Ford-Iroquois Junior Legion baseball team splits doubleheader with Moultrie-Douglas

Keaton Krumwiede of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion team slides safely toward home plate during game one of Saturday’s doubleheader against Moultrie-Douglas.

PAXTON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team splits its doubleheader with Moultrie-Douglas on Saturday.

The Indians (9-6) started the twinbill with a 12-2 victory in a five-inning game one.

In the first inning, Ryan Drayer hit a two-out double to right field before scoring on an Alex Barney base hit to center field to give Ford-Iroquois a 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, the Indians erased a 2-1 deficit by scoring nine runs.

Drayer reached base on a dropped third strike and Barney walked before both runners crossed home plate as Nathan Garard bunted and reached base on an error.

Garard then scored on a wild pitch.

Brady Gaddis walked and Tanner Sobkoviak reached base on an error before Ben Jarboe hit an RBI single. Austin Gooden was hit by a pitch before Trey VanWinkle hit an RBI single to right field.

Keaton Krumwiede sent Jarboe home with an infield single before Drayer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and VanWinkle crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

Barney walked to load the bases before Krumwiede scored on a fielder's choice ground ball hit by Garard.

The Indians then scored two runs in the fourth inning to force the 10-run rule.

Gooden hit a leadoff single to center field before Krumwiede reached base on an error, on which Gooden crossed home plate. After Drayer walked, Barney hit an RBI single to center field.

Drayer pitched a three-hit complete game on the mound for the Indians, allowing two runs -- one earned -- while striking out 10 batters and walking none.

Ford-Iroquois finished the game with 11 hits as Barney and Gooden each hit 2-for-2, Jarboe hit 2-for-3 and VanWinkle went 2-for-4.

Game two went into 10 innings before Ford-Iroquois lost 4-2.

Moultrie-Douglas scored a run in the fourth inning and another in the top of the fifth inning to take a 2-0 lead before Ford-Iroquois scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to cut their deficit to 2-1.

Dalton Busboom was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning before Caden Giroux hit an RBI double to left field.

In the sixth inning, the Indians tied the game as Caleb Atwood hit a one-out single to center field, Graham Eighner belted a base hit to left field and Ben Jarboe walked to load the bases before Tanner Sobkoviak -- a pinch runner for Atwood -- crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly ball to right field hit by Busboom.

A leadoff triple, two walks and a two-RBI single gave Moultrie-Douglas its two-run edge in the 10th inning.

Ford-Iroquois finished the game with 10 hits as Jarboe and Atwood each hit 2-for-4 while Eighner went 2-for-5.

Krumwiede was the losing pitcher for the Indians, allowing two earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four batters through five innings. The starting pitcher, Eighner, allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out seven batters and walking four through five innings.

Game 1

Ford-Iroquois Indians 12, Moultrie-Douglas County 2

MD 011 00 -- 2 3 5

F-I 109 2x -- 12 11 1

W -- Ryan Drayer, 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 10 K, 0 BB. L -- C. Sementi, 2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, ER, 2 K, 2 BB.

Moultrie-Douglas -- D. Rogers 1-2, R. H. Hutchenson 1-2, 2B, RBI. T. Lawyer 1-2, R.

Ford-Iroquois -- Trey VanWinkle 2-4, RBI, R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Ryan Drayer 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Alex Barney 2-2, 2 RBIs, R. Nathan Garard 1-4, RBI, R. Brady Gaddis R. Tanner Sobkoviak R. Ben Jarboe 2-3, RBI, R. Austin Gooden 2-2, 2 R.

Game 2

Moultrie-Douglas County 4, Ford-Iroquois Indians 2

MD 000 110 000 2 -- 4 8 2

F-I 000 011 000 0 -- 2 10 0

W -- T. Lawyer, 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 K, BB. L -- Keaton Krumwiede, 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 7 K, 4 BB.

Moultrie-Douglas -- J. Craddock 3-4, 2 3B, 2 R. M. Wyninger 1-2, 2B, R, 3 BB. T. Lawyer 1-2. H. Hutchenson 1-4, 2 RBIs. B. Dalbey 1-5. L. Harlin 1-4, 2B, R.

Ford-Iroquois (9-6) -- Keaton Krumwiede 1-1. Ryan Drayer 1-5. Caleb Atwood 2-4. Tanner Sobkoviak R. Graham Eighner 2-5. Ben Jarboe 2-4, 2B. Trey VanWinkle R. Dalton Busboom RBI. Caden Giroux 1-4, 2B, RBI. Ethan Catt 1-5.