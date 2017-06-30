Illini Fire Service wins Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble

Andy Hudson, right, celebrates after making a putt during Friday's Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.

BAYLES LAKE -- Illini Fire Service won the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble on Friday.

Illini Fire Service scored a 9-under-par 62 -- 31 on the front nine and 30 on the back nine -- while Engelbrecht Grills shot a 7-under-par 64 -- 31 on the front nine and 33 on the back nine -- for second place. Twelve teams participated in the event.

Farmers-Merchants National Bank and Paxton IGA each finished with a score of 65 to tie for third place. Farmers-Merchants shot a 32 in the front nine and a 33 in the back nine while IGA shot a 34 in the front nine and a 31 in the back nine.

A score of 36 in the front nine and 31 in the back nine resulted in a fifth-place finish for Monical's, which shot a 67.

Busey Bank and Gibson Area Hospital each shot a 68 to tie for sixth while Hudson Drug Shop, Paxton Hardware & Rental and Shields each tied for eighth with a score of 70.

First National Bank shot a 71 while Kief Realty shot a 73.

Dustin Franckey won the longest putt contest while Dave Freeman of Gibson Area Hospital won the putting contest. Kyle Bloomstrand and Craig Loschen won the closest to the pin contest while Eric Gerdes, Alaina Kief and Ryan Hunt won the longest drive contest.

PAXTON AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE GOLF SCRAMBLE

At Lakeview Country Club, Bayles Lake

Illini Fire Service 32-30 -- 62

Engelbrecht Grills 31-33 -- 64

Farmers-Merchants 32-33 -- 65

Paxton IGA 34-31 -- 65

Monical's 36-31 -- 67

Busey Bank 32-36 -- 68

Gibson Area Hospital 36-32 -- 68

Hudson Drug Shop 34-36 -- 70

Paxton Hardware 36-34 -- 70

Shields 38-32 -- 70

First National Bank 35-36 -- 71

Kief Realty 36-37 -- 73

Closest to the pin -- Kyle Bloomstrand, Craig Loschen

Longest drive -- Eric Gerdes, Alaina Kief, Ryan Hunt

Longest putt -- Dustin Franckey

Putting contest -- Dave Freeman (GAH)