Peyton Hutchcraft of the Buckley 12U team slides safely toward home plate during Thursday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against St. Joseph.

PAXTON -- Buckley's age 12-and-under team won 10-2 over St. Joseph in its first game of the Paxton All-Stars Tournament on Thursday.

Buckley took a 2-0 lead with two runs in the first inning.

Peyton Hutchcraft walked to lead off the inning for Buckley before Mason Uden singled. With one out, Hutchcraft crossed home plate on a wild pitch before Kendall Swanson hit an RBI double to send Uden across home plate.

In the second inning, Buckley added three runs to its lead.

Pierce Thompson walked with one out before Kameron Brown singled and Braylen Arnette reached base on a fielder's choice. Beau Kleinert then hit an RBI single, on which a defensive indifference by St. Joseph resulted in Arnette and Kleinert landing in scoring position on third and second base, respectively, as Brown crossed home plate.

Hutchcraft singled to send Arnette across home plate before Uden belted an RBI single to send Kleinert home.

Buckley scored two more runs to extend its lead to 7-0.

Swanson led off the inning with an infield single before Jack Bouse hit an RBI double to send Swanson across home plate. Mason Courtney then hit another infield single before Brown sent another run home with an infield base hit of his own.

In the top of the fourth inning, Buckley extended its lead to 10-0 with three more runs scored before St. Joseph tallied its lone two runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Hutchcraft got on base with an infield single with one out in the top of the fourth inning. After Uden singled to put runners on first and second base, Blackburn-Abbed hit an RBI single to send Hutchcraft across home plate.

Two erroneous throws by St. Joseph resulted in Uden and Blackburn-Abbed crossing home plate as Blackburn-Abbed tried to steal second base.

Buckley produced 13 hits as Uden went 3-for-3, Hutchcraft and Kendall Swanson each hit 2-for-3, Brown went 2-2, Kleinert hit 1-for-1 and Blackburn-Abbed, Courtney and Bouse each went 1-for-3.

Uden and Swanson combined to pitch a four-hitter for Buckley.

Uden picked up the win, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out seven hitters and walking four through 3 2/3 innings pitched. Swanson struck out three batters and walked one while allowing no runs on two hits through 1 1/3 innings.

Hoopeston 1, Paxton 0. Hoopeston's and Paxton's age 12-and-under teams combined to produce seven hits through the game as Paxton's Kayden Snelling and John Deatrick threw a combined two-hitter in a losing effort.

Snelling allowed a leadoff walk and a one-out base-on-balls in the first inning as Hoopeston's leadoff runner advanced to second base on a groundout to Snelling for the first out.

After advancing to third base on a passed ball, the leadoff runner crossed home plate on a groundout to Paxton shortstop Griffin Johnson for Hoopeston's lone run of the game. From there, both teams would be shut out.

Snelling walked three batters to load the bases with one out in the second inning, but got the second out via strikeout before Andrew Martinez caught a line drive to end the inning. Snelling struck out three batters while yielding a two-out walk.

Snelling finished his outing with four strikeout and six walks while pitching a three-inning no-hitter.

Deatrick pitched a 1-2-3 fourth inning as he struck out the first batter before Johnson caught a line drive for the second out and the third out came via a groundout to Paxton's third baseman.

In the fifth inning, Deatrick yielded a leadoff single and a one-out base hit, but struck out the next two batters to end the inning. Deatrick finished his two innings of relief with three strikeouts while yielding no runs on two hits and no walks.

At the plate, Paxton produced five hits as Anthony Weber went 2-for-2 and Daniel Kimbro, Connor Vaughn and Deatrick each hit 1-for-2.

Seth Hitz led off the sixth inning with a walk for Paxton before Deatrick reached base on an infield single to put runners on second base with nobody out.

Connor Vaughn singled with one out, but Hitz was tagged out at third base. After Bryar Cosgrove walked to load the bases, Josiah Deatrick struck out to end the game.

Weber singled to lead off the fourth inning and Snelling drew a walk to put runners on first and second base with nobody out, but after David King struck out, Weber was tagged out trying to steal third base before Kimbro struck out for the third out.

THURSDAY

PAXTON ALL-STARS TOURNAMENT

Buckley 10, St. Joseph 2

BUC 232 30 -- 10 13 2

STJ 000 20 -- 2 4 2

W -- Mason Uden, 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 7 K, 4 BB.

Buckley -- Peyton Hutchcraft 2-3, RBI, R. Mason Uden 3-3. Robert Blackburn-Abbed 1-3, RBI. Kendall Swanson 2-3, RBI. Jack Bouse 1-3, 2B. Mason Courtney 1-3. Kameron Brown 2-2, RBI. Beau Kleinert 1-1, RBI.

St. Joseph -- Corbin 2-3. Tyler 1-2. M. Cantra 1-2, 2 RBIs.

Hoopeston 1, Paxton 0

PAX 000 000 -- 0 5 1

HOOP 100 00x -- 1 2 0

L -- Kayden Snelling, 3 IP, 0 H, R, 4 K, 6 BB.

Paxton -- Anthony Weber 2-2. John Deatrick 1-2. Connor Vaughn 1-2. Daniel Kimbro 1-2.

FRIDAY

Buckley 12U vs. Iroquois County 12U, 5:15 p.m.

Fisher 12U vs. Paxton 12U, 6:45 p.m.

Iroquois County 12U vs. St. Joseph 12U, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Buckley 10U vs. Paxton 10U, 8:30 a.m.

Cissna Park 10U vs. First String 10U, 10:15 a.m.

Buckley 10U vs. St. Joseph 10U, noon

First String 10U vs. Paxton 10U, 1:45 p.m.

Cissna Park 10U vs. St. Joseph 10U, 3:45 p.m.

12U Pool A Team 3 vs. Pool B Team 2, 5:30 p.m.

12U Pool A Team 2 vs. Pool B Team 3, 7:15 p.m.

SUNDAY

10U Team 5 vs. Team 4, 8:30 a.m.

10U Team 3 vs. Team 2, 10:15 a.m.

10U Team 1 vs. winner 8:30 a.m. game, noon

12U Pool A Team 1 vs. winner 5:30 p.m. Saturday game, 2 p.m.

12U Pool B Team 1 vs. winner 7:15 p.m. Saturday game, 3:45 p.m.

10U Championship, 5:45 p.m.

12U Championship. 7:30 p.m.