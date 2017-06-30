Ford-Iroquois Senior Legion baseball loses 8-5 to Lincoln

LINCOLN -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baesball team lost 8-5 Friday to Lincoln.

The Indians trailed 6-0 going into the fourth inning. Andrew Zenner and Jaxson Coplea each walked with nobody out before Zenner crossed home plate on a Ben McClure groundout to cut Ford-Iroquois' deficit to 6-1.

After Lincoln scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Indians scored two runs in the top of the sixth to make the score 7-3.

Luis Rodriguez hit a one-out triple to center field before scoring on an error. After Dalton Coplea walked and Ty Clark was hit by a pitch, Jaxson Coplea drew a walk to load the bases before Dalton Coplea crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

In the seventh inning, Rodriguez hit a leadoff double to left field and Clark singled to left feild with one out before Rodriguez crossed home plate on an error to cut Ford-Iroquois' deficit to 7-4.

After Lincoln scored a run in the eighth inning, the Indians tallied a run of their own in the ninth as Dalton Coplea hit a leadoff single to left field before Zenner hit a one-out RBI double to left field.

Jake McKinley allowed seven runs -- three earned -- on seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters through five innings pitched en route to picking up the loss on the mound for the Indians.

In three innings of relief, Zenner struck out three batters and walked two while allowing one run -- none earned -- on three hits.

Lincoln 8, Ford-Iroquois Indians 5

F-I 000 120 101 -- 5 7 4

LIN 141 100 01x -- 8 10 3

W -- Aeilts, 4 IP, H, ER, 7 K, 3 BB. L -- Jake McKinley, 5 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Dalton Coplea 1-4, R. Ty Clark 1-4, R. Andrew Zenner 1-4, 2B, RBI, R. Mark Miller 1-4. Mike Lewis 1-3. Luis Rodriguez 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 R.

Lincoln -- A. Hoop 1-4, 3B, 2 RBIs. N. Arnold 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. R. Thomas 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBIs. B. Eigenbrod 1-1, RBI. K. Fry 1-3, R. Hake 1-2, 2B. Millwee 1-2, 2B, R. C. Glick R. J. Jacobs 1-4.