Paxton 12U baseball team defeats Fisher 24-13 in Paxton All-Stars Tournament; Buckley loses 18-4 to Iroquois County

David King of the Paxton 12U team slides safely at home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.

PAXTON -- The Paxton age 12-and-under baseball team won 24-13 over Fisher on Friday in the Paxton All-Stars Tournament.

Paxton took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Sean Hudson and Anthony Weber each hit a one-out single before Griffin Johnson sent Hudson home with an RBI double down the left-field line and Weber and Johnson crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

After David King and Daniel Kimbro each walked to load the bases, John Deatrick hit a two-RBI single.

After Fisher tied the game in the bottom of the first inning, Paxton regained the lead at 5-4 with a run in the top of the second inning. Bryar Cosgrove led off the inning with an infield single before being sent across home plate by an RBI double hit by Connor Vaughn.

Fisher tied the game again with a run in the bottom of the second inning before Paxton's offense produced 11 runs in the third inning.

Weber led off the inning with a double before Kayden Snelling sent him home with an RBI double. King and Kimbro each hit an RBI single as well before John Deatrick singled and Andrew Martinez walked to load the bases.

Cosgrove and Josiah Deatrick each sent two runs home with a single before Vaughn hit an RBI triple. After Hitz walked, Hudson hit an RBI single before Johnson sent two runs across home plate with a triple.

After Fisher scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to cut its deficit to 16-8, Paxton added eight runs to its lead in the fourth inning.

King led off with a triple before Kimbro sent him home with an infield single. After John Deatrick singled, Martinez belted a two-RBI base hit and Cosgrove sent a run home with a single.

With one out, Vaughn hit an RBI double, but was tagged out at third base. Hitz singled before Hudson sent him across home plate with an RBI triple. In the next at-bat, Weber hit an RBI double.

After Johnson got on base via error, Snelling sent him home with an RBI infield single.

Paxton finished the game producing 26 hits as Cosgrove, Vaughn and Deatrick each went 3-for-3, Hudson and Weber each hit 3-for-4, Johnson, King and Kimbro each went 2-for-3 and Snelling went 2-for-4.

King picked up the win on the mound, allowing eight runs on two hits and nine walks while striking out four batters through 2 1/3 innings. In 1 2/3 innings of relief, Josiah Deatrick allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while recording three strikeouts.

Iroquois County 18, Buckley 4. Buckley's 12-and-under team scored all of its four runs in the top of the first inning.

Peyton Hutchcraft led off the inning with a single for Buckley before Mason Uden hit a two-run homer past the left-field fence. With one out, Kendall Swanson homered past the center-field fence.

With two outs, Jack Bouse and Pierce Thompson each walked before Braylen Arnette hit an RBI single.

Mason Courtney took the loss on the mound for Buckley, allowing 14 runs -- including 10 in the first inning -- on 13 hits and two walks through 1 1/3 innings. Uden pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief, allowing four third-inning runs on five hits while striking out two batters and walking none.

At the plate, Buckley produced five hits -- one each by Hutchcraft, Uden, Robert Blackburn-Abbed, Swanson and Arnette.

Paxton 24, Fisher 13

PAX 41(11) 8 -- 24 26 0

FISH 413 5 -- 13 6 1

W -- David King, 2.1 IP, 2 H, 8 R, 4 K, 9 BB.

Paxton -- Seth Hitz 1-3. Sean Hudson 3-4, 3B, 2 RBIs. Anthony Weber 3-4, 2 2B, RBI. Griffin Johnson 2-3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBIs. Kayden Snelling 2-4, 2 RBIs. David King 2-3, 3B, RBI. Daniel Kimbro 2-3, 2 RBIs. John Deatrick 3-3, 2 RBIs. Andrew Martinez 1-2, 2 RBIs. Bryar Cosgrove 3-3, 3 RBIs. Josiah Deatrick 1-3, 2 RBIs. Connor Vaughn 3-3, 2 2B, 3 B, 3 RBIs.

Iroquois County 18, Buckley 4

BUC 400 0 -- 4 5 2

IC (10)44 x -- 18 18 0

L -- Mason Courtney, 1.1 IP, 13 H, 14 R, 0 K, 2 BB.

Buckley -- Peyton Hutchcraft 1-2. Mason Uden 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs, R. Robert Blackburn-Abbed 1-2. Kendall Swanson 1-2, HR, RBI, R. Gabriel Bohlmann BB. Jack Bouse BB. Pierce Thompson BB. Braylen Arnette 1-2, RBI.