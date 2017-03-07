'Baseball has a funny way of working out': Trent Eshleman doubles in lone at-bat as Buckley Dutchmasters sweep Paxton Swedes

P { margin-bottom: 0.08in; } Trent Eshleman, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives congratulations from first-base coach Mark Walther as he trots back to the dugout after hitting a first-inning double during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.

BUCKLEY -- According to Josh Krumwiede, "baseball has a funny way of working out."

En route to his team's doubleheader sweep of its archrivals, the Paxton Swedes, the Buckley Dutchmasters' starting second baseman handed over his starting spot for game one to Trent Eshleman, the Dutchmasters' longtime general manager.

“It was just a situation where I'm probably not going to be on the final roster," Eshleman said. Rosters are due today, and I wanted an opportunity to play with my sons and play in front of our Buckley crowd. We give all the credit to our baseball fraternity here, and the opportunity to play with my kids is a cool thing, so they let me do that, and I said, 'I'm going to swing the bat.'”

With one out in the first inning of game one of Sunday's doubleheader, Eshleman's swing resulted in a double on a line drive to left field.

“These guys are giving me the business, saying I've got to stay at at," Eshleman said. "At this point, it's just an opportunity to play with my sons. We love baseball. Buckley loves baseball. These people supported it. I just wanted that opportunity.”

After Eshleman's hit, Krumwiede went in for him as a pinch runner, thereby taking back his second-baseman position.

"He gets one at-bat, and he hits a double. We kind of joked around from the dugout, saying, 'If you want more, you can stay out there,'" Krumwiede said. "I've really got a lot of respect for him and learned a lot from him. That was kind of a neat experience.”

Trent Eshleman was not the only starter in his family for Buckley in game one, as his two sons, Jay and Cole, played third base and shortstop, respectively.

Jay Eshleman finished the game hitting 2-for-4 with a double while Cole Eshleman doubled in the sixth inning as well.

“We got to take infield together. It's in our genes, man. Baseball's in our blood," Trent Eshleman said. “That's pretty cool that we could all get a hit in a game, but more importantly, we won the game. It wasn't easily. Paxton battled. Charlie Due had a great outing. He kept us off stride. We had some better approaches at the end of the game. Trey Russell had great approaches all day. It's just a great win for us. You don't get style points. You've just got to win games.”

Along with serving as the Dutchmasters' general manager, Trent Eshleman entered Sunday's doubleheader batting .237 through 38 at-bats during the 2014 season.

“The whole thing was fun. It's something we talk about. Trent has wanted to do it for a long time. He said, 'Before I stop playing, I want to play with Jay and Cole together.' Today, it just seemed like a great opportunity," Dutchmasters player/manager Brock Niebuhr said.

"With the Fourth of July weekend, it was going to be a good crowd. Trent deserves that for all the stuff he's done in Buckley. To have that opportunity to play his last inning with those boys, and then come up and just absolutely hit a ball on the screws and get to walk off to a standing ovation, I'm really happy for him and his family. It's something they can remember for a long time.”

“I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him," Krumwiede added. "I thought that was a neat thing that we all got to experience in the dugout. Having three Eshlemans in the infield was pretty neat for awhile."

Krumwiede produces with the lumber

After taking back his second-baseman and No. 2 hitting position, Krumwiede helped Buckley win game one 2-1 by hitting an RBI double in the third inning.

His two-bagger to center field sent Jake Stewart, who led off the inning with a single to center field, across home plate to give the Dutchmasters a 1-0 lead.

“He threw a pitch I could drive with two strikes, and I didn't miss it," Krumwiede said. "I had a couple of at-bats later I wasn't able to do anything with. I was happy to get it done in that at-bat because, being at early, you never know what's going to be in store for the rest of the game.”

As Buckley won game two 10-0, Dalton Coplea singled with one out in the fourth inning to left field before Krumwiede -- who finished the second game hitting 3-for-4 -- started a spurt of seven runs in three innings by belting a two-run homer past the left-field fence.

“For some reason, it just seems like we just need that one big swing to get us going, and Josh Krumwiede did that," Niebuhr said. "After that one big swing, everybody in the dugout just said OK, just went up and hit. It took the pressure off a little bit. Josh is a guy that we've counted on for a long time, and he came up in a big shot and broke that game open for us.”

Game 1

Drew Schrodt said he did not expect to drive in what would be the game-winning run when he went up to the plate in the fifth inning.

Trey Russell scored the run after hitting a one-out single to center field. Schrodt sent him home with a double to left field, on which Schrodt advanced to third on the throw to the infield.

“I don't remember if it was a curveball or a fastball, but it was an inside pitch I got a hit on, and it just ended up carrying. I didn't think Trey was able to score on that ball because he was still at second base when it dropped, but he helped me out a lot there with the wheels," Schrodt said.

"I didn't think that would be the game-winner. I thought we'd score a lot more runs, but it is what it is.”

Schrodt would be stranded in scoring position as the Swedes' starting pitcher, Charlie Due, struck out Rob Winnicki before Ryne Scheiwe grounded out.

Due pitched a complete game in a losing effort for Paxton, allowing two earned runs on 10 hits while striking out four batters and walking three.

“The first game was a heck of a baseball game. Charlie did an outstanding job," Swedes player/manager Mark Prina said. "He got out of a couple of jams where we didn't make plays and gave us a chance. He kept us in the game. When you get an outing like we did from Charlie, it gives you a chance to steal one from them. He gave us that chance.”

It was Due's second straight week as Paxton's game-one starter after the Swedes' ace, Adam Carver, suffered an injury in a June 18 doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.

“Charlie's thrown two great games in a row," Prina said. "If he keeps going like that, he's going to get his first win because he deserves it. Charlie competes. When something bad happens behind Charlie, he doesn't pout. He picks guys up, and that's the kind of guy you want out there on the mound.”

Following Trent Eshleman's double and Robb Wicks reaching base on an error with one out in the first inning, Trey Russell struck out. Schrodt was intentionally walked to load the bases, but Winnicki hit into a fielder's choice.

Krumwiede's third-inning double was followed by Russell reaching base on an error. Krumwiede was caught in a pickle trying to steal third base for the second out before Schrodt grounded out.

The Dutchmasters had the bases loaded again in the fourth inning as Winnicki led off with an infield single, Scheiwe hit into a fielder's choice, Jay Eshleman singled to center field with one out and Jake Stewart was hit by a pitch with two outs, but Krumwiede flied out to center field to end the inning.

“Game one was a very competitive baseball game. I think both teams could say we should've scored more runs than we did," Niebuhr said. "We left a lot of runners on base, had guys at third base with less than two outs and couldn't produce. They had a couple of situations where they didn't move the runners on a bunt and we picked a couple of guys off. Fortunately, we came out on top. We found a way to battle through it.”

Cole Eshleman's sixth-inning double with one out was followed by a Stewart flyout after Eshleman advanced to third base on a wild pitch. He would be stranded on third as Krumwiede grounded out.

In the seventh inning, Russell singled to left field and Schrodt walked with one out before both runners advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch, but Winnicki struck out before Scheiwe grounded out.

In the eighth inning, Jay Eshleman led off with a double to center field, but Cole Eshleman and Stewart each flied out before Krumwiede was hit by a pitch and Wicks walked to load the bases. Russell hit a hard line drive that was caught in left field to end the inning.

“You've got to give credit to our pitchers keeping us in the game and only allowing one run. It's nice when the hitters don't perform like they should, and the pitchers do their jobs. It all worked out," Krumwiede said.

Kyle Pool allowed one run -- none earned -- on six hits while striking out six batters and walking three through 7 1/3 innings en route to picking up the win on the mound for the Dutchmasters.

“I was able to keep the ball off their barrels and get some weak ground balls that my fielders behind me can get," Pool said. "We got some timely outs that we needed so we could throw up zeros every inning.”

In the second inning, Stohne Stetler reached second base on an error to lead off for the Swedes, but Cody Bauman and Jordan Glad each hit into a fielder's choice before Glad got picked off at second base.

“We had our opportunities on the bases. We didn't run the bases very well. We got picked off a couple of times. We had a good bunt that would have moved guys to second and third base with one out, and we don't get to third – that was a baserunning error," Prina said.

"They're better than us – you can't beat a team better than you if you don't execute all the little things. If you execute all the little things and put pressure on them and force them to make plays, then you have a chance.”

In the sixth inning, Alec Thomas walked and Prina singled to center field, but Andy Elson bunted to Pool, who threw to Jay Eshleman for a fielder's choice. Tanner Regez and Alan Paul then each flied out to end the top half of the inning.

“We knew we weren't going to score a lot of runs, but we still should have scored a few more in that game. You never know with Charlie's throwing – it might have been just enough to steal that first one," Prina said.

“We knew we had some young guys who haven't played at this level yet, and this a tough game to play your first EI game – at Buckley in this kind of atmosphere. For the most part, I thought they handled it OK. We're just going to have to start getting better, but the speed of the game's different at this level.

"On the bases, you just don't understand the speed that the game is played at. What you can do in high school, you can't get away with out here because there are just better players. Everybody out here was one of the better players on our high school teams and played college baseball, so it's just a different level, so hopefully, we'll get them caught up in that speed, but hopefully, these young kids from Paxton will help us.

"If they continue to try to improve this year, and we can keep them around for a few years, that can be the start of getting a core group from Paxton that we can build around that will help us. The rosters are due tonight, and it's a lot different from what I started with, but that's just where we're at. We'll continue to compete with the guys we've got.”

Stetler and Dalton Webber each singled to right field to put runners on first and second base with nobody out in the seventh inning for the Swedes. Glad tried to bunt, but Pool fielded the ball and threw to Jay Eshleman at third base for another fielder's choice.

“Kyle Pool gave up baserunners, but he didn't give up runs. That's part of Kyle's game. He's a complete pitcher. It's not about just throwing the ball from the mound to home plate. He holds runners. He fields his position," Niebuhr said. "He does more than just throw the ball to home plate, and that stuff matters, especially in a tight ballgame like that.”

Webber was picked off at second base by a throw from Pool to shortstop Cole Eshleman for the second out of the seventh inning.

“Those pickoffs to second base are a huge timing thing, and having guys out there who know when to break is big," Pool said. "We did pretty well getting guys out on those pickoffs.”

After Glad reached third base on an error, Jacob Bender hit an RBI single to center field to send Glad across home plate to cut the Swedes' deficit to 2-1 before Thomas struck out swinging to end the top half of the inning.

In the eighth inning, Prina led off with a walk, but was caught in a pickle trying to steal second base for the first out. After Elson singled to left field, Pool was relieved by Niebuhr, who would pick up the save for Buckley.

Niebuhr caught Tanner Regez looking at strike three for the second out. After Paul walked, Stetler struck out swinging for the third out.

“Brock came in and got the job done. He threw good pitches at the knees," Pool said. "He finished off that game for us in a tight spot. It's nice to have him follow me up. I have a lot of confidence in him coming in.”

In the ninth inning, Niebuhr struck out Webber and Bender and Glad grounded out as Paxton went down 1-2-3 to end the game.

“I felt really good today. For some reason, I haven't really felt good lately, but coming in, I actually felt good. I felt ready," Niebuhr said. "I came into a comfortable situation. It was nothing too hairy. It was a lefty-lefty matchup. I felt like it was a good matchup, and I got out of it and was able to get through the ninth inning pretty quickly."

Some of the credit for his save was given to Wicks at the catcher position.

“Our catchers make it easy to pitch here," Niebuhr said. "When they call a game, you can be confident that the pitch they call is the right pitch. He made me throw a changeup twice today, and I hate throwing changeups, and I had two strikeouts on changeups. I've got to give him a lot of credit. If it was up to me, it's not something I would have thrown, but he was right. He makes our pitchers better.”

Game 2

Buckley's string of solid pitching carried over in a big way in the second game as Austin Mendell threw a one-hit, no-walk shutout.

“I was just trying to throw strikes and get ahead early," Mendell said. "I tried throw as little a number of pitches as I could and just make my defense work for me, and they did a great job today. It was a great team win today. We hit the ball well in the second game. It ended up turning out pretty well.”

Mendell struck out five batters as he threw only 59 pitches through the game's six innings.

“Austin Mendell was outstanding today," Niebuhr said. "He was throwing strike ones, getting ahead of hitters, getting guys out efficiently. He was dominant. That would probably be the best word to describe that outing in game two. If we can get that out of him, we're going to be pretty confident that we've got arms that are going to be in pretty good shape the rest of the way.”

Mendell faced the minimum three batters in each inning.

In the second inning, Stetler singled to center field with one out, but Bender grounded into a double play as Krumwiede tagged out Stetler before throwing to Scheiwe at first base for the third out.

In the fifth inning, Stelter reached base on an error, but Bender grounded into another double play as Mendell fielded the ground ball and threw to shortstop Max Garey at second base before Garey threw to Andrew Zenner to get the third out at first base.

“Give credit to their pitcher," Prina said. "He took advantage of young hitters and had the young hitters off balance. He's not overpowering with his fastball, but his offspeed stuff was pretty good.”

Stewart led off the bottom of the first inning with a single to right field and Josh Krumwiede hit a single to center field before Russell sent Stewart across home plate with a sacrifice fly ball to right field to give Buckley a 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, Wicks hit a one-out double to center field before Schrodt sent him home with a two-out double to center field. Evan Regez reached base on an error and Schrodt and Cole Eshleman -- who ran as a courtesy for the catcher Regez -- advanced into scoring position on a passed ball before Schrodt crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

Following Krumwiede's fourth-inning home run, Webber replaced the Swedes' starting pitcher, Alec Thomas, on the mound.

Thomas allowed five runs -- four earned -- on nine hits while striking out one batter and walking one through four innings.

“I actually thought we'd have a better chance in game two because we had a college guy on the mound in game two, but he didn't have command of his offspeed stuff," Prina said. "When you don't have command, I don't care how hard you throw – especially against Buckley, which is a fastball-hitting team – he just got behind in too many counts. He's going to go work on his command, and he'll give us a chance to win.”

Schrodt led off the fifth inning with an infield single before Zenner -- who went in as a pinch hitter for Scheiwe -- hit an RBI single to left field to extend Buckley's lead to 6-0.

In the sixth inning, the Dutchmasters scored four runs to walk off with the victory via the 10-run rule.

Krumwiede singled to left field and Max Bolliger -- who went in as a pinch hitter for Wicks -- hit a single to center field with one out. Schrodt walked to load the bases with one out before Evan Regez drew a bases-loaded walk to send Krumwiede across home plate.

Bolliger crossed home plate on a wild pitch before Zenner clinched the game for Buckley with a walkoff double to center field that sent Schrodt and Cole Eshleman home.

Webber finished his relief outing allowing five runs -- four earned -- on five hits while striking out two batters and walking two through 1 2/3 innings.

“Dalton threw OK. It's his first outing. He threw the ball alright. He just ran out of gas," Prina said. “It's frustrating the way the second game ended because I really thought we had a chance to compete in that one after we competed in the first game.”

Money raised for local fan

A 50/50 drawing was held as a for Devon Marquis, a Dutchmasters fan undergoing treatment for cancer, during Sunday's doubleheader at Scheiwe Field.

The fundraiser raised $1,600, as Kevin Dettmering, the winner of the raffle, donated his $800 prize to the cause.

“I'm just so proud of the entire community – I'm talking about the Paxton-Buckley-Loda surrounding area," Niebuhr said. "The generosity, the support and the way they come together and help their own is unbelievable. I'm really happy that we can raise that money today."

"I hope Devon knows that we're all thinking about him. We're behind him 100 percent. Hopefully, he whips this thing. I'm really happy that we, as a community, could come together and help out.”

Up next

With the wins over the Swedes, the Dutchmasters (12-2) have, depending on the outcomes of the Central Illinois Legends and Champaign Dream doubleader, which are unknown, at least a three-game lead in the Eastern Illinois Baseball League standings with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Legends and Dream were 7-5 and 6-6, respectively, going into Sunday's action.

“We've put ourselves in a good spot. By no means is this thing over," Niebuhr said. "There are a lot of good teams in this league that can get hot, so we've got to continue good, quality baseball.”

Buckley will travel to Parkland College in Champaign to face the Dream in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. next Sunday.

“We've got a good test next week," Niebuhr said. "They're going to be ready, so we've just got to continue to put a quality product on the field and try to go get two more next week.”

The Swedes (3-11), meanwhile, will host their next two doubleheaders, starting with a twinbill at 1 p.m. next Sunday against the Royal Giants.

“We'll keep getting better. Hopefully, we'll get some fans out there to see some of these Paxton kids play," Prina said. "We'll just keep trying to improve. Who we've got now is who we're going to finish with this year. Hopefully, it works out to where we can, maybe, steal one in the tournament and compete a little bit by that time. Maybe, we'll be ready to go by then.”

Game 1

Buckley Dutchmasters 2, Paxton Swedes 1

PAX 000 000 100 -- 1 6 2

BUC 001 010 00x -- 2 10 2

W -- Kyle Pool, 7.1 iP, 6 H, R, 0 ER, 6 K, 3 BB. L -- Charlie Due, 6 IP, 10 H, 2 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. S -- Brock Niebuhr, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K, BB.

Paxton -- Mark Prina 1-2, 2 BB. Andy Elson 1-3. Alan Paul 1-3, 2B. Stohne Stetler 1-4. Dalton Webber 1-2. Jordan Glad R. Jacob Bender 1-4, RBI.

Buckley -- Jake Stewart 1-4, R. Trent Eshleman 1-1, 2B. Josh Krumwiede 1-3, 2B, RBI. Trey Russell 2-5, R. Drew Schrodt 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 BB. Rob Winnicki 1-4. Jay Eshleman 2-4, 2B. Cole Eshleman 1-4, 2B.

Game 2

Buckley Dutchmasters 10, Paxton Swedes 0

PAX 000 000 -- 0 1 2

BUC 102 214 -- 10 14 1

W -- Austin Mendell, 6 IP, H, 0 R, 5 K, 0 BB. L -- Alec Thomas, 4 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, K, BB.

Paxton (3-11) -- Stetler 1-2.

Buckley (12-2) -- Jake Stewart 1-3. Josh Krumwiede 3-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Robb Wicks 2-3, 2B, R. Max Bolliger 1-1, R. Trey Russell RBI. Drew Schrodt 2-2, RBI, 2 R. Evan Regez 1-3, RBI. Andrew Zenner 2-2, 2B, 2 RBIs. Max Garey 1-3. Dalton Coplea 1-3, R.