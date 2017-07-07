Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Baseball

Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team loses 8-0 to Danville

Fri, 07/07/2017 - 3:13am | The Ford County Record
Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion vs. Danville
Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion vs. Danville
Photo by: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Eshleman (11) of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team beats out a throw to first base during Thursday’s game against Danville.
PAXTON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team lost 8-0 to Danville on Thursday.
 
Jake Schippert took the loss on the mound for the Indians (8-10), allowing eight runs -- five earned -- on eight hits while striking out three batters and walking three.
 
At the plate, Ford-Iroquois produced six hits as Cole Eshleman hit 2-for-3 while Nick Tabor (1-for-1) doubled.
 
Danville 8, Ford-Iroquois Indians 0
DAN 102    003    2    -- 8    8    0
F-I 000    000    0    -- 0    6    2
W -- Dodd, 5.2 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 5 K, BB. L -- Jake Schippert, 7 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 3 BB.
Danville -- Hicks 2-4, 3 R. Littleton 1-4, R. Dodd 1-2, 2 RBIs, R. Plummer RBI. Nelson 3-3, RBI, R. Savage R. Bolton 1-3, 3B, 2 RBIs, R. Phelps RBI.
Ford-Iroquois (8-10) -- Ty Clark 1-2. Andrew Zenner 1-3. Cole Eshleman 2-3. Nick Tabor 1-1, 2B. Luis Rodriguez 1-3. 
