Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team loses 8-0 to Danville

PAXTON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team lost 8-0 to Danville on Thursday.
Jake Schippert took the loss on the mound for the Indians (8-10), allowing eight runs -- five earned -- on eight hits while striking out three batters and walking three.
At the plate, Ford-Iroquois produced six hits as Cole Eshleman hit 2-for-3 while Nick Tabor (1-for-1) doubled.
Danville 8, Ford-Iroquois Indians 0
DAN 102 003 2 -- 8 8 0
F-I 000 000 0 -- 0 6 2
W -- Dodd, 5.2 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 5 K, BB. L -- Jake Schippert, 7 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 3 BB.
Danville -- Hicks 2-4, 3 R. Littleton 1-4, R. Dodd 1-2, 2 RBIs, R. Plummer RBI. Nelson 3-3, RBI, R. Savage R. Bolton 1-3, 3B, 2 RBIs, R. Phelps RBI.
Ford-Iroquois (8-10) -- Ty Clark 1-2. Andrew Zenner 1-3. Cole Eshleman 2-3. Nick Tabor 1-1, 2B. Luis Rodriguez 1-3.
