Ford-Iroquois Junior Legion baseball wins 6-1 over Mattoon

MATTOON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team won 6-1 Wednesday over Mattoon.

Cole Stone threw a two-hit complete game for the Indians (8-5), striking out two batters and walking one while allowing one run -- none earned -- on two hits. Stone also hit 2-for-4 at the plate while Keaton Krumwiede went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Braydon Bouse hit 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

In the first inning, Ford-Iroquois took a 1-0 lead as Stone hit a leadoff single to center field and Krumwiede belted a base hit to right field. After Ryan Drayer and Bouse each hit into a fielder's choice, Stone scored on an error with two outs.

The Indians scored four runs in the second inning to extend their lead to 5-0.

Tanner Sobkoviak and Dalton Busboom each walked, Caden Giroux reached base on a fielder's choice and Stone singled to center field to load the bases before Krumwiede sent Cameron Flint home with a base hit to left field.

Giroux crosssed home plate on a sacrifice fly ball hit to right field by Drayer before Bouse doubled to left field to send Stone and Krumwiede across home plate.

In the fourth inning, Krumwiede singled, Drayer walked and Bouse reached base on a fielder's choice before Drayer crossed home plate on an error.

Ford-Iroquois Indians 6, Mattoon 1

F-I 140 100 0 -- 6 8 2

MAT 000 010 0 -- 1 2 4

W -- Cole Stone, 7 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 2 K, BB. L -- B. Perry, 3.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 3 BB.

Ford-Iroquois (8-5) -- Cole Stone 2-4, 2 R. Keaton Krumwiede 3-4, RBI. Ryan Drayer RBI, R. Braydon Bouse 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Tanner Sobkoviak 1-2. Cameron Flint R. Caden Giroux R.

Mattoon -- J. Nichols R. H. Birdsong 2-3.