Instead, the Legends scored 11 runs in the eighth inning to force the 10-run rule.

"We made some really nice plays to keep that first game at 4-3 and keep fighting, but then we just didn't make the two plays we needed to," Prina said.

"Otherwise, we would have had a chance to at least compete. It is what it is, but I'm happy with the guys who are here and are showing up. We're going to continue to fight with these guys.”

Game 2

With D.J. Johnson starting on the mound for Paxton through 5 1/3 innings, the Legends built a 3-0 lead through five innings, scoring two runs in the first inning and one in the fifth.

C.J. Falls singled to lead off the first inning before Walters doubled and each crossed home plate. Bryan also singled in the first inning.

In the fifth inning, Bryan hit a two-out triple before Metzger singled to send him home.

The Legends then forced the 10-run rule with 12 runs in the sixth inning as D.J. Johnson was relieved by Peavler and Prina on the mound.

In the bottom of the sixth, Tanner Regez led off with a single before Alan Paul sent him home with an RBI single.

“We didn't make plays, and that snowballs. We didn't have the depth in arms to fight through that. Our two starters went out and battled for us and kept us in the game. We competed at the plate. We had a chance," Prina said.

"The scores don't look like it, but we really did have a chance to win at least one of those games, and we were in both of them until the very end, but the problem with us is when it goes, it goes, and that's just because of the lack of depth in pitching right now, which is unfortunate, but that's just where we're at. We've got to go find pitching.”

Roster realignment

Bauman and Peavler were added to the Swedes' roster due to several players on the season-opening roster no longer being available to play.

“We're moving on. We're going to get some more young, local kids and start building. We're still going to try to get college kids because you've got to have college arms and college hitters to compete in this league. We're going to start grooming some of these young kids who will be here every weekend, because that's the key," Prina said.

"You've got to show up every weekend. When the Paxton Swedes had successful years, it's because the same people showed up every weekend to compete, no matter what the talent level. That's what we're going to push towards. We've got a couple leads on some arms that we can pick up."

According to Prina, the Swedes have a week to finalize their roster.

“We're going to do it with some young local kids. I always want to get more local kids. People ask me why there aren't more local kids playing. The problem is Buckley's got some of those guys. Right now, a lot of those guys are going there because of their ties," Prina said.

"That's understandable, and to be expected, but there are some local Paxton kids who are coming that we think can help us compete for the next several years, so we're going to try to get them involved and keep building around them. I've got a couple of more local pitchers for next year, for sure, who are pitching in Legion right now, and they need to do that.”

Prina said he still has "a few more years left, at least" as the Swedes' manager, and will try to use that time to rebuild Paxton's squad.

“I'm going to get this thing built back to where it's more local and add in guys who want to be here every weekend. It's a commitment, but guys who are playing college baseball need to be there if they commit," Prina said.

"That's what's killing us right now. We've got a few who committed, that I used roster spots on, who decided they just didn't want to show up. We'll just move on – no hard feelings – and find guys who do. That's where we're at.”

Up next

The Swedes will travel to Buckley for a 1 p.m. doubleheader next Sunday against their archrivals, the Buckley Dutchmasters.

“We've got a couple of more guys who will be here next week, for sure. We're working on getting at least two more arms who are college-level arms that will hopefully be here to help us compete a little better," Prina said.

"We've got to catch the baseball, but we've got guys playing out of position who are not normal outfielders. We're not catching balls we need to. We're not making all the routine plays. Our infield's pretty solid."

In their previous meeting with the Dutchmasters, the Swedes were swept via 6-1 score in game one and 7-4 outcome in game two on June 11.

"We're going to compete. We're not going to lay down," Prina said. "Obviously, the odds are stacked against us right now, but we're going to try to find a group of guys who will go up there and at least compete and, hopefully, give it a good show. Hopefully, we can find our way in one of the games late. That's our goal.”

Game 1

Central Illinois Legends 15, Paxton Swedes 3

CIL 000 201 1(11) — 15 15 1

PAX 010 020 00 — 3 7 2

W — Lidgemia. L — Charlie Due.

Central Illinois -- Falls 2-5, 2B, 2 R. Azarelli 2 R. Wotten 1-2, 2B, R. No. 17 2-3, 3B, 2 R. Crews 1-3, R. Bryan 4-5, 3B, 2 R. Metzger 3-5, R. Quick 2-2. No. 9 R. Fasse R. Manley 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB.

Paxton -- Mark Prina 2-4, 2B. Curtis Norman 1-2, 2B, R. Alan Paul R. Logan Johnson 1-3, R. Cody Bauman 2-3. Jacob Bender 1-3.

Game 2

Central Illinois Legends 15, Paxton Swedes 1

CIL 200 01(12) — 15 14 1

PAX 000 001 — 1 4 0

W — Talkington. L — D.J. Johnson.

Central Illinois -- Falls 2-5, 2B. Azarelli 2 R. Walters 1-2, 2B, R. No. 17 2-3, 3B, 2 R. Crews 1-3, R. Bryan 4-5, 3B. Metzger 3-5, R. Quick 2-2. No. 9 R. Fasse R. Manley 1-2, 2 R.

Paxton (3-9) -- Mark Prina BB. Tanner Regez 1-3, R. Alan Paul 1-3. Cody Bauman 1-2. Jacob Whitehead 1-2.