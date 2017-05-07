Ford-Iroquois Junior Legion baseball pitchers toss two-hit shutout in 1-0 victory over Rantoul

PAXTON -- Six pitchers combined to pitch a two-hit shutout for the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team in a 1-0 win Wednesday over Rantoul.

Alex Barney was credited with the win on the mound for the Indians as he allowed no runs on one hit while striking out one batter and walking another through two innings.

Brady Gaddis picked up the save, striking out two batters and yielding no hits and no walks in the seventh inning.

Keaton Krumwiede yielded no hits and no walks through one inning while Nathan Garard walked two batters while allowing no hits through an inning.

Austin Gooden struck out one batter while yielding no runs and no walks. Ben Jarboe allowed one hit and no walks.

After Barney struck out a batter and forced two groundouts to get out of a top-of-the-first inning in which he allowed a single, Ford-Iroquois scored its lone run in the bottom of the first inning.

Trey VanWinkle led off the bottom of the first inning by reaching second base on an error before advancing to third base on a sacrifice bunt by Barney. Ryan Drayer then hit an RBI single to center field to send VanWinkle across home plate.

Barney allowed a walk with two outs in the second inning, but forced a flyout to Graham Eighner in left field and groundouts to shortstop Drayer and to second baseman Braydon Bouse.

With Krumwiede on the mound, Rantoul's batters went down 1-2-3 in the third inning by grounding out to Krumwiede and to Drayer twice.

Garard yielded a one-out walk following a flyout to Tanner Sobkoviak in right field for the first out. A throw to Krumwiede at second caught a runner stealing for the second out before another walk was yielded, and a groundout to Krumwiede resulted in the third out.

With Gooden pitching, Rantoul's batters went 1-2-3 in the fifth inning via popout to Bouse at shortstop, flyout to Sobkoviak in right field and a strikeout.

With Jarboe on the mound in the sixth inning, a single and a sacrifice bunt put a runner on second base with one out for Rantoul, but two groundouts to Bouse at shortstop ended the scoring threat.

With Gaddis pitching in the seventh inning, Rantoul's leadoff batter grounded out to Gaddis before Gaddis struck out the next two batters to end the game.

Ford-Iroquois Indians 1, Rantoul 0

RAN 000 000 0 -- 0 2 1

F-I 100 000 x -- 1 3 0

W -- Alex Barney, 2 IP, H, 0 R, K, BB. L -- N. Stewart, 3 IP, H, R, 0 ER, K, 3 BB. S -- Brady Gaddis, IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB.

Rantoul -- D. Baker 1-3. N. Riddle 1-2.

Ford-Iroquois -- Trey VanWinkle R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-2. Ryan Drayer 1-2, RBI. Braydon Bouse 1-3.