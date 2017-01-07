Ford-Iroquois Senior Legion baseball team walks off in game two en route to doubleheader sweep over Piatt County

Andrew Zenner, right, of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team slides safely toward third base during game one of Saturday’s doubleheader against Piatt County.

BUCKLEY -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team won in walk-off fashion in game two of Saturday's doubleheader against Piatt County en route to a twinbill sweep.

The Indians won 6-5 as Cole Eshleman hit a walk-off single to left field to send Dalton Coplea across home plate with one out and the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

Coplea reached base with a leadoff single to left field before advancing to second base as Ty Clark reached base on a bunt and a Piatt County error. Nick Tabor sent Coplea and Clark into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt before Jaxson Coplea walked to load the bases.

Ford-Iroquois (8-9) overcame a 3-0 deficit in game two, starting with a two-run fourth inning.

Mark Miller hit a leadoff double to left field before Jake Watts reached base on an error to put runners on the corners. Dalton Coplea doubled to left field to send Miller and Watts across home plate.

The Indians took a 4-3 lead with two more runs in the fifth inning.

Jaxson Coplea and Eshleman each singled to left field before Coplea tagged up and advanced to third base on a Miller flyout to right field. With two outs, Jake Watts reached base on an error that resulted in Coplea and Eshleman crossing home plate.

Ford-Iroquois added an insurance run in the sixth inning before Piatt County tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Eshleman reached base on an error, Miller singled to left field and Mike Lewis reached base on another error to load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning before Watts drew a bases-loaded walk to send Eshleman across home plate.

Tommy Cook picked up the win on the mound for the Indians, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out five batters and walking three through three innings of relief.

Ford-Iroquois' starting pitcher, Tyler Buhrmeister, allowed three earned runs on seven hits while striking out one batter through four innings.

At the plate, the Indians produced 12 hits as Miller went 3-for-4 with a double, Jaxson and Dalton Coplea each went 2-for-4 and Eshleman hit 2-for-5.

In game one, Ford-Iroquois won 8-5.

After Piatt County took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, the Indians started their rally with one run in the second inning as Eshleman reached base on an error and Ben McClure hit into a fielder's choice before Miller reached base on another error that sent McClure home.

In the third inning, Ford-Iroquois scored four runs to take a 5-2 lead.

Luis Rodriguez hit a one-out single to center field and Dalton Coplea doubled to left field before Ty Clark hit an RBI single to center field to send Rodriguez home for the tying run.

Coplea scored on a wild pitch before Andrew Zenner singled to put runners on the corners. Watts crossed home plate on a groundout by Buhrmeister before Eshleman belted an RBI single to center field to send Zenner across home plate.

After Piatt County scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut its deficit to 5-4, the Indians extend their lead back to three runs at 7-4 with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth.

After Eshleman reached base on an error with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, McClure sent him home with an RBI single to left field.

Miller singled and Cook walked to load the bases before McClure crossed home plate on a Rodriguez groundout.

Ford-Iroquois extended its lead to 8-4 in the sixth inning as Clark reached base on an error and Zenner walked before Clark crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly ball hit to center field by Eshleman.

Jake Schippert picked up the win on the mound for the Indians, allowing four runs -- two earned -- on four hits and six walks while striking out six batters through six innings pitched. Eshleman picked up the save, allowing one earned run on two hits.

At the plate, Ford-Iroquois produced 11 hits as McClure and Miller each hit 2-for-4 and Rodriguez went 2-for-3.

Game 1

Ford-Iroquois Indians 8, Piatt County 5

PC 200 020 1 -- 5 6 5

F-I 014 021 x -- 8 11 3

W -- Jake Schippert, 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 6 BB. L -- Kyle, 3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, K, 0 BB. S -- Cole Eshleman, IP, 2 H, ER, 0 K, 0 BB.

Piatt County -- Nathan 1-4. Tyler R. Jeffery 3 R, 2 BB. Luke 2-4, RBI, R. Tanner 2-3, RBI. Kyle 2 RBIs, 2 BB. Corbin 1-2, 2B.

Ford-Iroquois -- Dalton Coplea 1-3, 2B, R. Ty Clark 1-4, RBI, R. Jake Watts R. Andrew Zenner 1-3, R. Tyler Buhrmeister RBI. Cole Eshleman 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. Ben McClure 2-4, RBI, 2 R. Mark Miller 2-4. Tommy Cook 1-2. Luis Rodriguez 2-3, RBI, R.

Game 2

Ford-Iroquois Indians 6, Piatt County 5

PC 101 100 2 -- 5 11 6

F-I 000 221 1 -- 6 12 1

W -- Tommy Cook, 3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. L -- Luke, 0.2 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, K, BB.

Piatt County -- Tyler 2-4, 2B, 2 R. Jeffery 2-4, RBI, R. Luke 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Tanner 1-3. Kyle 3-4, 3B, RBI, R. Austin RBI. Ryan 1-2, 2 BB.

Ford-Iroquois (8-9) -- Dalton Coplea 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Ty Clark 2 BB. Andrew Zenner 1-3, 2B. Nick Tabor 1-1. Jaxson Coplea 2-4, R. Cole Eshleman 2-5, RBI, 2 R. Mark Miller 3-4, 2B, R. Mike Lewis 1-4. Jake Watts RBI, R.