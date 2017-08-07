Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball swept in doubleheader by Decatur

BUCKLEY -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team lost 14-1 in game one of a Saturday doubleheader to Decatur.

The Indians (9-12) scored their lone run of the game in the third inning as Dalton Coplea walked before Ty Clark sent him home with an RBI double to right field.

Tyler Buhrmeister took the loss on the mound for the Indians, allowing 10 runs -- five earned -- on 12 hits and two walks while striking out three batters through 4 2/3 innings pitched.

Mark Miller pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief, giving up four earned runs on five hits and two walks.

In game two, Ford-Iroquois took Decatur to extra inning, but Decatur scored five runs in the eighth inning en route to winning 12-7.

The Indians scored two runs in the fourth inning to cut a six-run deficit to 6-2.

Andrew Zenner hit a one-out infield single and Cole Eshleman walked before Zenner scored on a wild pitch. Jaxson Coplea then hit an RBI single to send Eshleman across home plate.

Ford-Iroquois then scored four runs in the fifth inning to cut its deficit to 7-6.

Nick Tabor and Mark Miller each walked and Clark grounded out into a fielder's choice before Tabor scored on a wild pitch. Zenner walked to load the bases before Ben McClure was hit by a pitch to drive Miller across home plate.

Eshleman sent Clark across home plate with a sacrifice fly ball to right field before Jaxson Coplea hit an RBI single to right field to send Zenner home.

The Indians tied the game in the seventh inning as Jaxson Coplea and Tommy Cook were each hit by a pitch with two outs before Luis Rodriguez hit an RBI single to right field to send Coplea across home plate.

Cole Eshleman took the loss on the mound for Ford-Iroquois, allowing five earned runs on five hits and two walks through 1 1/3 innings.

Tommy Cook pitched six innings for the Indians, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Luis Rodriguez walked two batters and allowed no runs on no hits through two-thirds of an inning.

The Indians produced six hits at the plate, including 2-for-3 performances from Zenner and Jaxson Coplea.

Game 1

Decatur 14, Ford-Iroquois Indians 1

DEC 110 080 4 -- 14 17 0

F-I 001 000 0 -- 1 4 6

W -- Brown, 4 IP, 3 H, R, 4 K, 2 BB. L -- Tyler Buhrmeister, 4.2 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 2 BB.

Decatur -- Boline 3-5, 2 3B, 3 R. Schultz 1-4, RBI, 2 R. Schrimpser 2-5, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Hickman 1-4. Allsap 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 2 BB. Brown 1-4. Fox 2-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Kirkland 2-5, 2 RBIs, R. Wade 3-6, R.

Ford-Iroquois -- Dalton Coplea R, 3 BB. Ty Clark 1-2, 2B, RBI. Andrew Zenner 2 BB. Cole Eshleman 1-3. Ben McClure 1-3. Luis Rodriguez 1-3.

Game 2

Decatur 12, Ford-Iroquois Indians 7

DEC 420 010 05 -- 12 15 2

F-I 000 240 10 -- 7 6 3

W -- Schrimpser, 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB. L -- Cole Eshleman, 1.1 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB.

Decatur -- Boline 2-3, 3B, RBI, 2 R. Schultz 2-2, 2B, RBI, 3 R. Schrimpser 2-4, RBI, 2 R. Hickman 3-4, 3 RBIs, R. Allsap 2-4, RBI, R. Brown 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. Kirkland RBI. Wade 1-4, RBI. Swallow 2-3, 2B, R. Conn R.

Ford-Iroquois (9-12) -- Andrew Zenner 2-3, 2 R. Ben McClure RBI. Cole Eshleman RBI, R, 2 BB. Jaxson Coplea 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. Nick Tabor R. Luis Rodriguez 1-1, RBI. Mark Miller 1-3, R.