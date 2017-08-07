Paxton, Buckley 12U baseball teams advance to semifinals of Paxton All-Stars Tournament

PAXTON -- The Paxton age 12-and-under baseball team advanced to the semifinals of the Paxton All-Stars Tournament with an 11-4 victory over St. Joseph on Saturday.

Paxton started the game scoring three runs in the first inning.

Anthony Weber got on base with a two-out infield single and Griffin Johnson hit a double before Kayden Snelling sent both runners home with a single. David King then sent Snelling across home plate with an RBI base hit.

In the second inning, John Deatrick got on base with a leadoff infield single before crossing home plate as Bryar Cosgrove escaped a pickle between first and second base and advanced to third base. The run increased Paxton's lead to 4-0.

Paxton then scored two more runs in the third inning.

Seth Hitz led off the inning with a double before Sean Hudson sent him home with an RBI triple. After Hudson was caught stealing at home plate for the first out, Weber hit an infeild single before Johnson hit an RBI single.

After St. Joseph scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning, Paxton's starting pitcher, John Deatrick, was replaced on the mound by Snelling.

Deatrick was the winning pitcher for Paxton, striking out seven batters and walking two while allowing three runs on five hits through 3 1/3 innings. Snelling pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief, striking out five batters and walking one while allowing one run on two hits.

Paxton responded to St. Joseph's three-run fourth inning with a run of its own in the bottom of the fourth as John Deatrick doubled before crossing home plate on a passed ball.

In the fifth inning, Paxton scored four runs to extend their lead to 11-3.

Hitz led off with a single before Hudson hit an RBI triple to send Hitz across home plate. Hudson crossed home plate on a groundout to first base by Johnson.

Snelling singled before crossing home plate on a St. Joseph error on a ground ball hit by King. Daniel Kimbro then sent King across home plate with an RBI single.

Paxton finished the game producing 14 hits as Deatrick and Johnson each hit 2-for-2 and Hudson, Hitz, Weber and Snelling each hit 2-for-3.

Paxton will play in the tournament semifinals at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. The winner of that game will play for the 12U championship at 7:30 p.m. later that day.

Buckley 13, Fisher 3. The Buckley age 12-and-under baseball team advanced to the semifinals of the Paxton All-Stars Tournament with an 13-3 victory in four innings over Fisher on Saturday.

In the first inning, Peyton Hutchcraft led off with a triple to left field before crossing home plate on a sacrifice fly ball hit to right field by Mason Uden.

In the second inning, Buckley scored three runs to break a 1-1 tie.

Robert Blackburn-Abbed and Pierce Thompson each walked with one out before Blackburn-Abbed stole home plate for the go-ahead run. Kameron Brown singled and stole second base before Mason Courtney sent Thompson home with a sacrifice groundout.

Beau Kleinert then hit an RBI triple to send Brown across home plate to extend Buckley's lead to 4-1.

Buckley scored six runs to boost its advantage to 10-1.

Uden led off the inning with a single and stole second base before Braylen Arnette sent Uden home with an RBI double.

After Kandall Swanson walked, Jack Bouse then hit a one-out RBI single to right field. In the next at-bat, Blackburn-Abbed sent two runners across home plate with a triple to left field.

Thompson then hit an RBI single to right field before Kameron Brown got on base with an infield single and Courtney drove a runner home with a fielder's choice ground ball.

In the fourth inning, Buckley added three runs to force the 10-run rule.

Hutchcraft led off the inning with a single to right field and stole second base before Arnette sent him home with an RBI single. After Swanson reached base on an error, Gabriel Bohlmann hit an RBI single to right field. Bouse then sent Swanson home with a sacrifice groundout.

Kleinert pitched a complete game for Buckley, striking out seven batters and walking two while allowing three runs -- one in the second inning and two in the fourth -- on six hits.

In the first inning, Buckley's second baseman, Arnette, caught a line drive and threw to third base to pick off a runner for an inning-ending double play. In the second inning, a Fisher baserunner was caught in a pickle between third base and home plate and tagged out at third base to end the inning.

At the plate, Buckley produced 11 hits as Hutchcraft and Arnette each hit 2-for-3 and Brown went 2-for-2.

Buckley will play in the tournament semifinals at 2 p.m. Sunday. The winner of that game will play for the 12U championship at 7:30 p.m. later that day.

12U

Paxton 11, St. Joseph 4

STJ 000 301 -- 4 7 1

PAX 312 14x -- 11 14 0

W -- John Deatrick, 3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 7 K, 2 BB.

Paxton -- Seth Hitz 2-3, 2B. Sean Hudson 2-3, 2 3B. Anthony Weber 2-3. Griffin Johnson 2-2, 2 RBIs. Kayden Snelling 2-3, 2 RBIs. David King 1-2, RBI. Daniel Kimbro 1-2, RBI. John Deatrick 2-2, 2B. Bryar Cosgrove 1-2. Josiah Deatrick 1-2.

Buckley 13, Fisher 3

FISH 010 2 -- 3 6 2

BUCK 136 3 -- 13 11 0

W -- Beau Kleinert, 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 4 K, 2 BB.

Fisher -- Moore 2-2, 3B. Coulter 1-2, 3B, RBI. White 1-1. Chittick 1-1, 2B, RBI.

Buckley -- Peyon Hutchcraft 2-3, 3B. Mason Uden 1-2, RBI. Braylen Arnette 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs. Kendall Swanson BB. Gabriel Bohlmann 1-3, RBI. Jack Bouse 1-2, 2 RBIs. Robert Blackburn-Abbed 1-2, 3B, 2 RBIs. Pierce Thompson 1-2, RBI. Kameron Brown 2-2. Mason Courtney 2 RBIs. Beau Kleinert 1-2, 3B, RBI.